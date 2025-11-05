Govinda Apologises For Sunita Ahuja’s Remarks Against Family Priest: 'His Family Stood By Me...'

Actor Govinda has publicly distanced himself from comments made by his wife Sunita Ahuja against their long-time family priest, Pandit Mukesh Shukla. The veteran actor issued a video statement on Instagram, expressing regret and clarifying his stance following the controversy that erupted after Sunita’s remarks went viral.

Govinda distances himself from Sunita's comment

In the video, shared by India Today, Govinda said, “My wife made some inappropriate remarks about Pandit Mukesh Shukla during the podcast, and I strongly condemn them. I offer my sincere apologies. Pandit Mukesh Shukla and his family have stood by me in difficult times, and I have deep respect for him.”

The actor’s statement comes after Sunita’s appearance on Paras Chhabra’s podcast, where she made sharp comments while discussing fraudulent godmen.

What Sunita Ahuja had said

She had said, “There’s one like that in our house too!” and went on to accuse the family priest of being “fake.”

Sunita remarked, “He is Govinda’s priest. He’s fake. He keeps suggesting new rituals and pujas and keeps charging money for them. ‘Yeh puja karao, aur ₹2 lakh do (get this puja done for ₹2 lakh)!’ I tell him so many times to do his own puja because his puja won’t help Govinda. I don’t believe in giving away ₹2 or 10 lakh for so-called rituals.”

She added, “It’s better to wake up early, pray yourself, and do your own puja. How can someone else’s donation or hawan help you? I don’t even let others donate on my behalf. I do it myself. I don’t believe in ‘give us ₹2 lakh, do this hawan, and your family will be fine.’ Sab chor log hote hai (They are all thieves).”

Sunita on Govinda's current team

During the same podcast, Sunita also spoke about Govinda’s professional circle, saying his current team does not support him well.

“Now Chichi has to lose weight and look good. His skin has gone bad. He should take care of himself, that’s my wish. He recently said that I am making three films, but I feel that the problem is he doesn’t get a good team. The circle that he sits in has fool writers that are less of writers and more fools. They make him a fool and give terrible advice. He doesn’t get good people, and they don’t like me because I say the truth. Mere baare mein sab uske kaan bharte rehte hain (everyone keeps filling his ears against me), and he believes everyone. I want to tell them that if you want to say something, say it on my face, not to him."

She also expressed her wish to contribute to social causes, adding, “It’s my heart’s wish that I want to make an old age home and some shelter for animals. I will make sure to do that with my own money. I will not take even a single rupee from Govinda because he won’t give money to me, but only his chamchas (bootlickers).”

The controversy has stirred fresh attention around the couple, whose relationship has often made headlines amid persistent rumours of marital strain.

About Govinda and Sunita

Govinda and Sunita, who married in March 1987, kept their relationship private for several years, revealing it only after the birth of their daughter. The couple shares two children — Tina Ahuja, who has acted in films, and Yashvardhan Ahuja, who is preparing for his Bollywood debut.