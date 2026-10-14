India At 2047#ABPGamesNonStopZindagiIdeas of IndiaIsrael Iran ConflictEvents
Explorer
Live NowGamesVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
English NewsEntertainmentEmraan Hashmi Has A Narrow Escape As SUV Crashes Into Van During 'Gunmaaster G9' Shoot: WATCH

Emraan Hashmi Has A Narrow Escape As SUV Crashes Into Van During 'Gunmaaster G9' Shoot: WATCH

A viral video shows that Emraan Hashmi reportedly escaped injury after an SUV flipped mid-air and crashed into a van during a high-risk stunt for 'Gunmaaster G9'.

Written By : Devyani Nautiyal |  Updated at : 14 Oct 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Emraan Hashmi escaped stunt accident during 'Gunmaaster G9' filming.
  • Viral video shows SUV flipping, crashing near the actor.
  • Makers have not clarified if stunt incident was planned.

Emraan Hashmi reportedly had a narrow escape during a high-risk stunt sequence for his upcoming film Gunmaaster G9 . A BTS video has been circulating online that shows an SUV suspended from a crane flipping mid-air before crashing into a black van, coming dangerously close to the actor during the climax shoot.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan Reveals Desire To Become A Father At 60 On 'Koffee With Karan 9'

Viral Video Shows SUV Flipping Mid-Aur

According to reports, the incident took place while the team was filming a climatic action sequence. The SUV had been suspended from a crane for the stunt when it suddenly flipped and struck the van underneath.

The clip shows the crew preparing for the sequence, with the vehicle and cameras in position. However, as the stunt began, the SUV turned over in mid-air and crashed into the van, creating a frightening moment on set.
Reports suggest Hashmi escaped without injuries, although the incident left crew members shaken.

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Varinder Chawla (@varindertchawla)

Makers Yet To Clarify What Went Wrong

It remains unclear whether the SUV's sudden flip was part of the planned sequence or resulted from a technical problem during filming. The film's makers have yet to issue an official clarification about the incident.

The exact circumstances surrounding the stunt have also not been fully established, so the circulating footage does not, by itself, confirm whether anything went wrong during the shoot.

This isn't the first time Gunmaaster G9 has attracted attention over an incident on set. In June, filming in Haridwar reportedly sparked a public uproar after some local residents mistook the movie set for a real bar.

ALSO READ: Qazi Touqeer Mocks Sachin Tendulkar In Commentary On Face-Off With Shoaib Akhtar, Repeatedly Calls Him ‘Little Master’

About 'Gunmaaster G9'

Directed by Aditya Datt, Gunmaaster G9 stars Hashmi alongside Genelia D'Souza and Aparshakti Khurana. The film is expected to combine action, romance and drama.

Hashmi plays a character named Ishwar, a man willing to go to any lengths to win the love of his life. The film is currently scheduled for a theatrical release on November 27, 2026.

Also read

Frequently Asked Questions

What happened during the filming of Gunmaaster G9 involving Emraan Hashmi?

An SUV suspended from a crane flipped mid-air and crashed dangerously close to Emraan Hashmi during a high-risk climax stunt. He reportedly escaped without injuries, though the crew was shaken.

Was the SUV stunt incident on the Gunmaaster G9 set planned?

It remains unclear. The film's makers have not yet clarified if the SUV's sudden flip was part of the planned sequence or due to a technical problem.

Who are the main actors in the film Gunmaaster G9?

Gunmaaster G9 stars Emraan Hashmi, Genelia D'Souza, and Aparshakti Khurana. Aditya Datt is directing the film.

Has Gunmaaster G9 encountered any other issues during production?

Yes, in June, filming in Haridwar sparked a public uproar. Local residents mistook the movie set for a real bar.

About the author Devyani Nautiyal

Devyani Nautiyal is a Copy Editor at ABP Live English with a strong focus on entertainment journalism. She specialises in Bollywood, Hollywood, celebrity news, global pop culture trends, and box office reports. Her work centres on fast-paced digital journalism and audience-first entertainment content.

For any tips and queries, you can reach out to her at devyanin@abpnetwork.com.
Read More
Published at : 14 Oct 2026 11:39 AM (IST)
Tags :
Viral Video Accident Emraan Hashmi Gunmaaster G9
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
The Chainsmokers Announce Split Ahead Of India Tour In December, Tease New Music
The Chainsmokers Announce Split Ahead Of India Tour In December, Tease New Music
Entertainment
Salman Khan Reveals Desire To Become A Father At 60 On 'Koffee With Karan 9'
Salman Khan Reveals Desire To Become A Father At 60 On 'Koffee With Karan 9'
Entertainment
Qazi Touqeer Mocks Sachin Tendulkar In Commentary On Face-Off With Shoaib Akhtar, Repeatedly Calls Him ‘Little Master’
Qazi Touqeer Mocks Sachin Tendulkar In Commentary On Face-Off With Shoaib Akhtar, Repeatedly Calls Him ‘Little Master’
Entertainment
'Shehzad Didn't Ditch Me For A Girl': Tehseen Poonawalla Reacts To Tej Pratap Yadav’s Jibe, Calls Him 'Nikamma’
'Shehzad Didn't Ditch Me For A Girl': Tehseen Poonawalla Reacts To Tej Pratap Yadav’s Jibe, Calls Him 'Nikamma’
Advertisement

Videos

BIHAR NEWS: Raghopur Boat Tragedy Claims 13 Lives, Rescue Operation Continues
Murder Mystery: Shraddha Dubey Reportedly Flees to Nepal After Shiva Sharma’s Death in Lucknow
Mansa Murder: Anti-Drug Activist Parminder Singh Jhota Shot Dead, Family Refuses to Perform Last Rites
Regional Security: India Calls for Stronger BIMSTEC Cooperation Against Drug Trafficking and Terrorism
Fatal Shooting: Anti-Drug Campaigner Parminder Singh Chhota Shot Dead at Medical Store in Punjab
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | Recalibrating India-Canada Bilateral Relations
Opinion
Embed widget