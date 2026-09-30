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English NewsEntertainmentFadnavis launches trailer of film on 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam at CSMT

Fadnavis launches trailer of film on 26/11 prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam at CSMT

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the trailer of "Prahar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam", a film based on the life of well-known lawyer-prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and the legal battle following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack.

Written By : PTI |  Updated at : 30 Sep 2026 12:02 AM (IST)

Mumbai, Sep 29 (PTI): Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Tuesday launched the trailer of "Prahar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam", a film based on the life of well-known lawyer-prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam and the legal battle following the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks.

The trailer was launched at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, one of the places attacked by Pakistani terrorist Ajmal Kasab and his accomplices on November 26, 2008.

Nikam, who is now a BJP Rajya Sabha MP, actor Rajkummar Rao who plays him in the film, the producers and director of Maddock Films, and police personnel and families of police personnel who were killed in the 2008 terror attacks were present on this occasion.

"This is not merely a matter of entertainment but a film carrying a message," Fadnavis said, adding that the police and judiciary had shown the world that India was a country where justice is delivered through the law.

Nikam helped bring justice to the victims and the security personnel killed in the attacks, he added.

It was important for the world to know the facts about the terrorist attacks as a form of final justice for those who fought the terrorists on the night of November 26, 2008, Fadnavis said.

During the event, the chief minister also honoured police officers and personnel who had fought the terrorists, and their family members.

The film is scheduled to be released on October 16. PTI MR KRK

(This story is published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. No editing has been done in the headline or the body by ABP Live.)

Published at : 30 Sep 2026 12:15 AM (IST)
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Latest News Entertainment-news 30 September 2026
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