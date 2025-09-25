Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Durga PujaIdeas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentFinal Moments Of Zubeen Garg: CPR Video From Singapore Emerges Days After Death

Final Moments Of Zubeen Garg: CPR Video From Singapore Emerges Days After Death

Following Zubeen Garg's death in Singapore, a video surfaced showing CPR being performed on him in an ambulance. Media owner Sanjive Narain confirmed witnessing the scene.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 25 Sep 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Days after the last rites of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg were performed on the outskirts of Guwahati, a new video has surfaced on social media showing professionals performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the artist in Singapore.

Garg, who was visiting Singapore to attend and perform at the Northeast India Festival (NEIF), tragically passed away on September 19, leaving fans and the music fraternity in deep shock.

Zubeen Garg Death: Video Shows CPR Being Performed in Ambulance

The video, which has now gone viral, captures Garg lying unconscious inside an ambulance while a medical professional administers CPR in a desperate attempt to revive him.

Sanjive Narain, a Guwahati-based media owner who was in Singapore at the time, confirmed that by the time he reached the spot, CPR was already being performed. He also clarified that he was not on the yacht with Garg on the day of his death.

“By the time I reached, Zubeen had already been moved into an ambulance. I saw him receiving CPR inside. It was a deeply shocking sight,” Narain shared. He explained that he had traveled to Singapore for a book launch on Bhupen Hazarika and was not linked to the NEIF event directly.

 

FIRs and Clarifications Surrounding the Case

Narain’s statement comes amid rising controversy, as he along with NEIF organiser Syamkanu Mahanta, his associate Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma face over 50 FIRs across Assam connected to the singer’s death.

The Assam government has since announced a ban on Mahanta and any organisations associated with him from holding events in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further stated that the Centre would be requested not to extend any financial aid or sponsorship to him.

Cause of Death and Ongoing Investigation

According to the death certificate issued by a Singapore hospital, Garg’s cause of death was drowning. However, a second post-mortem was conducted in Guwahati on Tuesday to gather additional details, and its report is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding Garg’s untimely demise.

 

Published at : 25 Sep 2025 12:29 PM (IST)
Tags :
Zubeen Garg Zubeen Garg Death
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Ladakh Protests: Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
Curfew Continues In Leh After Deadly Clashes Claim 4 Lives, Govt Says Situation Under Control
India
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
BJP Accuses Congress Councillor Of 'Instigating' Riots In Ladakh, Sonam Wangchuk Dismisses Allegations
Cricket
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
Shreyas Iyer To Lead India A In ODI Series vs Australia A. BCCI Announces Full Squad
World
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Trump To Host Pakistani PM Sharif Today At White House: Report
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking:India successfully tests Agni Prime missile from rail-based mobile launcher
Politics: Owaisi intensifies Bihar campaign, addresses rallies in Araria and Kishanganj on Seemanchal Yatra
Breaking: Student’s death in Nalanda sparks college unrest, arson; police, students trade allegations
Leh Protests Turn Violent as Students Demand Full Statehood, Sixth Schedule Inclusion
Leh Protest: Students Clash With Police, Demand Full Statehood For Ladakh, Wreak Havoc On Streets
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Dr Prosenjit Nath
Dr Prosenjit NathThe writer is a technocrat, political analyst, and author.
Zubeen Garg: Remembering The Eternal Voice Of Assam & The Soul Of A People
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget