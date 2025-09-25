Final Moments Of Zubeen Garg: CPR Video From Singapore Emerges Days After Death

Days after the last rites of legendary Assamese singer Zubeen Garg were performed on the outskirts of Guwahati, a new video has surfaced on social media showing professionals performing cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) on the artist in Singapore.

Garg, who was visiting Singapore to attend and perform at the Northeast India Festival (NEIF), tragically passed away on September 19, leaving fans and the music fraternity in deep shock.

Zubeen Garg Death: Video Shows CPR Being Performed in Ambulance

The video, which has now gone viral, captures Garg lying unconscious inside an ambulance while a medical professional administers CPR in a desperate attempt to revive him.

Sanjive Narain, a Guwahati-based media owner who was in Singapore at the time, confirmed that by the time he reached the spot, CPR was already being performed. He also clarified that he was not on the yacht with Garg on the day of his death.

“By the time I reached, Zubeen had already been moved into an ambulance. I saw him receiving CPR inside. It was a deeply shocking sight,” Narain shared. He explained that he had traveled to Singapore for a book launch on Bhupen Hazarika and was not linked to the NEIF event directly.

FIRs and Clarifications Surrounding the Case

Narain’s statement comes amid rising controversy, as he along with NEIF organiser Syamkanu Mahanta, his associate Sekhar Jyoti Goswami, and Garg’s manager Siddharth Sharma face over 50 FIRs across Assam connected to the singer’s death.

The Assam government has since announced a ban on Mahanta and any organisations associated with him from holding events in the state. Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma further stated that the Centre would be requested not to extend any financial aid or sponsorship to him.

Cause of Death and Ongoing Investigation

According to the death certificate issued by a Singapore hospital, Garg’s cause of death was drowning. However, a second post-mortem was conducted in Guwahati on Tuesday to gather additional details, and its report is still awaited.

Meanwhile, the Assam government has formed a Special Investigation Team (SIT) to probe the circumstances surrounding Garg’s untimely demise.