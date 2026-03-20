Yes, Farzi Season 2 has been officially confirmed by the makers. They have teased that the black comedy crime thriller is 'coming soon'.
Farzi Season 2: Release Date, OTT Platform, Cast And More About Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi’s Series
Farzi Season 2: The popular web series Farzi, starring Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi, is officially returning for Season 2. The shooting for Season 2 has already begun.
Farzi Season 2: Shahid Kapoor and Vijay Sethupathi’s web series Farzi was widely loved by audiences, with its gripping storyline striking a chord with viewers. Directed by Raj & DK, the show’s massive success in its first season has left fans eagerly awaiting its sequel. Adding to the excitement, the makers have now officially shared an update on Farzi Season 2.
Farzi Season 2 Release Date, OTT Platform
Farzi Season 2 has been officially confirmed, with the makers teasing that the black comedy crime thriller is “coming soon”. Like the first season, the new instalment will stream on Amazon Prime Video.
The announcement was made during Prime Video’s slate event, It All Starts Here, held in Mumbai. While the series will be released this year, the makers fell short of announcing the date.
ALSO READ| ‘Monalisa’s Husband Seen With Sharjeel Imam During CAA Protest,’ Claims Director Sanoj Mishra; Files Complaint
Reacting to the announcement, Shahid Kapoor said, “I’ve been waiting to start Season 2 for the last two years, and I’m so excited that it’s finally happening. We’ve already started shooting, and this is one of my favourite characters.” He added that the upcoming season feels like a “level up” while still continuing the story naturally.
Farzi Season 2 Plot
While announcing the series, Prime Video also teased the storyline. According to the platform, “A revenge-obsessed Sunny descends further into darkness, stepping into a much larger game. Michael, cut off from the system but unable to walk away, continues his war on counterfeiting. In this high-stakes roller-coaster ride, both men circle a hidden force capable of shaking India’s financial system.”
View this post on Instagram
Farzi Season 2 Trailer
Since shooting for Farzi Season 2 began only recently, the trailer is expected to be released later this year. Sharing an update from the sets, Shahid Kapoor wrote, “Sunny days are back!! Farzi-ing away!!”, along with pictures from the shoot.
View this post on Instagram
First Look Of Farzi Season 2
Along with the official announcement, the makers unveiled the first look posters of Farzi Season 2. The visuals offer glimpses of Shahid Kapoor’s character, Sunny, and Vijay Sethupathi’s Michael.
ALSO READ| Panchayat Season 5 Coming Soon: Will Abhishek Leave Phulera To Pursue His MBA?
The series is produced under the banner of D2R Films, with Raj & DK as producers. It is directed by Raj & DK along with Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth, and written by Raj & DK, Sita Menon, and Suman Kumar. The ensemble cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Vijay Sethupathi, Bhuvan Arora, Kay Kay Menon, Zakir Hussain, Raashi Khanna, and Kubbra Sait.
About Farzi
Farzi premiered on Amazon Prime Video in February 2023 and received widespread praise for its engaging narrative and performances. Alongside Shahid Kapoor, the series featured Vijay Sethupathi, Raashii Khanna, Bhuvan Arora, and Kavya Thapar in key roles, earning a strong response from audiences.
Related Video
Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse
Frequently Asked Questions
Has Farzi Season 2 been confirmed?
Where will Farzi Season 2 be available to watch?
Like the first season, Farzi Season 2 will stream on Amazon Prime Video. The announcement was made during Prime Video's slate event in Mumbai.
When will Farzi Season 2 be released?
While the makers have confirmed that Farzi Season 2 will be released this year, they have not yet announced a specific release date.
What is the plot of Farzi Season 2?
The new season will follow a revenge-obsessed Sunny descending further into darkness and a Michael continuing his war on counterfeiting, both circling a hidden force that could shake India's financial system.