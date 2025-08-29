Ganpati Aarti At Salman Khan’s Home: Sonakshi & Zaheer Join The Festive Spirit; WATCH

Actress Sonakshi Sinha and husband Zaheer Iqbal were recently seen offering prayers to Lord Ganpati on the occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple was seen performing the aarti of the divine at Bollywood superstar Salman Khan's house.

Dressed in a beautiful white printed salwar kameez, Sonakshi looked gorgeous. Zaheer, who performed the aarti along with Sonakshi, was seen wearing a shirt kurta and looked handsome.The couple who were on a travelling spree to Switzerland seem to have returned to bay after a luxurious holiday.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sonakshi Sinha (@aslisona)

Sonakshi and Zaheer had been sharing the best of photos and videos from their luxurious vacation in Switzerland. While driving on the streets of Switzerland, the couple was seen singing and acting out the iconic song “Ho Gaya Hai Tujhko To Pyaar Sajna” from DDLJ.

Sonakshi and Zaheer, who love travelling, have travelled to over half a dozen countries till now and always keep their fans excited and thrilled through pictures shared on their social media account. Zaheer’s parents too had accompanied the couple on their Swiss trip. The couple was seen digging into creamy gelato, sipping on colourful drinks and even tapping into their inner adventurous soul and indulging in paragliding.

For the uninitiated, Sonakshi Sinha and Zaheer Iqbal got married on June 23, 2024, after dating for 7 long years, and had kept their relationship private for the longest time. News of Sonakshi’s family—Shatrughan Sinha, Poonam Sinha, and twin brothers Luv and Kush—was unhappy with the wedding, since Zaheer belonged to a different religion.

But to date, none of the family members have spoken about it. In fact, putting all the rumours to rest, Shatrughan Sinha and Poonam Sinha attended the wedding and looked happy as they blessed both Sonakshi and Zaheer. The wedding that took place at Sonakshi's house in Mumbai was a small affair with only families and very close friends in attendance. It was followed by a lavish reception party that was attended by Bollywood stars Salman Khan, Rekha, Kajol, and others.

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)