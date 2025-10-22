Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
From Wife To New Mommy: Raghav Chadha’s Birthday Tribute To Parineeti Chopra

By : IANS | Updated at : 22 Oct 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
Mumbai: Politician Raghav Chadha, on Wednesday, took to social media to wish his wife, Parineeti Chopra, on her birthday.

In a heartfelt note, he celebrated “the incredible journey it’s been from girlfriend to wife to mother of our little boy,” praising her for embracing motherhood with love and grace. Taking to his Instagram handle, Raghav shared a couple of adorable photos with Parineeti and wrote, “Happy birthday to the newest and the bestest mommy in town What an incredible journey it’s been from Girlfriend to Wife to Mother of our little boy @parineetichopra.”

In the first image, Raghav Chadha is seen kissing Parineeti Chopra’s baby bump. In the next, he playfully places his ear on her bump, as if trying to hear their little one. Other joyful snapshots capture the couple beaming with radiant smiles while posing for the camera.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Raghav Chadha (@raghavchadha88)

Parineeti and Raghav have stepped into parenthood with the arrival of their baby boy on October 19. Sharing the joyful news on Instagram, the couple wrote in a joint post, “He's finally here! our Baby Boy And we literally can't remember life before! Arms full, our hearts are fuller. First we had each other, now we have everything. With gratitude, Parineeti & Raghav.” The couple became parents over two years after their wedding. They tied the knot on September 24, 2023, in a private and intimate ceremony in Udaipur.

On October 22, the ‘Kesari’ actress turned 37 and she received heartwarming birthday wishes from her loved ones. Her mother Reena Malhotra Chopra, shared a heartfelt message celebrating her daughter’s journey into motherhood.

She wrote, “The baby who not so long ago was being held in our arms is now cradling her own! Can there be a better birthday and a better gift for you, my little one! Seeing you transition so seamlessly into your new role makes us so proud of the person you are and have become! You continue to amaze us everyday! Happy Birthday @parineetichopra and we can only wish you all the happiness and the best of the best in life! We love you so so much! @pawanchopra01 @thisissahajchopra @shivangchopra99.”

(This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline ,no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)

Published at : 22 Oct 2025 08:23 PM (IST)
