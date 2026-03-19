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Popular YouTuber Elvish Yadav has shared his first reaction after the Supreme Court quashed the FIR and all subsequent proceedings against him in the 2023 snake venom case registered by the Uttar Pradesh Police. The apex court observed that the case could not be sustained in law, as the complaint under the Wildlife (Protection) Act had not been filed by an authorised person. It further noted that the IPC charges mentioned in the FIR were based on an earlier case registered in Gurugram, in which a closure report had already been submitted. He was booked for allegedly using snake venom at a rave party in Noida in November 2023 and was arrested in March 2024.

After the Supreme Court quashed the FIR, Elvish Yadav shared his first reaction on social media. He wrote, “Satyamev Jayate,” accompanied by folded hands and a heart emoji.

‘Will Media Apologise?’

In a separate video statement, Yadav said he was very happy after the apex court quashed the FIR against him in the snake venom case. He added that he had always maintained his innocence and had full faith in the judiciary. He also questioned whether the media would apologise for conducting a trial against him and harassing his family.

“Today is a very happy day. On behalf of everyone, I wish you all a very happy Navratri. Today is your brother’s Independence Day. I am so happy to tell you that the Supreme Court has dismissed the case of the snake. I have always believed in my judicial system that justice will always be served. Those who have done nothing will be punished and those who have not done anything will be saved. I am very thankful to the Supreme Court for dismissing the FIR. The FIR has been dismissed and your brother is now free,” he expressed in the video.

He added that the media trial never stopped, as they kept on blaming him for one thing or another. “But the media kept running stories claiming ‘Elvish Yadav did this’ and ‘Elvish Yadav did that’. I have faced so much harassment for the past two and a half years. My family was blamed. My family was harassed. Whatever we have faced, may God not do it. But today we have won. Satyamev Jayate.”

The YouTuber went on to ask if the media would compensate for the harassment he and his family faced ever since the case was registered.

“The kind of harassment my family and I went through for the past 2.5 years, my family members were seen crying on national television despite us having done nothing, how will that ever be compensated? Will anyone come forward and apologise to me for it? All those media outlets that spread false news and created such a huge controversy, will any of them apologise to me? What compensation is there for all of this?” he asked, before adding, “I don’t even want anyone’s apology. But how will the time we have lost ever be made up for?”

He further said that he doesn’t wish this kind of harassment on anyone, and added, “But our comeback was very good. And this was all because of the support of people and my family. I had faith that justice would be done. I am unable to express how I am feeling. I am able to express how I am feeling. Thank you, everyone, for standing with me. Thank you all for standing with me.”

Elvish Yadav Snake Venom Case

The case against Elvish Yadav was filed on November 22, 2023. He was later arrested on March 17, 2024, over allegations that snake venom was used at a rave party in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Yadav subsequently approached the Allahabad High Court, challenging its refusal to dismiss the chargesheet and the trial court’s cognisance order, arguing that the accusations were grave but unfounded.

On August 6 last year, the Supreme Court put a stay on the trial court proceedings in the matter.

According to the chargesheet, snake venom was allegedly being used as a recreational substance at rave parties, including by some foreign nationals. However, Yadav’s legal team argued before the high court that no snakes, narcotics, or psychotropic substances were recovered from him, and no direct link was established between him and the co-accused. His counsel also pointed out that the complainant had filed the FIR while presenting himself as an animal welfare officer, despite no longer holding that position. The defence noted that his name being linked to the case was to attract media coverage.

The 28-year-old, who won Bigg Boss OTT 2, is currently seen on Laughter Chefs Season 3, hosted by Bharti Singh and Harpal Singh Sokhi. The show also features popular faces such as Aly Goni, Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Kundrra, Abhishek Kumar, Jannat Zubair, Krushna Abhishek, Kashmera Shah, Ankita Lokhande, Samarth Jurel, Nia Sharma and Arjun Bijlani, among others. People can watch the show on Colors TV and the streaming platform JioHotstar.