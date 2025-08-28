Farah Khan Brings Quirky Talent Show 'Aunty Kisko Bola', Sunita Ahuja Joins As Judge

Filmmaker, choreographer, and YouTube star Farah Khan has announced her latest venture, a quirky talent show titled Aunty Kisko Bola. The unique format is dedicated entirely to showcasing the talent of women, with the tagline emphasizing, “Hunar ki koi age nahi hoti.”

Farah Welcomes Sajid Khan and Sunita Ahuja as First Judges

Farah introduced the show on Instagram with a video featuring Govinda’s wife, Sunita Ahuja, and her brother, filmmaker Sajid Khan, making their entry as the inaugural judges. The on-screen text in the video read: “Welcome to the grand talent show… Hunt for India’s No.1 aunty. A talent show only for aunties. Hunar ki koi age nahi hoti.”

Sharing her excitement in the caption, Farah wrote: “TOMORROW!! Our new show on my channel.. AUNTYKISKOBOLA #AKB .. thank u @aslisajidkhan @officialsunitaahuja for being our very first judges to bring out the talent that every woman has! N there s a special guest appearance too….@myqyuki @cashify @dhinchakofficial.”

The show will also feature guest judges every week.

Sunita Ahuja on Divorce Rumours with Govinda

Meanwhile, judge Sunita Ahuja recently addressed the speculation surrounding her marriage with actor Govinda. On August 27, the couple appeared together at Ganeshotsav celebrations and interacted with the media.

Responding firmly to the rumours, Sunita said: “You guys have come for Ganpati or the controversy? Hasn't the media been slapped in the face by seeing us together so close? If there was something off, there would have been distances.”

She further added, “No power can separate us, neither the God nor the satan. They say, 'My husband is mine', likewise 'My Govinda is mine'. It's my humble request to everyone to not believe the rumours. Don't believe anything unless you hear it from us."

Govinda and Sunita, married for over three decades, are proud parents to two children, Tina and Yashvardhan.