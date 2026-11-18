Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Javed Akhtar stated Lord Rama resides in every Indian.

Maulana Rashidi criticized Akhtar, suggested renaming to Ram Pal.

Rashidi accused Akhtar of commercial gain, lacking religious integrity.

Javed Akhtar has found himself at the centre of a fresh controversy after commenting on the cultural weight of Lord Rama. He said that Rama is a way of life and is in the blood of every Indian. Maulana Sajid Rashidi has now hit back, telling Akhtar to rename himself Ram Pal and accusing him of making such statements for commercial gain.

‘Ghar Wapsi Karlo, Naam Ram Pal Rakh Lo’

Speaking to news agency ANI, Rashidi dismissed Akhtar’s words as a business tactic. He claimed that a songwriter in Bollywood has to keep public interest alive to sell his work.

“Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn't make such statements, who would buy his songs? I would like to point out that he has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion... Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram,” he said.

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Rashidi then offered a sarcastic piece of advice. “So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting, and the 80 per cent of the population who are Hindu might then accord you full respect and honour... You really ought to take a clear, straightforward stance so that the people on that side can truly respect you.”

#WATCH | Delhi: On lyricist Javed Akhtar's statement, All India Imam Association (AIAA) President Maulana Sajid Rashidi says, "Javed Akhtar is a businessman. Songs are sold in Bollywood; if he doesn’t make such statements, who would buy his songs? I would like to point out that he has stated on public platforms many times that he is an atheist and does not believe in any religion... Yet, this same atheist is now showing such faith in Ram. So, I have a suggestion for him: change your name from Javed Akhtar to Ram Pal. That would be fitting, and the 80% of the population who are Hindu might then accord you full respect and honour... You really ought to take a clear, straightforward stance so that the people on that side can truly respect you. The entire family is involved in the film industry; some are producers, some are writers, and some are lyricists. If they don’t praise each other’s work, how will their business thrive? That is the crux of the matter... I am a Muslim; I am proud of that—and I am living a decent life. But in this country, you are trying to have a foot in both camps—trying to straddle two boats at once. I don’t think that is right... People like these—they are the kind who would trade away their very integrity..." — ANI (@ANI) November 17, 2026

He also pointed to the lyricist’s family ties to cinema, suggesting that relatives working as producers, writers and lyricists promote one another to keep their business running. “If they don’t praise each other’s work, how will their business thrive? That is the crux of the matter….,” he went on to say.

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The cleric further accused Akhtar of trying to please two communities at once and questioned whether his public positions were consistent. “I am a Muslim; I am proud of that - and I am living a decent life. But in this country, you are trying to have a foot in both camps - trying to straddle two boats at once. I don't think that is right... People like these - they are the kind who would trade away their very integrity…,” he said.

‘Rama Is In Every Indian Blood’

Akhtar made his comments to the media in Mumbai following the India’s Music Creator Economy Launch event. He argued that Rama should not be seen merely through a religious lens, describing him as a concept that shapes everyday living.

“Rama is not just a matter of a person. Rama is an idea. Rama is a morality. Rama is a way of living. Rama has certain aesthetics. Rama is a certain morality. So, when you look at it and appreciate it, it will touch your heart. Many people may get upset with me, but Rama is present in the blood of every Indian irrespective of their religion,” he said.

He added, “It’s not one person. You personify him sometimes, but he is much larger than that. He is a way of life.”

Asked if he had seen the film Ramayana, Akhtar admitted he had not yet watched it. His daughter, filmmaker Zoya Akhtar, has seen it and spoke highly of it, he said, quipping in jest that she rarely hands out compliments and that he is still waiting to hear any for his own work.