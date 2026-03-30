Entertainment LIVE Updates: From Dhurandhar 2 To Salman's New Movie, All The Latest Headlines From The World Of Movies

Entertainment LIVE Updates: Dhurandhar 2 continues to break box office records with its stellar run, despite controversies and an array of trolling on the social media. Matter of fact, the latest Ranveer Singh caper has managed to surpass the collection of the first Dhurandhar movie.

In other news, Salman Khan is set to make his silver screen comeback, starring in director Vamshi Paidipally's next venture.

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