Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is a light-hearted comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan in the lead role.
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Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer Out: Varun Dhawan Juggles Love And Lies Between Pooja Hegde And Mrunal Thakur
The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai promises a chaotic comedy filled with romance, misunderstandings, and double lives. Starring Varun Dhawan, Pooja Hegde, and Mrunal Thakur.
- Trailer released for David Dhawan's comedy Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai.
- Varun Dhawan's character faces chaos with two women expecting.
- He desperately hides double life, causing comic misunderstandings.
- Film, inspired by Biwi No.1, releases June 5.
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Frequently Asked Questions
What is the genre and director of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?
Who are the main actors in Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?
The film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur. It also features an ensemble cast including Maniesh Paul and Chunky Panday.
What is the central plot of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai?
The story revolves around Varun Dhawan's character trying to manage a double life when both Pooja Hegde's and Mrunal Thakur's characters become pregnant with his child.
When is Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai scheduled to release?
Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 5.
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Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
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