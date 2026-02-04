Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
‘Waiting For Right Offer,’ Says Govinda’s Manager; Calls Trouble In Marriage ‘Baseless Rumours’

Govinda’s manager confirmed that the actor is holding out for the right offer and may announce a major project soon.

By : ANI | Updated at : 04 Feb 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Actor Govinda has been busy evaluating multiple offers, taking his time to pick the right project. The actor's manager, Shashi Sinha, in a conversation with ANI, shared details about Govinda's career graph, stating that he has faced no decline in work.

"A number of projects have been aligned, keeping him busy. There was a time when Govinda left projects worth crores in a year. Today, it is fine if he doesn't like a script. That's different. Many producers and even actors have been reaching out to him with offers, even though he has not had a single hit in recent times. He is just waiting for the right offer," Sinha said, further explaining that Govinda has been performing at recent events as a part of his profession.

He also suggested that Govinda is likely to announce a major project in the coming days.

Shashi Sinha also reflected on "rumours" about a possible rift between Govinda and his wife, Sunita.

"I don't think there is any problem between him and his wife. You can ask Sunita Ji or Govinda Ji. He has been looking after his wife and their children. The rumours are baseless," he added.

This came days after the 'Partner' actor extended his prayers to god to spare him from the "conspiracy" against him amid rumours surrounding his married life.

While talking to ANI, Govinda said, "This wealth and fame don't spare anyone, and conspiracies like these don't happen with everyone. I know a very well-known actor who was the victim of it, and now it's me, though I am not as big as he is. I pray to god that he saves me from this problem, and I also pray for the welfare of my children. There has been a lot of struggle."

Meanwhile, Govinda was recently in Uttar Pradesh, where he met Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath. "It was divine having a great time with respected Honourable Chief Minister. Uttar pradesh, thank you so much aderniya @myogi_adityanath ji," he wrote on Instagram.

On the work front, Govinda is known for movies like 'Raja Babu', 'Bhagam Bhag', 'Coolie No.1', 'Partner', 'Bade Miyan Chote Miyan', 'Dulhe Raja', 'Aankhen' and others.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

 

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Govinda facing a decline in his career?

No, Govinda's manager states that he has not faced a decline in work, with many projects aligned and producers reaching out with offers.

What is Govinda currently looking for in a project?

Govinda is taking his time to pick the right project and is waiting for the offer that truly appeals to him.

Are there any issues between Govinda and his wife, Sunita?

Govinda's manager has dismissed rumors of a rift, stating that Govinda looks after his wife and children and the rumors are baseless.

Has Govinda announced any new projects?

Govinda's manager suggested that he is likely to announce a major project in the coming days.

Published at : 04 Feb 2026 09:54 PM (IST)
Govinda
Embed widget