Dubai Goes Global With 'The UAE Rockstar': Bollywood Director Dushyant Pratap Singh To Lead Mega Reality Show

Dubai Goes Global With ‘The UAE Rockstar’: Bollywood Director Dushyant Pratap Singh To Lead Mega Reality Show

Dubai is set to host ‘The UAE Rockstar’, an international music and dance reality show directed by Bollywood filmmaker Dushyant Pratap Singh.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 26 Dec 2025 05:42 PM (IST)

Dubai is set to host an international-level reality show titled ‘The UAE Rockstar’, which will be directed by well-known Bollywood filmmaker Dushyant Pratap Singh. The show will focus on music and dance and aims to provide a global platform for emerging talent.

Directed by an Experienced Bollywood Filmmaker

Dushyant Pratap Singh is a reputed name in the Indian entertainment industry, known for his work in several reality shows and television programs. His involvement has added credibility and excitement to the project, making it one of the most anticipated reality shows to be hosted in Dubai.

Producers Express Pride in the Project

Sharing details about the show, Pritesh Patel and Alpesh Patel, partners at Dubai-based real estate and construction company Akshar Real Estate LLC, said that it is a proud moment for them. They described Dushyant Pratap Singh as a highly talented and experienced director who brings a strong creative vision to the show.

Two Categories: Junior and Senior Groups

‘The UAE Rockstar’ will be conducted in two categories — Junior Group and Senior Group. The competition will feature performances in both singing and dancing, offering participants an opportunity to showcase their skills on an international stage.

Unique Concept with Original Songs

One of the most unique aspects of the show is that every selected participant will perform their own private, original song. These songs will be specially composed by a renowned Bollywood music composer, making this format a first-of-its-kind initiative in reality television.

Vision to Make Dubai Bollywood’s Second Home

Pritesh Patel also revealed that his team is working towards establishing a major production house named AP Production in Dubai. Their long-term vision is to make Dubai the second home of Bollywood.

He highlighted that Dubai offers world-class shooting facilities, unexplored locations, and a supportive environment for filmmakers. According to him, despite its rapid development and stunning locations, Dubai remains largely unexplored by the film and television industry.

Official Announcement and Schedule

The official announcement of ‘The UAE Rockstar’ will be made in the second week of January. The Quarter Finals, Semi Finals, and Grand Finale are scheduled to take place between the first week of March and the second week of April.

Published at : 26 Dec 2025 05:42 PM (IST)
