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English NewsEntertainmentGujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

Gujarat Artist Creates Surat’s ‘Smallest Ganesha Idol’ On Pencil Tip | WATCH

Surat-based artist Patel Mayank Dineshbhai has created what is being described as the city’s “smallest Ganesha idol” - a 6mm sculpture carved on the tip of a pencil.

Written By : ANI |  Updated at : 24 Sep 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Surat artist Mayank crafted city's smallest 6mm Ganesha idol.
  • Intricate carving on pencil tip took five days.
  • The unique micro-sculpture captivates devotees during Ganeshotsav.
  • Artist will immerse entire pencil for traditional visarjan.

As Ganeshotsav festivities sweep across the country with grand pandals and towering statues, one extraordinary creation in Gujarat's Surat is captivating devotees by proving that devotion finds many manifestations.

Patel Mayank Dineshbhai, a young local artist, has created Surat’s "smallest Ganesha idol", measuring a microscopic 6 millimetres - crafted entirely on the tip of a pencil.

While public conversation during the festival usually revolves around massive installations competing for height, Mayank’s micro-sculpture has quickly become a prime centre of attraction for its intricate craftsmanship and intense detail.

The idea for the micro-art was born two years ago during a simple experiment. "This idea came to me two years ago when I carved the alphabet of my name on a pencil tip. After that, I thought: could an idol of Lord Ganesha also be made the same way? I tried to make it, and it finally came together," Mayank told ANI.

Bringing the 6mm Lord Ganesha to life was no simple task. The delicate sculpting process required relentless precision, steady hands, and absolute devotion.

"It took me five days of hard work and deep concentration to make it. It needed immense focus," Mayank shared, reflecting on the challenging process of shaping such fine features.

In keeping with traditional festival customs, Mayank will fulfil the ritual of visarjan by immersing the entire pencil after completing the worship. 

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Frequently Asked Questions

What makes the Ganesha idol in Surat unique?

It's described as Surat's

Who created this micro-sculpture?

The extraordinary 6-millimetre Ganesha idol was created by Patel Mayank Dineshbhai, a young local artist from Surat.

How long did it take to make the Ganesha idol?

Creating the delicate 6mm Lord Ganesha required five days of hard work and deep concentration from the artist, Mayank Dineshbhai.

How was the idea for this micro-art born?

The artist got the idea two years ago after carving an alphabet on a pencil tip, which made him wonder if a Ganesha idol could be made the same way.

Published at : 24 Sep 2026 09:40 AM (IST)
Tags :
Gujarat
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