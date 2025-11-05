Farah Khan Recounts Disturbing Incident With Director: ‘He Came Into My Room, Sat Next To Me'

Farah Khan, one of Bollywood’s most celebrated filmmakers and choreographers, has never shied away from discussing her humble beginnings. Having entered the industry at just 15, she experienced early hardships after her father Kamran Khan’s film Aisa Bhi Hota Hai tanked at the box office, plunging the family into financial trouble. Those difficult years, she revealed, continue to shape her approach to work even today.

Farah Khan on her drive to work

During a recent conversation on Too Much With Twinkle and Kajol, Farah candidly spoke about how the fear of financial instability from her childhood remains a driving force behind her relentless work ethic. Speaking about her successful YouTube channel and why she rarely takes a break, she said, “I don’t know where this drive comes from. But I think it is an insecurity. When you don’t have money in your childhood… so I feel that every day I go to work, then there will be more money for my kids. Basically, it is that.”

Drawing a parallel with actor Akshay Kumar, Farah noted that he too has often said he works for financial security. “Other than that, I enjoy working and going out. It is pretty much what Akshay does. I’m not saying this in a bad way, I admire it. It is very commendable that when you know you are doing something and that will get you this much, and of course, you are loving the work that you are doing,” she shared.

Farah Khan recalls an uncomfortable encounter

Farah also reflected on some of the darker realities she faced while rising through the ranks in Bollywood. Recalling an uncomfortable encounter from her early days as a choreographer, she revealed, “He came into my room to discuss a song or something while I was in bed, and he sat next to me. I had to kick him from there.” Twinkle Khanna, who was also part of the discussion, added, “He was after her, no matter what. She had to physically kick him. This happened. I was the witness.”

From being a background dancer to choreographing iconic songs and eventually helming blockbuster films like Main Hoon Na, Om Shanti Om, and Tees Maar Khan, Farah Khan’s journey has been one of resilience, talent, and sheer determination.