Emraan Hashmi Has A Narrow Escape As SUV Crashes Into Van During 'Gunmaaster G9' Shoot: WATCH

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Emraan Hashmi escaped stunt accident during 'Gunmaaster G9' filming.

Viral video shows SUV flipping, crashing near the actor.

Makers have not clarified if stunt incident was planned.

Emraan Hashmi reportedly had a narrow escape during a high-risk stunt sequence for his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 . A BTS video has been circulating online that shows an SUV suspended from a crane flipping mid-air before crashing into a black van, coming dangerously close to the actor during the climax shoot.

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Viral Video Shows SUV Flipping Mid-Aur

According to reports, the incident took place while the team was filming a climatic action sequence. The SUV had been suspended from a crane for the stunt when it suddenly flipped and struck the van underneath.

The clip shows the crew preparing for the sequence, with the vehicle and cameras in position. However, as the stunt began, the SUV turned over in mid-air and crashed into the van, creating a frightening moment on set.

Reports suggest Hashmi escaped without injuries, although the incident left crew members shaken.

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Makers Yet To Clarify What Went Wrong

It remains unclear whether the SUV's sudden flip was part of the planned sequence or resulted from a technical problem during filming. The film's makers have yet to issue an official clarification about the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the stunt have also not been fully established, so the circulating footage does not, by itself, confirm whether anything went wrong during the shoot.

This isn't the first time Gunmaaster G9 has attracted attention over an incident on set. In June, filming in Haridwar reportedly sparked a public uproar after some local residents mistook the movie set for a real bar.

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About 'Gunmaaster G9'

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Hashmi alongside Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is expected to combine action, romance and drama.

Hashmi plays a character named Ishwar, a man willing to go to any lengths to win the love of his life. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026.