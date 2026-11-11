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English NewsEntertainment‘Rs 30K A Night’: DU Suspends NSUI Leader For ‘Luring’ Girls To Join NRIs At Diljit Dosanjh Concert; ABVP Demands Probe

‘Rs 30K A Night’: DU Suspends NSUI Leader For ‘Luring’ Girls To Join NRIs At Diljit Dosanjh Concert; ABVP Demands Probe

After alleged WhatsApp chats involving NSUI leader Anas Khan went viral, ABVP demanded an NIA probe, alleging that a wider network could be involved and that the incident may not be an isolated case.

Written By : Arfa Javaid |  Updated at : 11 Nov 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Ramanujan College suspended student for allegedly luring female students.
  • Khan allegedly offered money, perks for concert with NRIs.
  • DUSU, ABVP seek NIA probe into wider network.
  • NSUI distanced, claiming prior suspension; others suspect cover-up.

Ramanujan College, part of Delhi University, has suspended Anas Khan, a third-year student, after allegations that he tried to persuade female students to keep NRI clients company at a Diljit Dosanjh concert in Ahmedabad in exchange for travel, money and other perks. The students concerned are first-year undergraduates aged 17 to 18. 

After the screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages began circulating widely, the NSUI distanced itself from the matter and called for a fair investigation. NSUI National Media In-charge Ravi Pandey said the organisation has consistently upheld the dignity, safety and rights of women students, and strongly condemns any attempt to exploit them through financial inducements or other means.

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According to a report by Free Press Journal, Anas was suspended from the organisation on September 12 during the DUSU elections due to “anti-party activities”. 

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has likewise asked for an impartial, transparent investigation completed within a fixed timeframe.

‘Rs 10K-30K For A Night, Good Looking Girls’

Anas, who is in the fifth semester of a BA (Hons) Hindi course, was suspended on November 6. The action followed a preliminary inquiry by the college’s Proctorial Committee into a complaint that he had tried to entice female students to travel to Ahmedabad for the concert by offering them money and other benefits. He is suspended till February 1, 2027, but may sit for the examination. The college has also instructed him to give a written undertaking that he will not repeat such conduct.

In the now-viral screenshots, he allegedly offered travel arrangements, VIP access, including presidential gallery or lounge passes, and payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the students’ profiles.

One of the messages also allegedly stated that the girls were required to be “good-looking” and possess excellent communication skills for the singers upcoming tour on November 21. 

DUSU President On Anas Khan

DUSU President Yash Dabas said that some female students from the college have sent them screenshots of Anas allegedly threatening them over WhatsApp. He also said that suspension alone is not enough and that the perpetrators must be put behind bars. 

“We found out that Ramanujan College’s NSUI unit vice president, Anas Khan created a WhatsApp group and added freshers. He then posted a message saying that based on the girls' profiles, they would be paid Rs 10,000-30,000 for a night and that they would be introduced to NRI men.”

He added that, as this was not the first such incident, he believed a larger network could be involved and demanded an NIA probe into the matter.

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“We filed a Police complaint and also spoke to the principal of Ramanujan College. We don't just want him expelled from college; we want to put anyone who makes our sisters feel unsafe and causes them trauma behind bars.”

On NSUI’s claims that Anas was already suspended during the DUSU Election, he said that they have generated a backdated resignation to save themselves. 

ABVP Calls For Investigation

The ABVP also sought an NIA inquiry and said that women’s safety should not be turned into a tool for political posturing. “ABVP demands that the entire matter be investigated thoroughly by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), so that the role of NRI contacts, financial transactions, and possible international networks can be exposed,” ABVP said in a statement. 

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said student politics should aim to provide every student, especially women, with a safe, respectful and fearless campus environment. He described it as deeply unfortunate that some people make grand claims about women’s safety on political platforms while serious allegations surface against office-bearers linked to them, including claims of luring female students into questionable activities with financial incentives. 

Sharma stressed that women's safety is a moral and organisational responsibility of every student body, and that exploiting a woman student's dignity for personal gain, political influence or money is unacceptable in any circumstances.

Frequently Asked Questions

What are the allegations against Anas Khan?

Anas Khan, a student at Ramanujan College, is accused of enticing female students to accompany NRI clients at a Diljit Dosanjh concert in Ahmedabad. He allegedly offered money, travel, and other perks for this.

What action has Ramanujan College taken against Anas Khan?

The college suspended Anas Khan until February 1, 2027, following a preliminary inquiry into the complaint. He is permitted to sit for examinations and must provide a written undertaking.

What incentives were allegedly offered to the female students?

Alleged offers included travel arrangements, VIP access, and payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000. Messages also indicated that the girls needed to be 'good-looking' with excellent communication skills.

What organizations have called for an investigation into the matter?

Both the NSUI and ABVP have called for investigations into the matter. DUSU President Yash Dabas also demanded an NIA probe, citing concerns about a potentially larger network.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English, where she leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk. She covers stories across beats and is an award-winning poet. Her off-hours look like a stack of non-fiction and a cat with strong opinions about personal space.

Write to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com
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Published at : 11 Nov 2026 02:02 PM (IST)
Tags :
Diljit Dosanjh NRI DU ABVP NSUI ENtertainment News
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