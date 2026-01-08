Emraan Hashmi Recalls Being Flagged At Immigration Checks: 'I Fit the Bill Of Somebody’

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Actor Emraan Hashmi has opened up about an unusual pattern he noticed during his early years of travel, revealing that he was frequently pulled aside at immigration counters — a situation he believes may have had something to do with his appearance at the time.

Emraan Hashmi on being flagged at airports

Emraan made the revelation on Wednesday while attending the trailer launch of his upcoming web series Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web in Mumbai. With the actor set to play a customs officer in the series, he was asked whether he had ever been questioned by customs officials while travelling.

Reflecting on his experiences, Emraan said, “No, I think they have been very sweet to me. Whenever I have travelled back, they have been very sweet. But there is this sense of overpowering fear, it’s not logical. It’s like when you learn how to drive, but when you see an RTO officer on the road, you suddenly get anxious. So that’s what happens. When I’m travelling alone, even though I’ve packed only clothes, you still feel like you’re carrying 100 kilos of contraband in your bag while walking through the green channel.”

He went on to explain that while he rarely faced issues at customs, immigration checks were a different story in his younger days. “But it’s not at all logical. I have been called out at immigration checks very early on, probably because of earrings or stuff, when I used to travel alone. But now, when they see me with my sweet family, they don’t suspect me. Earlier, in the early 2000s, I used to get whisked away to the side quite a bit. That is called profiling. I fit the bill of somebody, but I don’t know who that person was,” he added.

What Emraan is working on next

Emraan was last seen in Suparn Varma’s courtroom drama Haq, co-starring Yami Gautam. The film draws inspiration from the life and legal battle of Shah Bano Begum, whose landmark 1985 case resulted in the Supreme Court granting divorced Muslim women the right to maintenance.

The actor will next appear in Taskaree: The Smuggler’s Web, a web series that delves into the complex network of smuggling and the officers tasked with combating it. The Neeraj Pandey–created show also features Sharad Kelkar, Zoya Afroz and Nandish Singh Sandhu, and is set to stream on Netflix from January 14.