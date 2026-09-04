Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash had a heated argument.

Tejasswi questioned Elvish's comment; he responded with abuse.

Elvish defended his actions on X, citing gender narrative.

Their friendship turned tense from ongoing mentor disagreements.

Elvish Yadav and Tejasswi Prakash's friendship appears to have taken an unexpected turn on Playground Season 5. The two, who have previously shared a friendly equation, have now been involved in repeated arguments as mentors on the reality show. A video from an upcoming episode shows Elvish and Tejasswi exchanging heated words after she questioned one of his comments about female contestants. Elvish was heard using an abusive remark during the confrontation. The clip has since circulated online, prompting him to respond on X. In his post, Elvish accused Tejasswi of creating a gender-based narrative around their disagreement and defended his conduct.

Elvish Yadav Defends Remark

The latest argument reportedly began when Elvish was discussing his team's performance. He said, "Even girls are driving the car perfectly." Tejasswi questioned why he had specifically mentioned girls, leading to a tense exchange. When Tejasswi challenged the comment, Elvish told her, "Shut the f**k up." She immediately objected, saying, “You don't talk to me like that.”

Sanskari #ElvishYadav abusing his co mentor #TejasswiPrakash

For what’s reason??



She said “aap ese gali nhi de sakte contestant ko aap mentor h”

But CHHOTI SOCH KE elvish ko ye baat buri lag gae 🤏🏼 pic.twitter.com/e16MgMigOQ — Masoom si Poonam (@kaleshi_kido) September 3, 2026

As the exchange continued, Tejasswi asked, "Why are you saying ladkiyan chala rahi hai?" The clip quickly spread online. Elvish later addressed the controversy on X, writing, "If someone tries to create a “boy-girl” narrative about me on national television, I’m not okay with it and honestly, no one should be. Dragging a gender angle into everything is not cool. I responded in the language that the situation deserved. Giving false interviews and speaking disrespectfully about my fans is unacceptable. And leaking videos from the set just to look cool or to make the other person seem wrong isn’t right either."

Sanskari #ElvishYadav abusing his co mentor #TejasswiPrakash

For what’s reason??



She said “aap ese gali nhi de sakte contestant ko aap mentor h”

But CHHOTI SOCH KE elvish ko ye baat buri lag gae 🤏🏼 pic.twitter.com/e16MgMigOQ — Masoom si Poonam (@kaleshi_kido) September 3, 2026

He also wrote, "I’ll give you better investment plans so your money goes to the right place. Don’t waste it on PR. I’ve learned who deserves how much importance. If standing up for myself and standing up for my fans is considered wrong, then I’m okay being “wrong.” What’s wrong is wrong. And honestly, bringing the woman card or feminism into every single situation isn’t it. If you truly believe in feminism, work for women’s empowerment and start by empowering yourself."

ALSO READ | Mirzapur: The Movie X Reactions: ‘Munna Bhaiya Owns The Screen’; Fans Call It 'Peak Mass Entertainer'

Why Elvish And Tejasswi Are Fighting

The friction between the two mentors reportedly started around Episode 18, when a secret card game gave Tejasswi the authority to swap contestants between teams. The possibility of losing strong players led to a disagreement between the mentors, with Elvish accusing Tejasswi of being biased.

ALSO READ | Akshay Kumar Reveals How Inputs From Police Friends Helped Him Prepare For Psychopath Role In ‘Haiwaan’

The situation became more serious when Elvish warned about the reaction that could follow if one of his contestants was moved, which Tejasswi interpreted as a reference to his fanbase. She questioned whether he was trying to intimidate her through his followers. In a recent interview, Tejasswi said she had no issue with anyone's fandom but criticised the idea of a content creator asking followers to target someone by saying, "Jaao iski band bajao (go teach him a lesson)," seemingly referring to Elvish.

From Friends To Rivals

The current tension is a notable change from their earlier equation. Elvish and Tejasswi had appeared comfortable with each other during Laughter Chefs Season 3, where they shared light-hearted moments. Tejasswi's fiancé, Karan Kundrra, had also previously described Elvish as his little brother.

However, their disagreements on Playground Season 5 have now turned their friendly dynamic into one of the show's talking points. The reality series is available to stream on MX Player. The latest episode has added another layer to their ongoing dispute, with both mentors now publicly addressing their differences.