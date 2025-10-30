Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Ideas of IndiaWeb StoriesEventsIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentEnrique Iglesias Surprises Fan With A Kiss At Mumbai Concert, Video Goes Viral

Enrique Iglesias Surprises Fan With A Kiss At Mumbai Concert, Video Goes Viral

Enrique Iglesias made a spectacular return to India with his Mumbai concert, where a viral moment showed him stepping off stage to kiss an excited fan, leaving the crowd and internet in awe.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 30 Oct 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Spanish pop superstar Enrique Iglesias made a dazzling return to India after more than a decade, taking Mumbai by storm with his high-energy performance on Wednesday night. The long-awaited concert was a nostalgic celebration for fans who had been waiting 13 years to see the global heartthrob perform live again — and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

Enrique kisses a fan

One particular moment from the evening sent social media into a frenzy. As Enrique stepped off the stage to interact with his fans up close, he leaned in and planted a gentle kiss on a female fan’s cheek. The overwhelmed fan burst into tears of joy, while the singer flashed his trademark smile before returning to the stage.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Fan Page (@enri75que_aze)

The heartwarming gesture immediately went viral, with fans drawing parallels to his 2012 Pune concert — where Enrique had made headlines for sharing a spontaneous lip kiss with a fan.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by IWMBuzz (@iwmbuzz)

A star-studded night in Mumbai

The concert turned into a glamorous affair as several Bollywood and television stars turned up to catch the Latin sensation live. Among those spotted in the crowd were Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla, adding more sparkle to the evening.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Enrique’s love for India

Ahead of his Mumbai show, Enrique had spoken about his deep connection with his Indian audience, saying, “I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

The Bailando hitmaker is scheduled to perform once again on Thursday, October 30, with reports hinting that stars like Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani are expected to attend the grand encore.

Published at : 30 Oct 2025 03:57 PM (IST)
Tags :
Enrique Iglesias
Read more
Sponsored Links by Taboola
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
Delhi Police Tell Supreme Court: 2020 Delhi Riots Were Part Of An ‘Organised Regime Change Operation’
India
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
PM Modi In Bihar: ‘Don’t insult Chhathi Maiyya For Votes’; Govt Pursuing UNESCO Tag For Chhath
World
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
Trump, Xi Jinping Ink One-Year Rare Earths Deal; US To Slash China Tariffs By 10%
India
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
‘No Religion Teaches Us To Harm Nature’: Ex-SC Judge Abhay Oka Breaks Silence On Firecracker Ban Debate
Advertisement

Videos

Bihar Election: PM Modi Highlights GST Savings, Says NDA Policies Boost Youth Power And Growth
Bihar Election: PM Modi Urges UNESCO Recognition For Chhath Puja, Slams RJD-Congress Over Insult
PM Modi Slams RJD-Congress, Says Bihar Suffered From “Jungle Raj Of Guns, Cruelty And Corruption”
Bihar Elections: Rabri Devi Questions PM Modi And Amit Shah’s Frequent Visits, Calls Cash Transfers “Bribe”
Bihar: ASI Anirudh Kumar Brutally Murdered In Siwan, Law And Order Under Question
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion: Why SIR Promises Hurdles And Perils For BJP's Electoral Calculus
Opinion
Advertisement
Embed widget