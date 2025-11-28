In a significant gesture that underscores the enduring legacy of India’s military heroes, the Delhi government has removed entertainment tax on Farhan Akhtar’s war drama 120 Bahadur. The announcement, made by Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, has brought renewed attention to the film’s heartfelt tribute to the soldiers who fought in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War. The decision aims to encourage more viewers to experience the story of extraordinary bravery on the big screen.

Delhi Government Grants Tax Exemption To 120 Bahadur

#120Bahadur, a historical war film, pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment, who fought valiantly in the Battle of Rezang La during the 1962 Sino-Indian War.



Rekha Gupta shared the update through a post on X, acknowledging the film’s powerful depiction of courage and sacrifice. Calling the story a homage to the men of Charlie Company, she wrote that the film “pays tribute to the extraordinary courage, leadership, and sacrifice of the 120 soldiers of Charlie Company, 13 Kumaon Regiment.”

She further added, “The film highlights the inspiring leadership of Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, whose actions and sacrifice remain a defining symbol of courage in India’s military history. As a special mark of respect to the valiant soldiers, the Delhi Government has decided to grant tax-free status to the film in Delhi from 28th Nov.”

Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh in the film, bringing to life the gripping episode where 120 Indian soldiers stood their ground against more than 2,000 Chinese troops. The Delhi government’s decision is expected to boost audience turnout, particularly among younger viewers who may not be familiar with the historic battle.

Praise Pours In For The Film And Performances

The declaration follows a wave of appreciation from political leaders and celebrities. Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav recently applauded the film, describing it as a “good film with a good message!” Farhan responded with gratitude, saying, “Thank you very much, Akhilesh ji. It is a matter of great joy for the entire team of 120 Bahadur that you took the time to watch the film and also spoke words of praise for it.”

Veteran actor Shabana Azmi also commended Farhan’s portrayal of the decorated officer. She shared, "So so proud of you @faroutakhtar. I loved #120Bahadur and your performance is sincere, heartfelt and subtle. Cant believe that the actor who plays #Shaitan Singh is the same actor who played Imran in Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. Congratulations to you and #RiteshSidhwani and the entire team."

Despite receiving warm reviews, the film has had a modest run at the box office so far, earning around ₹15 crore net in its first week. Directed by Razneesh Ghai and produced under Excel Entertainment, 120 Bahadur stars Raashii Khanna, Vivan Bhatena, and Ankit Siwach alongside Farhan. The film had hit theatres on November 21, retelling one of the most remarkable last stands in India’s military history.