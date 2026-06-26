Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Avatar, House of the Dragon Season 3 now available.

If you're planning a quiet weekend indoors, OTT platforms have plenty to keep you entertained. From comedy dramas and reality shows to action-packed thrillers and historical epics, this week's line-up offers something for every kind of viewer.

Whether you're looking for a light-hearted family watch or an edge-of-your-seat binge session, here are the biggest films and series arriving between 26 and 28 June.

New Releases Lead Weekend Line-Up

One of the most anticipated releases this week is Gram Chikitsalay Season 2, which continues Dr Prabhat's journey as he navigates fresh challenges in the village of Bhatkhandi. The series has been streaming on Prime Video since June 23.

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Sony LIV is set to premiere Perfect Family on June 26. The psychological comedy-drama stars Gulshan Devaiah, Neha Dhupia and Manoj Pahwa, offering a blend of humour and emotional family dynamics.

Historical drama Raja Shivaji, directed by and starring Riteish Deshmukh, also makes its digital debut on Netflix on June 26. The film, which crossed the Rs 100-crore mark at the box office, chronicles the rise of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and features an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt, Abhishek Bachchan, Vidya Balan, Bhagyashree, Mahesh Manjrekar and Genelia Deshmukh.

Reality show fans can look forward to Lock Upp Season 2, which returns with a new home on Netflix. Hosted by Farah Khan and Riteish Deshmukh, the prison-themed reality series premieres on June 27 and will feature 14 celebrity contestants facing a variety of challenges.

Meanwhile, Tamil sports drama Lingam arrives on JioHotstar on 26 June. The film follows a kabaddi player whose dream of joining the police force is shattered after he is falsely accused of murder.

Thrillers, Comedy Films Join The Watchlist

Action enthusiasts can stream Blast on Netflix from June 25. The Tamil martial arts thriller follows Rajaram, a karate expert whose peaceful family life is turned upside down when a powerful criminal network targets his family.

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Netflix is also releasing Little Brother on June 26. Starring John Cena and Eric André, the comedy follows a successful estate agent whose carefully organised life spirals into chaos after the sudden return of his younger brother.

Korean thriller Agent Kim Reactivated premieres on Netflix on the same day. The film centres on a retired secret agent who is forced back into action after his daughter is kidnapped.

For drama lovers, Blue Jasmine, starring Cate Blanchett, arrives on Prime Video on June 26. The acclaimed film follows a woman attempting to rebuild her life after losing everything.

JioHotstar subscribers can also stream Life, Larry and the Pursuit of Unhappiness, a comedy series created by and starring Larry David, which takes a humorous look at key moments in American history.

Among the biggest attractions this week is Avatar: Fire and Ash. James Cameron’s latest chapter in the blockbuster franchise returns audiences to Pandora, where Jake Sully and Neytiri continue their journey while grappling with personal loss and new threats. The film is now streaming in multiple languages on JioHotstar.

Fantasy fans can also catch House of the Dragon Season 3, which has been streaming in India on JioHotstar since June 22. The latest season of the popular Game of Thrones prequel continues the battle for power within House Targaryen and features performances from Emma D’Arcy, Matt Smith, Olivia Cooke and Tom Glynn-Carney.

With such a diverse slate of releases across platforms, viewers are unlikely to run out of entertainment options this weekend.