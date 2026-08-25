Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emraan Hashmi's Gunmaaster G9 teaser is OUT.

His character embarks on high-stakes, love-driven emotional journey.

Teaser showcases high-octane action, battling formidable opponents.

Aditya Datt directs film, releasing November 27 in cinemas.

The teaser of Gunmaaster G9, featuring Emraan Hashmi in an intense new avatar, has been released. The teaser hints at a high-stakes journey driven by love, with Emraan’s character seemingly willing to go to any lengths to reach his beloved, who appears to be Genelia Deshmukh.

Gunmaaster G9 Teaser OUT

In the teaser, Emraan Hashmi’s character makes an intense plea to Mahadev, asking for the strength to reach the woman he loves before his final breath. He says, “Mujhe chahe duniya ki sabse buri maut dena, mere jism ke tukde-tukde kar dena aur kawwon ko khilwa dena, par Mahadev se itni hi vinti hai ki jab tak main apne ishq ki dehleez tak na pahunch jaun, meri saansein mat lena.”

The dialogue sets the emotional tone for the teaser, suggesting that love is at the heart of his character’s journey. Alongside the emotional moments, the teaser packs in several high-octane action sequences, with Emraan seen taking on multiple rivals and getting involved in intense fights. His character appears to be battling every obstacle that comes his way, with his quest for love seemingly driving him through the violence and chaos.

The teaser also hints at a larger, more dangerous conflict surrounding his character, as he is seen facing formidable opponents and navigating situations that put his life at risk.

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‘World Of G9 Begins’: Emraan Hashmi

Emraan Hashmi also shared the teaser of his upcoming film and wrote, “The world of G9 begins.” He added that the film “brings it all together” and is ready to take one on a “ride”.

THE WORLD OF G9 BEGINS. 🔥



Romance. Music. Action.#GunmaasterG9 brings it all together in a story that's ready to take you on a ride.

In cinemas 27th November 2026.#G9 #Gunmaaster



Produced by @DeepakMukut #HunarMukut @sangeetaahiroff

Presented by @SohamRockstrEnt Pvt Ltd… pic.twitter.com/uYfEGGpt7E — Emraan Hashmi (@emraanhashmi) August 25, 2026

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 also stars Genelia Deshmukh and Aparshakti Khurana in key roles. The film features music composed by Himesh Reshammiya and is set to release in cinemas on November 27.

Awarapan 2 Marked Emraan Hashmi’s Comeback

Awarapan 2, which also features Disha Patani and Shabana Azmi in prominent roles, hit theatres on August 14 and clashed with Sunny Deol, Shabana Azmi and Preity Zinta’s partition drama Batwara 1947. The film has since performed better at the box office than the Sunny Deol-starrer.

The Emraan Hashmi-led film has grossed Rs 196.55 crore worldwide so far, including Rs 165.75 crore from India and Rs 30.80 crore from overseas markets.