The trailer of Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai has been released, introducing a light-hearted comedy directed by David Dhawan. The film stars Varun Dhawan alongside Pooja Hegde and Mrunal Thakur, and promises a fast-moving story built around relationships, confusion, and escalating comic chaos.

Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai Trailer

The trailer begins in a courtroom setting, where Varun Dhawan and Mrunal Thakur’s characters are seen seeking a divorce. When asked to explain the reason, Varun’s character initially highlights his qualities as a devoted husband before revealing that the real issue is his desire to have children.

The story takes a dramatic turn when he meets Pooja Hegde’s character at a nightclub and is instantly drawn to her. The nearly three-and-a-half-minute trailer then introduces its central twist, where both women end up expecting his child.

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What follows is a series of chaotic situations as Varun’s character tries to keep both relationships separate. The narrative focuses on his struggle to manage a double life while preventing the two women from discovering the truth, leading to a string of comedic misunderstandings and cover-ups.

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The trailer also echoes elements of the 2005 film Garam Masala, especially in sequences where he is seen desperately hiding traces of one relationship from the other within the same space.

About Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai

Nostalgia is further amplified through the use of tracks like “Chunari Chunari” and the title song Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai, which draws inspiration from the 1999 film Biwi No.1. Alongside the lead cast, the film features an ensemble including Maniesh Paul, Chunky Panday, Rakesh Bedi, Jimmy Shergill, and Mouni Roy in supporting roles. Hai Jawani Toh Ishq Hona Hai is scheduled to release in cinemas on June 5.