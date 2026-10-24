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English NewsEntertainment'Fauzi' Teaser Out: Prabhas Turns Fearless Rebel Soldier, Fans Call It His 'Vintage Era'

'Fauzi' Teaser Out: Prabhas Turns Fearless Rebel Soldier, Fans Call It His 'Vintage Era'

Prabhas celebrated his 47th birthday with the release of the Fauzi teaser, introducing him as a fearless rebel soldier fighting the British Empire.

Written By : Vijaya Mishra |  Updated at : 24 Oct 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
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  • The teaser features a fictionalized Netaji-Hitler WWII discussion.
  • Fans praised Prabhas, but questioned the Bose-Hitler scene.
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Prabhas marked his 47th birthday with a glimpse of his much-awaited period action drama Fauzi. The teaser, released by the makers on Friday, introduces the actor as a rebellious soldier taking on the British Empire. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, the film opens with a fictionalised exchange between Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose and Adolf Hitler before shifting focus to Prabhas’ mysterious character. The teaser builds its story around rebellion, patriotism, and a lone fighter determined to challenge British rule. Produced by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films, Fauzi is scheduled to reach cinemas on March 19, 2027.

Prabhas As Rebel Soldier

The teaser, reportedly titled "File No 25" by the film’s marketing team, begins in Berlin during World War II, with Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose meeting Adolf Hitler. While the historical meeting is real, the conversation shown in Fauzi has been fictionalised for the film. The scene introduces Bose discussing a mysterious superspy whose actions have unsettled the British. The teaser then shifts to Prabhas, who appears as a solitary fighter preparing for an attack. Armed with a heavy machine gun, his character takes aim at the British forces.

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A voice-over further establishes his rebellious streak, with the character warning the British that he intends to draw the Empire’s blood and take freedom from its grasp. Directed by Hanu Raghavapudi, Fauzi is backed by Mythri Movie Makers and presented by T-Series Films. Naveen Yerneni, Y Ravi Shankar and Bhushan Kumar are producing the film.

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Fans React To Fauzi Teaser

Prabhas shared the teaser on Instagram on Friday, giving fans their first extended look at his character. Several viewers praised his appearance and described it as a return to his earlier action-hero image. One fan wrote on YouTube, “The Bahubali Era come again Prabhas vintage era,” while another called him “India's biggest superstar.”

However, the teaser also left some viewers questioning the Hitler-Netaji sequence and its connection to Prabhas’ character. One social media user remarked, “They use Subhash Chandra Bose to build up the aura of Prabhas,” while another wondered, “AI conversation between Bose and Hitler.”

Kalki 2898 AD 2 Birthday Surprise

Prabhas received another birthday surprise from the team of Kalki 2898 AD. The makers released a behind-the-scenes video offering a glimpse of the actor returning to the sets of the sequel. The video shows Prabhas in his Bhairava look while director Nag Ashwin guides him through a scene. The footage offers fans a brief look at the production of the much-awaited sequel and hints at the next chapter of the franchise.

Fauzi is slated for a theatrical release on March 19, 2027, while anticipation continues to build around Prabhas’ upcoming projects.

 

About the author Vijaya Mishra

Vijaya Mishra is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English, with a sharp eye for detail in entertainment journalism. Her passion lies in Bollywood, global actors, and the vibrant entertainment industries worldwide. An alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), she balances her professional life with a love for literature and music. When not crafting compelling stories, you'll find her immersed in books and movies.
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Published at : 24 Oct 2026 10:22 AM (IST)
Tags :
Prabhas Mythri Movie Makers Hanu Raghavapudi Fauzi Fauzi Teaser Prabhas 47th Birthday Fauzi Teaser Out Prabhas Rebel Soldier
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