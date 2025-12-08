Television actor Gaurav Khanna has emerged as the winner of Bigg Boss 19, defeating fellow finalist Farrhana Bhatt in the grand finale. The results have split viewers, with a section of the audience rooting for Farrhana and calling her performance more impactful, while others cheered Gaurav’s win.

Farrhana says Gaurav doesn't deserve to win Bigg Boss

Speaking to Filmygyan after the finale, Farrhana did not mince words and labelled Gaurav an “undeserving winner”.

Talking about her stint on the show, she said, “I am truly satisfied. Though I don’t have the trophy in my hand, I am the star of this season, which I definitely believe. As people say, this season is Farrhana Bhatt’s season. I can’t believe people have given me so much love. I needed this love more than the trophy.”

When asked whether Gaurav deserved his win, Farrhana added, “I don’t really think so because he never did anything in Bigg Boss. Not even one thing he has done makes him look like a winner. But since he has been on TV and this reality show airs on TV, he might have his TV audience who voted for him. So, respect to them and their choice.”

Farrhana's journey in Bigg Boss 19

Throughout Bigg Boss 19, Farrhana made headlines for her fiery temperament, frequent arguments and dramatic confrontations, ensuring she stayed in the spotlight from the first week itself. Gaurav, on the other hand, maintained a more subdued presence for most of the show, choosing to play quietly until later stages, where he finally opened up and revealed his game.

Despite being criticised for her language and aggressive behaviour inside the house, Farrhana consistently dominated discussions. Meanwhile, Gaurav was lauded by host Salman Khan for his composed and measured approach.

In the end, Gaurav lifted the Bigg Boss 19 trophy along with prize money of ₹50 lakh. His friends Abhishek Bajaj, Pranit More, Ashnoor Kaur and Mridul Tiwari were seen celebrating his victory and welcoming him with tight hugs.

Although the show has wrapped up, the debate over whether Gaurav deserved the win continues to trend, keeping Bigg Boss chatter alive across social media.