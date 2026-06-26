Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Box office sees varied performance from new, ongoing releases.

Cocktail 2 and Maa Inti Bangaaram maintain strong box office runs.

Main Vaapas Aaunga crosses 50 crore after slow opening.

Toy Story 5 performs modestly; Welcome To Jungle opens slow.

The box office remains lively this Friday with a mix of strong holdovers, surprise performers and fresh releases competing for audience attention. While some films are maintaining steady momentum after a solid first week, others are benefiting from positive word-of-mouth and weekend growth. Bollywood, Tollywood and Hollywood titles are all battling for screen space, making this week’s box office particularly interesting. A romantic drama is showing impressive recovery after a slow start, while a new comedy release has opened on a modest note. Here’s a detailed look at how films are performing, according to Sacnilk.

Cocktail 2 Continues Strong Run

Cocktail 2 remains the top-performing Bollywood release at the box office. According to Sacnilk, the film has collected Rs 70.40 crore net in India in eight days. Its India gross stands at Rs 83.95 crore, while worldwide earnings have reached Rs 108.95 crore. Cocktail 2 is a romantic comedy-drama directed by Homi Adajania. The film was released in theatres last week and has emerged as one of the strongest Hindi performers of the month.

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Maa Inti Bangaaram Holds Steady

Tollywood release Maa Inti Bangaaram is also enjoying a solid theatrical run. The film has earned Rs 35.85 crore net in India within eight days. Its India gross currently stands at Rs 41.43 crore, while worldwide collections have reached Rs 59.53 crore. The family entertainer has found steady support among Telugu audiences, especially in regional markets. Its consistent performance suggests healthy weekend business ahead.

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Main Vaapas Aaunga Crosses Major Milestone

Imtiaz Ali’s period romantic drama Main Vaapas Aaunga has crossed the Rs 50 crore mark worldwide, showing strong growth after a slow opening week. As per estimates, the film has earned around Rs 52 crore globally in 13 days. Its India net collection stands at approximately Rs 32.50 crore, with India gross at Rs 38.65 crore. Overseas markets have added around Rs 13.25 crore. The film is a period love story set during Partition.

Toy Story 5 Records Decent Numbers

Hollywood release Toy Story 5 (3D) has posted modest but stable numbers in India. The animated film has earned Rs 6.86 crore net in India after eight days. India's gross collections stand at Rs 8.16 crore. The film has performed better among family audiences and children, especially in multiplex chains.

Welcome To The Jungle Opens Slow

Welcome To The Jungle, also known as Welcome 3, has opened on a slow note. According to Sacnilk’s live data, the film has collected Rs 0.53 crore net so far on Day 1. India's gross currently stands at Rs 0.63 crore. The film is currently running across 1,943 shows nationwide. While the opening is below expectations, evening and weekend footfall will determine its long-term performance.