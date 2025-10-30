Enrique Iglesias Surprises Fan With A Kiss At Mumbai Concert, Video Goes Viral

Spanish pop superstar Enrique Iglesias made a dazzling return to India after more than a decade, taking Mumbai by storm with his high-energy performance on Wednesday night. The long-awaited concert was a nostalgic celebration for fans who had been waiting 13 years to see the global heartthrob perform live again — and the internet has been buzzing ever since.

Enrique kisses a fan

One particular moment from the evening sent social media into a frenzy. As Enrique stepped off the stage to interact with his fans up close, he leaned in and planted a gentle kiss on a female fan’s cheek. The overwhelmed fan burst into tears of joy, while the singer flashed his trademark smile before returning to the stage.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fan Page (@enri75que_aze)

The heartwarming gesture immediately went viral, with fans drawing parallels to his 2012 Pune concert — where Enrique had made headlines for sharing a spontaneous lip kiss with a fan.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IWMBuzz (@iwmbuzz)

A star-studded night in Mumbai

The concert turned into a glamorous affair as several Bollywood and television stars turned up to catch the Latin sensation live. Among those spotted in the crowd were Vidya Balan, Malaika Arora, Rakul Preet Singh, Jackky Bhagnani, Rubina Dilaik, and Abhinav Shukla, adding more sparkle to the evening.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pallav Paliwal (@pallav_paliwal)

Enrique’s love for India

Ahead of his Mumbai show, Enrique had spoken about his deep connection with his Indian audience, saying, “I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

The Bailando hitmaker is scheduled to perform once again on Thursday, October 30, with reports hinting that stars like Ranveer Singh and Kiara Advani are expected to attend the grand encore.