From Bigg Boss To The 50: Archana Gautam & Rajat Dalal Enter Farah Khan’s Reality Arena

Two familiar faces from the Bigg Boss universe are all set to return to reality television. Archana Gautam and Rajat Dalal have officially joined the contestant lineup of the upcoming reality show The 50, hosted by filmmaker and choreographer Farah Khan. The duo recently confirmed their participation through social media posts, instantly grabbing the attention of fans and reality show enthusiasts.

Backed by Banijay Asia, The 50 is gearing up for its much-awaited Indian debut and promises a fresh format filled with unpredictability, strategy, and high-stakes competition.

Archana Gautam Calls The 50 a ‘Second Chance’ to Present Herself

Opening up about her return to reality television, Archana Gautam expressed heartfelt gratitude for the love she received after Bigg Boss and described The 50 as an opportunity to once again showcase her authentic self.

She said, “Bigg Boss ke baad mujhe jo pyaar mila, woh isliye tha kyunki logon ne meri reality dekhi, meri sachhai dekhi. Main jo hoon, bina filter ke, log usse connect hue. Ab The 50 mere liye ek second platform hai, ek naya mauka khud ko phir se present karne ka. Apne aap ko ek aur chance dene ka, apna hunar aur apni strength dikhane ka. Jaise Bigg Boss mein logon ne mujhe accept kiya, main umeed karti hoon yahan bhi log mujhe waise hi pasand karein. Main apna 100 percent dungi, dil se, bina kisi fear ke."

Archana’s candid personality and emotional honesty played a major role in making her a household name, and viewers are now eager to see how she navigates this new, rule-free environment.

Rajat Dalal Aims to Prove ‘Complete Strength’ on the Show

Powerlifter and reality show contestant Rajat Dalal believes The 50 will push him beyond physical endurance and test mental and emotional resilience as well.

Sharing his mindset before entering the competition, Rajat said, “As a powerlifter, I’ve always believed that true power is built on balance: physical strength, mental sharpness, and emotional command. The 50 is the ultimate test of that balance, pushing you beyond routines and comfort zones. I’m stepping into this arena ready to challenge myself at the highest level, embrace the pressure, and prove what complete strength really looks like."

His disciplined approach and competitive spirit are expected to add intensity to the show’s dynamics.

About The 50: Contestants, Format and Premiere Details

Along with Archana Gautam and Rajat Dalal, the confirmed contestant list includes Krishna Shroff, Nikki Tamboli, Arbaz Patel, Nehal Chudasama, Chahat Pandey, Urvashi Dholakia, Divya Agarwal, Shiv Thakare, Ridhi Dogra, and Prince Narula, among others.

Adapted from the popular French reality series Les Cinquante, The 50 brings together 50 contestants in a grand palace-like setting where there are no fixed rules. Strategy, alliances, and mind games will play a crucial role, making every episode unpredictable.

The show is set to premiere on February 1 and will stream on JioHotstar, while also airing on Colors TV.