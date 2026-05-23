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HomeEntertainmentHai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur

The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises a chaotic comedy filled with romance, misunderstandings, and double lives. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.

By : Vijaya Mishra | Updated at : 23 May 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Trailer released for David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
  • Varun Dhawan's character faces chaos with two women expecting.
  • He desperately hides double life, causing comic misunderstandings.
  • Film, inspired by Biwi No.1, releases June 5.

Before You Go

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is the genre and director of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a light-hearted comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.

Who are the main actors in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It also features an ensemble cast including Maniesh Paul and Chunky Panday.

What is the central plot of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?

The story revolves around Varun Dhawan's character trying to manage a double life when both Pooja Hegde's and Mrunal Thakur's characters become pregnant with his child.

When is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai scheduled to release?

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 5.

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 23 May 2026 03:28 PM (IST)
Tags :
David Dhawan Pooja Hegde Mrunal Thakur Varun Dhawan Chunari Chunari Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Bollywood Rom-com
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