Oscar-winning actress Emma Thompson has revealed a surprising and humorous encounter with Donald Trump, saying the now-US president once phoned her to ask her out on a date.

Speaking at the Locarno Film Festival in Switzerland on August 8, where she received the Leopard Club Award for her career achievements, the 66-year-old joked that she could have “changed the course of American history” if she had accepted his invitation.

When Donald Trump asked Emma Thompson Out On A Date

Thompson recalled she was filming the 1998 dramedy Primary Colors when the unexpected call came through to her trailer.

“I picked up the phone and heard, ‘Hello, this is Donald Trump,’” she told The Telegraph. “I thought it was a joke and asked, ‘How can I help you? Maybe he needed directions from someone.’”

Trump then extended an invitation: “I’d love you to come and stay at one of my beautiful places. Maybe we could have dinner.” Thompson responded politely, “Well, that’s very sweet. Thank you so much. I’ll get back to you.”

What Emma Thought

The actress realised later that the call came the same day her divorce decree from actor Kenneth Branagh had come through. “And I bet he’s got people looking for suitable people he could take out on his arm. You know, a nice divorcee, that’s what he was looking for,” she said.

“And he found the number in my trailer. I mean, that’s stalking,” she added.

Reflecting on the moment with humour, Thompson quipped, “I could have gone on a date with Donald Trump, and then I would have a story to tell. I could have changed the course of American history.”

Thompson was married to Branagh from 1989 to 1995 and wed actor Greg Wise in 2003. Trump had separated from his second wife, Marla Maples, around the same period and later married Melania Trump in 2005.

Salma Hayek Shares A Similar Story

Thompson’s anecdote comes after actress Salma Hayek also recounted being asked out by Trump while she was in a relationship. Hayek said Trump got her number after draping his coat over her shoulders at an event.

Despite her boyfriend being present, Trump allegedly told her, “He’s not good enough for you. You should go out with me.” Hayek declined, calling the approach “crazy.”

Hayek is now married to French billionaire François-Henri Pinault.