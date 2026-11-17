Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom British singer RAYE leads with eleven 69th Grammy nominations.

Spanish singer ROSALÍA follows, earning nine Grammy Award nods.

Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars also received nominations.

The 69th Grammy Awards ceremony airs February 7, 2027.

The 2027 Grammy nominations are out, and British singer RAYE is leading the race with 11 nominations, followed by Spanish singer ROSALÍA with nine. Several big names, including Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and Phoebe Bridgers, have also made it to the list for the 69th edition of the music awards.

The nominations were announced by the Recording Academy on Monday, November 16, across 12 fields and 100 categories.

British singer RAYE has topped the list of nominations for the 2027 Grammy Awards with 11 nods, while Spanish singer ROSALÍA has secured nine nominations. Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Bruno Mars and several other popular artists are also in the running for the music awards.

The Recording Academy announced the nominations for the 69th Grammy Awards on Monday, November 16. The nominations cover 12 fields and 100 categories, with several artists competing for some of the biggest awards of the year.

The eligibility period for the 2027 Grammy Awards covers music released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. The Recording Academy’s nearly 16,000 voting members will cast their votes between December 10, 2026, and January 7, 2027.

Check Full List Of Winners Here:

General Field

Record of the Year

Man I Need, Olivia Dean (Zach Nahome, producer; Charlie Holmes & Zach Nahome, engineers/mixers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer)

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley (Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Ben West, producers; Dave Clauss & Ben West, engineers/mixers; Pete Lyman, mastering engineer)

I Just Might, Bruno Mars (D’Mile & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea,

Anthony Masino, Charles Moniz & Gabriel Roth, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE (Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, producers; Tony Maserati, Rachel Keen, Hal Ritson & Alex Robinson, engineers/mixers; Mike Hillier, mastering engineer)

the cure, Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Mike Bozzi, mastering engineer)

Berghain, ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor (Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, ROSALÍA & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tristan Hoogland, Manny

Marroquin, Jake Miller, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers/mixers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers)

The Fate of Ophelia, Taylor Swift (Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, producers; Serban Ghenea & Lasse Mårtén, engineers/mixers; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer”

Dracula, Tame Impala With JENNIE (Sarah Aarons & Kevin Parker, producers; Eric J. Dubowsky, Jung Eun-kyung & Kevin Parker, engineers/mixers; Matt Colton, mastering engineer)

Album of the Year

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers (Jack Antonoff, Tony Berg, Phoebe Bridgers & Ethan Gruska, producers; Jack Antonoff, Sam Gazarian, Cam Gilfoy, Oli Jacobs, Will Maclellan, Jack Manning, Kellie McGrew, Joey Miller, Mike Mogis, Rob Moose, Dani Perez, Laura Sisk & Greg White, engineers/mixers; Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters; Ruairi O’Flaherty, mastering engineer)

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean (Julian Bunetta, Bastian Langebæk, Zach Nahome, John Ryan & Max Wolfgang, producers; Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes & Zach Nahome, engineers/mixers; Olivia Dean, Matt Hales, Bastian Langebæk & Max Wolfgang, songwriters; Simon Francis, mastering engineer)

Dandelion, Ella Langley (Austin Goodloe, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Ben West, producers; Chuck Ainlay, Dave Clauss, Austin Goodloe, Mike Stankiewicz & Ben West, engineers/mixers; Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters; Andrew Mendelson, mastering engineer)

The Romantic, Bruno Mars (D’Mile & Bruno Mars, producers; Bryce Bordone, Jeff Chestek, Serban Ghenea, Anthony Masino, Charles Moniz & Gabriel Roth, engineers/mixers; Brody Brown, D’Mile, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., RAYE (Pete Clements, Chris Hill, Rachel Keen, Tom Richards & Mike Sabath, producers; Jon Castelli, Andrew Dudman, Tony Maserati, Rachel Keen & Alex Robinson, engineers/mixers; Graeme Blevins, Matt Brooks, Pete Clements, Augie Haas, Chris Hill, Paul Murray, Rachel Keen, Tom Richards, Mike Sabath & Oscar Stieler, songwriters; Mike Hillier, mastering engineer)

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo (Daniel Nigro, producer; Chris Kasych, Mitch McCarthy & Daniel Nigro, engineers/mixers; Amy Allen, Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters; Mike Bozzi & Randy Merrill, mastering engineers)

LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA (Noah Goldstein, Elliott Kozel, David Rodríguez, ROSALÍA & Dylan Wiggins, producers; Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Tristan Hoogland, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez & Harry Wilson, engineers/mixers; Noah Goldstein, Elliott Kozel, Jake Miller, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers)

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift (Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, producers; Erik Arvinder, Willem Bleeker, Mattias Bylund, Serban Ghenea, Lasse Mårtén, Max Martin & Shellback, engineers/mixers; Max Martin, Shellback & Taylor Swift, songwriters; Randy Merrill, mastering engineer)

Song of the Year

Berghain

Björk Gudmundsdóttir, Noah Goldstein, Jake Miller, Rosalía Vilam Tobella & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Björk, Yves Tumor)

Choosin’ Texas

Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

the cure

Daniel Nigro & Olivia Rodrigo, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo)

hate that i made you love me

Ariana Grande, Max Martin & Ilya Salmanzadeh, songwriters (Ariana Grande)

I Knew It, I Knew You (from Toy Story 5)

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Man I Need

Olivia Dean, Tobias Jesso Jr. & Zach Nahome, songwriters (Olivia Dean)

Risk it All

Dernst Emile II, James Fauntleroy, Philip Lawrence & Bruno Mars, songwriters (Bruno Mars)

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

Rachel Keen & Mike Sabath, songwriters (RAYE)

Best New Artist

Angine de Poitrine

Geese

Ella Langley

Slayyyter

SIENNA SPIRO

Don Toliver

Remi Wolf

The Womack Sisters

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

Tony Berg

Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II

Noah Goldstein

Miranda Lambert

Mike Sabath

Songwriter of the Year, Non-Classical

Amy Allen

Edgar Barrera

RAYE

Joybeth Taylor

Theron Thomas

Best Pop Solo Performance

Man I Need, Olivia Dean

Risk It All, Bruno Mars

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!, RAYE

the cure, Olivia Rodrigo

Sauvignon Blanc, ROSALÍA

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

RUNWAY, Lady Gaga, Doechii

Bring Your Love, Madonna, Sabrina Carpenter

Click Clack Symphony., RAYE Featuring Hans Zimmer

The Life of a Showgirl, Taylor Swift, Sabrina Carpenter

Dracula, Tame Impala With JENNIE

Best Asian Pop Music Performance

Sunset Kiss, BABYMETAL, Polyphia

Unang Kilig, BINI

BANG BANG, IVE

404 (New Era), KiiiKiii

YES, LiSA

VISA, SB19

Best Pop Vocal Album

The Art of Loving, Olivia Dean

petal, Ariana Grande

The Romantic, Bruno Mars

THIS MUSIC MAY CONTAIN HOPE., RAYE

you seem pretty sad for a girl so in love, Olivia Rodrigo

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Lights Burn Dimmerl, Fred again.., (Jamie T)

Fred again.., producer; Tom Norris, mixer

I Feel So Free, Madonna

Madonna & Stuart Price, producers; Stuart Price, mixer

CRANK, Slayyyter

Wyatt Bernard & Austin Corona, producers; Clint Gibbs, mixer

My Old Ways, Tame Impala

Kevin Parker, producer; Kevin Parker, mixer

Melatonin, Tinashe

nightfeelings, Ricky Reed & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Music, underscores

underscores, producer; underscores, mixer

Best Dance Pop Recording

Blue Moon, Zara Larsson

Margo XS, MNEK & Zhone, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Danceteria, Madonna

Cirkut, Madonna, Stuart Price & Andrew Watt, producers; Stuart Price, mixer

Life Boat., RAYE

Punctual, Rachel Keen & Jordan Riley, producers; Jon Castelli, mixer

DANCE…, Slayyyter

Valley Girl, producer; Clint Gibbs, mixer

Too Easy, Tinashe

kimj & Zack Sekoff, producers; Tom Norris, mixer

Best Dance/Electronic Album

CONFESSIONS II, Madonna

Sexistential, Robyn

SOMA, Skrillex

WOR$T GIRL IN AMERICA, Slayyyter

Deadbeat, Tame Impala

Best Remixed Recording

Beto’s Horns (fred remix)

Fred again.. & Tom Norris, remixers (Fred again.., CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso)

I Just Might (Austin Millz remix)

Austin Millz, remixer (Bruno Mars, Austin Millz)

Love Sensation

Stuart Price, remixer (Madonna & Kylie Minogue)

Opalite (Chris Lake Remix)

Chris Lake, remixer (Taylor Swift)

A Question of Trust - Boys Noize Remix

Boys Noize, remixer (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

WHERE IS MY HUSBAND!

David Guetta & Hypaton, remixers (RAYE, David Guetta, Hypaton)

Best Rock Performance

Sarniezz, Angine de Poitrine

Lost Boys, Phoebe Bridgers

Trinidad, Geese

what’s wrong with me, Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith

In The Stars, The Rolling Stones

Best Metal Performance

The Edge of Perfection, Anthrax

Hive Mind, Knocked Loose Featuring Denzel Curry

Your Ghost Again, Mastodon

Let There Be Shred, Megadeth

End of You, Poppy, Amy Lee, Courtney LaPlante

Best Rock Song

In The Stars

Mick Jagger & Keith Richards, songwriters (The Rolling Stones)

Lost Boys

Phoebe Bridgers, Bo Burnham, Alex G, Christian Lee Hutson & Marshall Vore, songwriters (Phoebe Bridgers)

My Only Angel

Joe Perry, Matt Schwartz, Steven Tyler & Dominic Harrison, songwriters (Aerosmith, YUNGBLUD)

Streets of Minneapolis - Radio Mix

Bruce Springsteen, songwriter (Bruce Springsteen)

Trinidad

Max Bassin, Dominic DiGesu, Emily Green & Cameron Winter, songwriters (Geese)

what’s wrong with me

Daniel Nigro, Olivia Rodrigo & Sasha Sloan, songwriters (Olivia Rodrigo, Robert Smith)

Your Favorite Toy

Foo Fighters, songwriters (Foo Fighters)

Best Rock Album

Vol.II, Angine de Poitrine

Your Favorite Toy, Foo Fighters

The Wow! Signal, Muse

Foreign Tongues, The Rolling Stones

Frozen Charlotte, Jack White

Best Alternative Music Performance

Fabienk, Angine de Poitrine

Kill Me, Phoebe Bridgers

Au Pays du Cocaine, Geese

Reliquia, ROSALÍA

Showbiz, Hayley Williams

Best Alternative Music Album

I Must Be Dreaming, Alabama Shakes

Lost Weekend, Phoebe Bridgers

Music, Fashion, Film, Charli xcx

Getting Killed, Geese

The Mountain, Gorillaz

LUX (Complete Works), ROSALÍA

Best R&B Solo Performance

MORNING DEW (DONK), Beyoncé

Out The Window, Kehlani

Let Me, Victoria Monét

Pressha, Jill Scott

What You Need, Tems

Best R&B Collaboration or Duo/Group Performance

Fallin’, Chris Brown Featuring Leon Thomas

47th Street, Lalah Hathaway Featuring J. Ivy

Sweet Nuthins, Kehlani Featuring Leon Thomas

Mess, PJ Morton Featuring Keyon Harrold

To B Honest, Jill Scott Featuring JID

Best Traditional R&B Performance

I Found Myself, Durand Bernarr

Can’t Let Go, Lalah Hathaway

Beautiful People, Jill Scott

My Muse, Leon Thomas

If I Let You, The Womack Sisters

Best R&B Song

Let Me

Jahshua Brown, Darhyl Camper, Jr., Jeff Gitelman, Tiyon Mack, Victoria Monét & Branden Rowell, songwriters (Victoria Monét)

My Muse

Lazaro A. Camejo, Rob Gueringer, Nile Eugene Hargrove, Peter Lee Johnson, Marcus Clayton Paul, David Kenneth Phelps & Leon Thomas,

songwriters (Leon Thomas)

Out The Window

Antonio Dixon, Kehlani Parrish, Ashton Norful, Khris Riddick-Tynes & Talay Riley, songwriters (Kehlani)

Pressha

Adam Blackstone, Jill Scott & Vincent Tolan, songwriters (Jill Scott)

What You Need

Ronald Banful & Temilade Openiyi, songwriters (Tems)

Best Progressive R&B Album

BERNARR., Durand Bernarr

Waves, Moonchild

The Last Balloon, Tank and The Bangas

PHOLKS, Leon Thomas

Distracted, Thundercat

Best R&B Album

BROWN (The Chocolate Edition), Chris Brown

When The City Sleeps, Alex Isley

Kehlani, Kehlani

Saturday Night, PJ Morton

To Whom This May Concern, Jill Scott

Best Rap Performance

Good Flirts, Baby Keem Featuring Kendrick Lamar & Momo Boyd

ErrTime, Cardi B

Run It Back!!, De La Soul Featuring Nas

LET ‘EM KNOW, T.I.

Body, Don Toliver

Best Melodic Rap Performance

This Woman, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla Featuring D’Angelo)

Safe, Cardi B Featuring Kehlani

girl, get up., Doechii Featuring SZA

E85, Don Toliver

Watching Us, Wale Featuring Leon Thomas

Best Rap Song

E85

Derek Anderson, Aaron Paryce Cheung, Jaasu Mallory, Jacques Webster & Caleb Toliver, songwriters (Don Toliver)

ErrTime

Matthew Allen, Javaan Durrell Anderson, Belcalis Almanzar, Ronnie Jackson, James D. Steed & Jordan Thorpe, songwriters (Cardi B)

girl, get up.

Darius Scott, Jaylah Hickmon, Jahlil Gunter, Solána Rowe, Anthony “Moosa” Tiffith Jr. & Anthony “Top Dawg” Tiffith, songwriters (Doechii Featuring SZA)

LET ‘EM KNOW

T.I. & Pharrell Williams, songwriters (T.I.)

Spend Dat

Caresha Romeka Brownlee, Akil King, Maurice Simmonds & Anthony Germaine White, songwriters (Yung Miami)

Best Rap Album

DILLAGENCE II, Busta Rhymes (& J Dilla)

AM I THE DRAMA?, Cardi B

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops, Rapsody

OCTANE, Don Toliver

everything is a lot., Wale

BULLY - DELUXE, Kanye West (Ye)

Best Jazz Performance

In Walked Bud

Jon Batiste

Good Life - TAMRON HALL Main Title Theme

The Baylor Project

Sophisticated Lady

Cécile McLorin Salvant, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

The Lady is a Tramp

Deborah Silver & Diane Schuur

i get along without you very well (except sometimes)

Nicole Zuraitis, Christian McBride, Gilad Hekselman & Dan Pugach

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Monk Movements, Jon Batiste

We Dream, Lakecia Benjamin

Forever Yours: The Farewell Performance (Live), Chick Corea

Leave That In There, Sullivan Fortner

Side-Eye III+, Pat Metheny

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Performance

A Couple Minutes, Olivia Dean

For Good, Cynthia Erivo, Ariana Grande

Madwoman, Laufey

I Hate The Way I Look Today., RAYE

all that’s left, Nicole Zuraitis Featuring Gilad Hekselman

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Good Grief, Sara Bareilles

The Boys of Dungeon Lane, Paul McCartney

Better Broken, Sarah McLachlan

An Offering: Live at Speakeasy Studios, Leslie Odom Jr.

Whatever’s Clever!, Charlie Puth

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Monk Meditations, Jon Batiste

Lullaby for the Lost, Donny McCaslin

A Six String Odyssey, Six String Symphony

Somni, Snarky Puppy, Metropole Orkest & Jules Buckley

BaRcoDe, Ben Wendel

Best Musical Theater Album

CHESS the Musical

Nicholas Christopher, Hannah Cruz, Bradley Dean, Lea Michele, Bryce Pinkham & Aaron Tveit, principal vocalists; Benny Andersson, Ludvig Andersson & Brian Usifer, producers (Benny Andersson & Björn Ulvaeus, composers; Tim Rice, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)

The Lost Boys

Shoshana Bean, LJ Benet, Ali Louis Bourzgui, Paul Alexander Nolan, Benjamin Pajak & Maria Wirries, principal vocalists; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez, Gabriel Mann & Ethan Popp, producers; Kyler England, Adrianne Gonzalez & Gabriel Mann, composers/lyricists (Original Broadway Cast)

Ragtime

Colin Donnell, Joshua Henry, Caissie Levy, Nichelle Lewis, Ben Levi Ross & Brandon Uranowitz, principal vocalists; Lynn Ahrens, Sean Patrick Flahaven & Stephen Flaherty, producers (Stephen Flaherty, composer; Lynn Ahrens, lyricist) (2025 Broadway Cast)

Schmigadoon!

Alex Brightman, Sara Chase & Ana Gasteyer, principal vocalists; Doug Besterman, David Chase, Cinco Paul & Scott M. Riesett, producers; Cinco Paul, composer & lyricist (Schmigadoon! Original Broadway Company)

Two Strangers (Carry A Cake Across New York)

Christiani Pitts & Sam Tutty, principal vocalists; Jim Barne, Nick Finlow, Tim Jackson & Lux Pyramid, producers; Jim Barne, composer; Kit Buchan, lyricist (Original Broadway Cast)

Best Country Solo Performance

The Whole World, Vince Gill

Choosin’ Texas, Ella Langley

Dry Spell, Kacey Musgraves

Can’t Sit Still, Lainey Wilson

Gary, Stephen Wilson Jr.

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Butterfly

Zac Brown Band Featuring Dolly Parton

Here

Mumford & Sons Featuring Chris Stapleton

Horses and Divorces

Kacey Musgraves featuring Miranda Lambert

Light of a Clear Blue Morning

Dolly Parton Featuring Lainey Wilson, Miley Cyrus, Queen Latifah & Reba McEntire

Phone, Keys, Wallet

Lainey Wilson, John Mayer

Best Country Song

Beautiful Things

Jessi Alexander, Jessie Jo Dillon, Connie Harrington & Megan Moroney, songwriters (Megan Moroney)

Choosin’ Texas

Luke Dick, Miranda Lambert, Ella Langley & Joybeth Taylor, songwriters (Ella Langley)

Dry Spell

Luke Laird, Shane McAnally, Kacey Musgraves & Josh Osborne, songwriters (Kacey Musgraves)

Hardwired

Black Francis, Jesse Frasure, Adam Hood, Miranda Lambert & Stephen Wilson Jr., songwriters (Stephen Wilson Jr.)

Phone, Keys, Wallet

Trannie Anderson, Jon Decious, Kid Harpoon, Summer Overstreet, Dan Pellarin, Dallas Wilson & Lainey Wilson, songwriters (Lainey Wilson, John Mayer)

Best Traditional Country Album

Clovis, Charley Crockett

50 Years From Home: Down At The Borderline, Vince Gill

Banks Of The Trinity, Cody Johnson

Workin’ Man: Willie Sings Merle, Willie Nelson

Once Upon a Second Time Around, Charlie Worsham

Best Contemporary Country Album

Mount Pleasant, Kelsea Ballerini

Cherry Valley, Carter Faith

Dandelion, Ella Langley

Cloud 9, Megan Moroney

Middle of Nowhere, Kacey Musgraves

Best American Roots Performance

Still Crying, Sara Bareilles

You Without Me, Brandi Carlile

Coyote, Chuck Leah

Human Mind, Mavis Staples

No Kings, Jesse Welles Featuring Joan Baez

Best Americana Performance

Heartland, Sara Bareilles

Returning To Myself, Brandi Carlile

Sad and Beautiful World, Mavis Staples

Mill Town Flood, Billy Strings

Masks Off, Jesse Welles

Best American Roots Song

Masks Off

Jesse Welles, songwriter (Jesse Welles)

My Full Name

Madison Cunningham, songwriter (Madison Cunningham)

Returning To Myself

Brandi Carlile, songwriter (Brandi Carlile)

Tennessee Sunshine

Mary Dawood Catlin, Todd Catlin & Grant Maloy Smith, songwriters

(Grant Maloy Smith)

Waist Deep

Zac Cockrell, Heath Fogg & Brittany Howard, songwriters (Alabama Shakes)

Best Americana Album

Returning To Myself, Brandi Carlile

Sad And Beautiful World, Mavis Staples

Future Soul, Tedeschi Trucks Band

Masks Off, Jesse Welles

World’s Gone Wrong, Lucinda Williams

Best Bluegrass Album

Rattlin’ Bones, Bronwyn

Safe, Sensible And Sane, Alison Brown & Steve Martin

Bluegrass Women, Lindsay Lou

So Much For Goodbyes, Billy Strings

Earl Jam 2, Tony Trischka

Best Traditional Blues Album

Zydeco Trailrides and Southern Soul, Sean Ardoin & Kreole Rock and Soul Featuring Mr. Sipp

B.B. King’s Blues Summit 100, Joe Bonamassa

Morgan Freeman’s Symphonic Blues Experience, (Morgan Freeman), Ground Zero Blues Club Band, Chineke! Orchestra, Martin Gellner

BLUES NOW, GA-20 with Charlie Musselwhite

Slideways, Lil’ Ed & The Blues Imperials

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Alive! (Live), Fantastic Negrito

Paper Doll (Live), Samantha Fish

Just Say Yes, Ruthie Foster

Hard Road, Christone “Kingfish” Ingram

The Breakdown, Keb’ Mo’

Best Contemporary Folk Album

Le Sigh, Kris Angelis

Ace, Madison Cunningham

The Great Divide: The Last Of The Bugs, Noah Kahan

Lost Cause Lover Fool, The Milk Carton Kids

Bloodline, Mon Rovîa

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Thank You For Everything

Kirk Franklin, Karen Clark Sheard; Kirk Franklin, songwriter

Watches Over Me

Cory Henry Featuring Hezekiah Walker & The Brent Fischer Orchestra;

Cory Henry, songwriter

Promises 2.0

Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

Mercy

PJ Morton; PJ Morton, songwriter

At The Cross

CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

God I’m Just Grateful

Elevation Worship, Chandler Moore; Joshua Emanuel Coleman, Pat Barrett, Steven Furtick, Chandler Moore & Abubakar Baker Shariff-Farr, songwriters

Ale-luya Medley

Israel & New Breed; Kevin Camp, Nate Diaz, Israel Houghton, Angel Omar Martinez & Aaron Moses, songwriters

The Jesus I Know Now

Brandon Lake, Lainey Wilson; Luke Laird, Brandon Lake, Emily Weisband & Lainey Wilson, songwriters

Living Water

Lecrae; Miles Corayer, Jonah Glass, Lasanna Harris, Andrew “Lihtz” Howard, Lecrae Moore, Joel McNeill & John McNeill, songwriters

Left It In The River

Jamie MacDonald; Jonathan Gamble, Jamie MacDonald & Colby Wedgeworth, songwriters

Worthy Of It All (Worthy)

CeCe Winans

Best Gospel Album

Devotion, Cory Henry

Revival: Live in Dallas, Lisa Knowles-Smith & The Brown Singers

Closer (Live In Chicago), Jonathan McReynolds

Sunday Morning, PJ Morton

The Hymns, CeCe Winans

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

Shiloh, DOE

CORITOS Vol. 2, Israel & New Breed

KING OF HEARTS - IN THE ROOM!, Brandon Lake

Jamie MacDonald, Jamie MacDonald

Breathe On It, Tauren Wells

Best Latin Song

Ahí

Aubrey Drake Graham, Carolina Giraldo Navarro, Kevyn Mauricio Cruz Moreno & Daniel Echavarría Oviedo, songwriters (KAROL G, Drake)

¿Cómo se ama?

Jorge Drexler, songwriter (Jorge Drexler)

Hasta Jesús Tuvo un Mal Día

Rafa Arcaute, Renee Barri, Catriel Guerreiro, Ulises Guerriero, Martin Kierszenbaum, John Ryan, Gordon Matthew Thomas Sumner, Vicente Jimenez “Vibarco” & Federico Vindver, songwriters (CA7RIEL & Paco Amoroso, Sting)

La Perla

Noah Goldstein, David Rodríguez, Rosalía Vila Tobella, Ryan Tedder & Dylan Wiggins, songwriters (ROSALÍA, Yahritza Y Su Esencia)

Niño

Santiago Alvarado, Mario Del Transito Cocomarola, Camilo Joaquín Villarruel, Gregorio Armando Reinaldo Nelli & Santiago Ruiz, songwriters (Milo J)

Best Latin Pop Album

NO ME ARREPIENTO DE SENTIR TANTO, KAROL G

FEMME FATALE, Mon Laferte

MUDA, Carín León

¿Dónde Es El After?, Rawayana

Bendito Verano, ELENA ROSE

Best Música Urbana Album

Cosa Nuestra: Capítulo 0, Rauw Alejandro

OMERTA, J Balvin, Ryan Castro

HOPI SENDÉ, Ryan Castro

OMAKASE, Alvaro Diaz

EL GREEN PRINT: La Saga (Disc 1) — FEID VS FERXXO, Feid

Do Not Disturb: Late Checkout, Young Miko

Best Música Mexicana Album (Including Tejano)

LO QUE ME FALTA POR LLORAR, Grupo Frontera

Aunque Me Duela, Lupita Infante

La Madrina, Mari Nobre

DINASTÍA (DELUXE), Peso Pluma, Tito Double P

¡VIDA MÉXICO!, Carlos Rivera

Best Tropical Latin Album

País Portatil, Rubén Blades, Roberto Delgado & Orquesta

El Alma en Clave, Luis Enrique

Antes Que El Tiempo Se Vaya, Fonseca

Más Que Palabras, Grupo Niche

El Último Disco Vol. 1, Carlos Vives

Best Global Music Performance

Varuvaaiy, Devan Ekambaram Featuring Susha

Una Flor En Cada Estrella, KerreKe, Mireya, Alex E. Chávez

Bando [Orchestral], Angélique Kidjo Featuring Pharrell Williams & Quavo

Porcelana, ROSALÍA, Dougie F

Dai Dai, Shakira, Burna Boy

Best African Music Performance

Gratitude, Asake

Aye Kan (Are You Coming Back?), Angélique Kidjo & Ayra Starr

No Tradition, No Africa, King Ayisoba Featuring Rocky Dawuni

Big Daddy, Tems

Jogodo, Wizkid & Asake

Best Global Music Album

EQUILIBRIVM, Anitta

Oriadé, Davido

HOPE!!, Angélique Kidjo

Starrgirl, Ayra Starr

Love Is A Kingdom, Tems

Best Reggae Album

Too Too Bad, Buju Banton

Exile, Chronixx

Brightside, Ziggy Marley

The Art of Acceptance, Protoje

SUPERNOVA, Runkus

Lottery, Shaggy

Best Children’s Music Album

All in Good Time, Snooknuk

Hasta La Vista…Baby, Lucky Diaz And The Family Jam Band

Little Birdie’s Big Symphony, Scott & Mark Hoying

Magnificent, Lachi

Starchild, Vol. 1, Divinity Roxx and Divi Roxx Kids

Best Comedy Album

Good Girl, Nikki Glaser

Joy in The Trenches, Trevor Noah

Legacy, Wanda Sykes

100 Sound Effects, Fred Armisen

Take a Banana for the Ride, Jeff Ross

The Unstoppable…, Dave Chappelle

Best Audio Book, Narration, and Storytelling Recording

Future Boy, Michael J. Fox

The Look, Michelle Obama

The Man on the Run, Paul McCartney, Morgan Neville

Remix Meditation, Lil Jon

Star of the Show: My Life on Stage, Dolly Parton

Vagabond: A Memoir, Tim Curry

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Devil Wears Prada 2

(Various Artists)

Stranger Things Season 5

(Various Artists)

Wicked: For Good

(Various Artists)

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

The Wizard of Oz at Sphere

Wuthering Heights

Charli xcx

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

The Odyssey

Ludwig Göransson, composer

One Battle After Another

Jonny Greenwood, composer

Project Hail Mary

Daniel Pemberton, composer

Star Wars: The Mandalorian and Grogu

Ludwig Göransson, composer

Widow’s Bay

David Fleming, composer

Best Song Written for Visual Media

House [From “Wuthering Heights”]

John Cale & Charli xcx, songwriters (Charli xcx Featuring John Cale)

I Knew It, I Knew You [From “Toy Story 5”]

Jack Antonoff & Taylor Swift, songwriters (Taylor Swift)

Need Someone [From “The Pitt”]

Andrew Bird, songwriter (Andrew Bird, Gavin Brivik)

No Place Like Home [From “Wicked: For Good”]

Stephen Schwartz, songwriter (Cynthia Erivo)

RUNWAY [From “The Devil Wears Prada 2”]

Henry Walter, Jaylah Hickmon, Dernst “D’Mile” Emile II, Stefani Germanotta, Jayda Love, Bruno Mars & Andrew Watt, songwriters (Lady Gaga, Doechii)

Best Music Video

Lost Boys

Phoebe Bridgers

Lance Oppenheim & Pablo Rochat, video directors; Pierre Moulène & Christian Vazquez, video producers

STORM

GENER8ION, Yung Lean

Romain Gavras, video director; Nicolas Galoux, Guillaume Le Gat & Maeva Tenneroni, video producers

hate that i made you love me

Ariana Grande

Christian Breslauer, video director; Mike Breslauer, Andrew Lerios & Luga Podesta, video producers

Click Clack Symphony.

RAYE (Featuring Hans Zimmer)

Dave Meyers, video director; Maggie Curwin, video producer

Berghain

ROSALÍA (Featuring Björk & Yves Tumor)

Nicolas Mendez, video director; Alba Barneda & Maria Rubio, video producers

Best Music Film

To Be Celestial vs. That’s the Weight of the World

Earth, Wind & Fire

Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, video director; Samantha Grogin, Ahmir “Questlove” Thompson, Arron Saxe, Dave Sirulnick & KB White, video producers

Hit Me Hard and Soft: The Tour Live

Billie Eilish

James Cameron & Billie Eilish, video directors; Michelle An, Maggie Baird, Steve Berman, John Brooks, Geoff Burdick, James Cameron, Paul Clarke, Chelsea Dodson, Billie Eilish, John Janick, Justin Lubliner, Jason Owen & Maria Wilhelm, video producers

Man on the Run

Paul McCartney

Morgan Neville, video director; Michele Anthony, David Blackman, Ben Chappell, Morgan Neville, Scott Rodger, Chloe Simmons & Meghan Walsh, video producers

EPiC: Elvis Presley in Concert

(Elvis Presley)

Baz Luhrmann, video director; Jeremy Castro, Matthew Gross, Baz Luhrmann, Colin Smeeton & Schuyler Weiss, video producers

Lilith Fair: Building a Mystery – The Untold Story

(Various Artists)

Ally Pankiw, video director; Dan Levy & Christina Piovesan, video producers

Best Album Cover

God Gotta Afro & Gold Hoops

Patso Dimitrov & Darin Gilliam, art directors (Rapsody)

Sad And Beautiful World

Lauren N. Bailey, Trevor Hernandez & Elizabeth De La Piedra, art

directors (Mavis Staples)

This Mirror Weighs a Ton

Nick Steinhardt & Addie Wagenknecht, art directors (Interpol)

West End Girl

Leith Clark & Nieves González, art directors (Lily Allen)

WHAT HAPPENED TO THE STREETS?

Tina Ibañez, art director (21 Savage)

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

The Art of Loving

Julian Bunetta, Austin Christy, Dan Ewins, Jeff Gunnell, Charlie Holmes, Zach Nahome, John Ryan, Jan Trafas, Max Wolfgang & Matt Zara, engineers; Simon Francis, mastering engineer (Olivia Dean)

LUX (Complete Works)

Daniel Cayotte, Isaac Diskin, Tom Elmhirst, Nigel Godrich, Tristan Hoogland, Mike Larson, Manny Marroquin, Jake Miller, Joaquim Monte, Alberto Pérez, Billy Ray, David Rodríguez, Marta Salogni, Bergur Thorisson & Harry Wilson, engineers; Bob Jackson & Brian Lee, mastering engineers (ROSALÍA)

Middle of Nowhere

Bryce Bordone, Serban Ghenea, Konrad Snyder & Mike Stankiewicz, engineers; Adam Grover, mastering engineer (Kacey Musgraves)

Nine Inch Noize

Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, engineers; Boys Noize, Jacob Moreno, Trent Reznor & Atticus Ross, mastering engineers (Nine Inch Nails, Boys Noize)

The Thread

Joe Dougherty, Chris Greatti, Mitch McCarthy, Adam Schoeller & Willow Smith, engineers; Nathan Dantzler, mastering engineer (WILLOW)

Best Immersive Audio Album

Captain Fantastic And The Brown Dirt Cowboy (50th Anniversary Edition)

Greg Penny, immersive mix engineer; Greg Penny, immersive producer (Elton John)

Ghost of Yōtei (Original Soundtrack)

Eric Schilling, immersive mix engineer; Kellogg Boynton, Keith Leary, Peter Scaturro & Herbert Waltl, immersive producers (Toma Otowa)

The Grotesque & The Sublime

Daniel Shores, immersive mix engineer; Daniel Shores, immersive mastering engineer (Iceland Symphony Orchestra)

One Size Fits All

Karma Auger & Erich Gobel, immersive mix engineers; Joe Travers, immersive producer (Frank Zappa, The Mothers Of Invention)

petal

John Hanes, immersive mix engineer (Ariana Grande)

The eligibility period for the 2027 Grammy Awards covers music released between August 31, 2025, and August 28, 2026. The Recording Academy’s nearly 16,000 voting members will cast their votes between December 10, 2026, and January 7, 2027.

The 69th Grammy Awards will take place on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The ceremony will be broadcast live on ABC, Disney+ and Hulu at 7 pm ET (4 pm PT).





(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)