Ganesh Chaturthi 2025: Bollywood And TV Stars Welcome Bappa With Joy. See Pics, Videos

Mumbai was drenched in devotion and festivity as the city celebrated Ganesh Chaturthi with grandeur. Celebrities from Bollywood and television were spotted welcoming Lord Ganesha into their homes, sharing glimpses of their celebrations online and sending festive cheer to fans.

Bollywood celebs send wishes on Ganesha Chaturthi

From lavish setups to intimate family moments, the festival spirit was in full swing. Actors Akshay Kumar, Ajay Devgn, Kareena Kapoor Khan, Suniel Shetty, Rupali Ganguly, and Urmila Matondkar took to Instagram to send warm wishes, while Shilpa Shetty Kundra posted a heartfelt throwback video, expressing how much she missed bringing Bappa home this year.

Several stars, including Sonu Sood, Sharvari, Jacqueline Fernandez, Ananya Panday, Varun Konidela, Soha Ali Khan Pataudi, Kunal Kemmu with daughter Inaaya, and comedy duo Bharti Singh and Haarsh Limbachiyaa, were seen performing Ganpati sthapana with their families.

Joining the celebrations were Arjun Bijlani, Ankita Lokhande, Aalisha Panwar, Hansika Motwani, Gurmeet Choudhary and Debina Bonnerjee, Yuvika Chaudhary, and choreographer Dhanashree Verma, all sharing joyful glimpses of the festival on social media.

Govinda and Sunita Ahuja shut down divorce buzz with festive spirit

Actor Govinda and wife Sunita Ahuja also marked the festival with traditional flair, stepping out in coordinated ethnic outfits to greet paparazzi outside their home. The couple distributed sweets to the media, with Sunita cheekily responding to speculation about their marriage, saying, "Controversy sunne aaye ho ya Ganpati ke darshan karne."

Kareena Kapoor shares picture of her son Jeh

Kareena Kapoor took to her social media account and shared beautiful pictures of her younger son Jeh praying to Ganpati Bappa. What was even more cute was that the Ganpati idol to which he was praying, was made by Jeh himself. In one of the pictures, one can see the little idol of Ganpati Bappa made with clay, by Jeh with his tiny little hands, with his name carved into the base of the cardboard where the idol has been placed.

Kareena captioned it as, “I remember, as a child, the RK family Ganpati was always special, just like how we celebrated all festivals…Now, my children look forward to it too…Ganpati Bappa Morya! Bless us all with love and peace forever from all of us.”

Celebs share Ganesh Chaturthi moments

Jacqueline Fernandez, welcoming Bappa into her home for the first time, shared, “Welcoming Bappa home for the very first time. May this new beginning be filled with blessings, love, and light. Ganpati Bappa Morya!”

Actress Nimrat Kaur visited Mumbai’s iconic GSB Seva Mandal pandal and posted selfies with the caption, “Aala Re Aala!!! Ganpati Bappa Morya.”

Twinkle Khanna delighted fans with a picture in a pink sari, writing, “Our hearts are ready for Ganpati Bappa, our stomachs for modaks. The perks of getting ready early: first dibs. What do you love the most about this festival?”

Aahana Kumra, meanwhile, made it a point to visit both Lalbaugcha Raja and Mumbaicha Raja on the very first day of the celebrations.

Sagarika Ghatge, Zaheer Khan's son's first Ganesh Chaturthi

One of the sweetest highlights of the day came from actress Sagarika Ghatge and her husband, former cricketer Zaheer Khan, who marked their son Fatehsinh’s first Ganesh Chaturthi. The couple shared endearing photos of their baby boy reaching out for a plate of modaks, captioning the post, "Ganpati Bappa Morya happy Ganesh Chaturthi from us to you!"

With heartfelt messages, vibrant celebrations, and family traditions, Bollywood and TV stars turned Ganesh Chaturthi into a dazzling display of devotion and festive cheer, setting social media abuzz with glimpses of their celebrations.