Actor Govinda recently shared a heartfelt take on love, marriage, and forgiveness while speaking about his wife, Sunita Ahuja, amid ongoing rumours about trouble in their relationship. Appearing on the chat show Two Much with Kajol and Twinkle Khanna, the veteran star reflected on the ups and downs of their long marriage and the evolving bond they continue to share.

Govinda calls Sunita "child of the family"

During the conversation, Govinda described Sunita as “the child of the family,” explaining how her innocence and honesty have shaped their home.

“She is a child herself. My children handle my wife as if she’s a child. Sunita is like a kid, but the responsibilities that she was given, she could manage our household, only because she is what she is. She is an honest child. Her words are never wrong. It is just that she says things that she shouldn’t,” he shared.

Speaking about the dynamics between men and women, the actor added, “The problem with men is that they can’t think on those lines. I always believe that a man runs the house, but women run the whole world (sic).”

Govinda says she has forgiven Sunita many times

Govinda went on to reveal that forgiveness has been central to keeping their marriage strong through the years.

“She has herself made so many mistakes… I have forgiven her and the entire family so many times,” he admitted, adding, “Sometimes, according to me, we rely too much on them. Especially if your mother is not with you, so you rely too much on your wife. And as time passes, she starts scolding you like a mother, and she also explains like a mother. They don’t realise it, but we see it. We can see how they have changed now and how they were when they were young (sic).”

Govinda and Sunita's relationship

Speculation about their relationship began earlier this year, suggesting a possible split between the couple. However, the duo dismissed the rumours by making a united public appearance during Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in August.

Sunita also addressed the chatter with a fiery response, saying, “Aaj itna close, close… agar kuch hota toh hum itne nazdeek hotey? Koi hum dono ko alag nahi kar sakta hain, chahe upar se koi aa jaaye bhagwan aa jaaye, koi shaitaan aa jaaye."

Earlier, in one of her vlogs, Sunita was seen getting emotional during a visit to Mumbai’s Mahalaxmi Temple. Speaking to a priest, she hinted at facing betrayal but expressed unwavering faith in divine justice.

“I have so much faith in the Goddess that whatever I am witnessing today, I know that whoever tries to break my home, Maa Kaali is there," she said.