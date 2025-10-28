Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Greets Fans With 'Namaste' Ahead Of Mumbai Concert

Enrique Iglesias Returns To India After 13 Years, Greets Fans With ‘Namaste’ Ahead Of Mumbai Concert

Global pop icon Enrique Iglesias is back in India after 13 years for his sold-out Mumbai concerts. The Grammy winner was spotted at the airport, greeting fans with a warm ‘namaste’.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 28 Oct 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

Global pop icon and Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias has landed in Mumbai after a 13-year break, sending waves of excitement across the city ahead of his much-awaited concert. The Spanish heartthrob, known for timeless hits like Hero, Bailamos, and Escape, was spotted at Kalina Airport on Tuesday, where he greeted fans and paparazzi with his signature charm.

Enrique Iglesias arrives in Mumbai after 13 years

Dressed in a casual yet stylish look — a grey T-shirt paired with jogger-style pants, a matching cap, and black sunglasses — Enrique looked effortlessly cool as he posed for photographers. Before leaving the airport, he flashed a warm smile and greeted the paparazzi with a humble “namaste,” a gesture that immediately won hearts. His return to India marks a nostalgic moment for fans who have been waiting over a decade to see him perform live again.

 
 
 
 
 
About Enrique's concert

Enrique is set to perform at Mumbai’s MMRDA Grounds in Bandra Kurla Complex on October 30. Owing to massive demand, the organisers added another show on October 29 after tickets for the original date sold out within hours. This marks his first live performance in India since 2012.

Speaking about returning to the country, Enrique said, “I’ve missed performing in India; the fans there are some of the most loyal and passionate in the world. Since my first show back in 2004, the love has always been unreal. I can’t wait to get back to Mumbai and bring them this new show.”

 
 
 
 
 
Plans to visit the Taj Mahal

According to a report by Hindustan Times, Enrique plans to extend his India visit after his Mumbai performances. The singer reportedly regretted not visiting the Taj Mahal during his previous trip and intends to make up for it this time. 

Published at : 28 Oct 2025 07:13 PM (IST)
Enrique Iglesias
