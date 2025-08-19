Faissal Khan Salutes Sandeep Reddy Vanga, Says Ranbir Kapoor Animal Echoes His Family Struggles

Actor Faissal Khan, brother of Bollywood superstar Aamir Khan, has once again spoken about his strained relationship with his family. At a recent press conference, Faissal revealed that he has cut all ties with his relatives, while drawing parallels between his personal experiences and the portrayal of dysfunctional relationships in Ranbir Kapoor’s 2023 blockbuster Animal.

Faissal Khan Says ‘Animal Showed My Life On Screen’

The actor said that watching the film made him reflect deeply on his own struggles with his brother Aamir, his sister Nikhat, and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde.

Praising director Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film’s raw storytelling, Faissal remarked, “Aap logon ne Animal picture dekhi hogi, jo bohot hit ho gayi thi. Main salute karta hu Sandeep Reddy Vanga ko, unhone itni achhi tarah aaj kal ke relationships ko dikhaaya hai. Usmein bhi agar aap dekhein, toh elder sister kaise behave karti hai aur brother in law kaise behave karta hai.”

He added that he personally connected to the film’s narrative. “I salute Sandeep Reddy Vanga for the film Animal. I could relate to the film so much ki aise hi ho raha hai mere saath bhi… Main 2-3 baar dekha hu.”

ALSO READ: Who Is Jessica Hines? The Journalist Who Reportedly Has A Son With Aamir Khan

Rift With Aamir Khan And Family

Faissal Khan has been candid in the past about his fallout with Aamir Khan and other family members. During the interaction, he alleged that he faced emotional distress due to what he described as “family politics.” He specifically pointed fingers at his mother Zeenat Hussain, sister Nikhat, and brother-in-law Santosh Hegde, claiming their behavior mirrored what was depicted in Animal.

Recently, Faissal Khan made explosive claims at a recent press meet — alleging that Aamir fathered a child with British journalist Jessica Hines during his marriage to Reena Dutta, and further accusing his family of attempting to force him into marrying his own aunt. Faissal said these troubling experiences defined his strained relationship and eventual fallout with the Khan family.