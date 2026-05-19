Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Star Plus promo for Sairaab draws comparisons to Saiyaara.

Viewers note similarities in male lead and visual style.

Fans speculate about cast, wishing for Bepannah reunion.

AI-generated promo sparks online discussion and anticipation.

Last year, Mohit Suri’s Saiyaara emerged as a huge blockbuster, earning widespread appreciation from audiences and instantly turning Ahaan Panday and Aneet Padda into rising stars. Now, Star Plus has dropped an AI-generated promo for its upcoming show Sairaab, and viewers are already drawing comparisons between the visuals of the promo and Saiyaara. Several fans even pointed out that the male lead appeared similar to Ahaan’s character, Krish Kapoor.

Internet Compares Sairaab To Saiyaara

The promo showcased the male protagonist as a rockstar performing on stage with a guitar while a crowd cheered for him. At the same time, the female lead, dressed in a yellow saree, watched him from backstage before walking away as he attempted to stop her from afar. Although the makers chose not to reveal the actors’ faces, the visual style immediately reminded many viewers of Saiyaara.

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Social media users quickly reacted to the similarities. One viewer commented, “The male lead looks like Krish Kapoor from Saiyaara.” Another wrote, “Are we copying Saiyaara now?” A different user stated, “Trying to recreate Krish Kapoor’s aura from Saiyaara, but not everyone can pull it off.” Another fan added, “Saiyaara cannot be copied because it felt original.”

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Fans speculate About The Lead Actors

While the makers are yet to officially announce the cast of Sairaab, fans have already begun suggesting names for the lead pair. Many viewers expressed their wish to see Harshad Chopra and Jennifer Winget together again after their popular chemistry in Bepannah.

Some social media users also speculated that the lead roles might be played by Amaal Mallik and Tanya Mittal. Reports suggest that the duo had previously been approached by Ektaa Kapoor for a project during their time on Bigg Boss. Tanya had also recently shared that she had started shooting for her television debut.

Although more information about the Star Plus show is still under wraps, the promo has already generated significant buzz online.

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About Saiyaara

Directed by Mohit Suri and produced under the banner of Yash Raj Films, Saiyaara followed the journey of a struggling musician who falls in love with an aspiring journalist and writer. However, their relationship faces emotional turmoil after a shocking truth about Vaani comes to light, forcing the couple apart before Krish Kapoor eventually reunites with her.

The film marked Ahaan Panday’s Bollywood debut, while Aneet Padda made her first appearance as a lead actress on the big screen. Their performances and on-screen chemistry received praise from both critics and audiences. The romantic drama went on to become one of India’s highest-grossing love stories, collecting nearly Rs 570 crore worldwide at the box office.