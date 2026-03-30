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HomeEntertainmentSalman Khan Announces Film With Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju

Salman Khan Announces Film With Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju

Entertainment LIVE Updates: From Dhurandhar 2's record breaking run to Salman Khan's return, the world of entertainment is buzzing with exciting new developments.

By : ABP Live Entertainment  | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 01:06 PM (IST)

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Key Events
Entertainment LIVE Updates March 30 Monday News Dhurandhar 2 Ranveer Singh Salman Khan Movie Film 30 March 2026 Salman Khan Announces Film With Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju
Entertainment LIVE Updates: From Dhurandhar 2 To Salman's New Movie, All The Latest Headlines From The World Of Movies
Source : imdb

Background

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 continues to break box office records with its stellar run, despite controversies and an array of trolling on the social media. Matter of fact, the latest Ranveer Singh caper has managed to surpass the collection of the first Dhurandhar movie. 

In other news, Salman Khan is set to make his silver screen comeback, starring in director Vamshi Paidipally's next venture. 

Stay tuned to check out all the latest news from the world of Entertainment. Stay tuned to ABP Live English

13:06 PM (IST)  •  30 Mar 2026

Salman Khan Announces Film With Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju

Salman Khan announced a new film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, marking the Telugu director's debut and first collaboration with Khan. The film will be produced by Dil Raju. Read More
13:06 PM (IST)  •  30 Mar 2026

Salman Khan Announces Film With Director Vamshi Paidipally, Producer Dil Raju

Salman Khan announced a new film directed by Vamshi Paidipally, marking the Telugu director's debut and first collaboration with Khan. The film will be produced by Dil Raju. Read More
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