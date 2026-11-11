Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Ramanujan College suspended student for allegedly luring female students.

Khan allegedly offered money, perks for concert with NRIs.

DUSU, ABVP seek NIA probe into wider network.

NSUI distanced, claiming prior suspension; others suspect cover-up.

Ramanujan College, part of Delhi University, has suspended Anas Khan, a third-year student, after allegations that he tried to persuade female students to keep NRI clients company at a Diljit Dosanjh concert in Ahmedabad in exchange for travel, money and other perks. The students concerned are first-year undergraduates aged 17 to 18.

After the screenshots of alleged WhatsApp messages began circulating widely, the NSUI distanced itself from the matter and called for a fair investigation. NSUI National Media In-charge Ravi Pandey said the organisation has consistently upheld the dignity, safety and rights of women students, and strongly condemns any attempt to exploit them through financial inducements or other means.

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According to a report by Free Press Journal, Anas was suspended from the organisation on September 12 during the DUSU elections due to “anti-party activities”.

The Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) has likewise asked for an impartial, transparent investigation completed within a fixed timeframe.

‘Rs 10K-30K For A Night, Good Looking Girls’

Anas, who is in the fifth semester of a BA (Hons) Hindi course, was suspended on November 6. The action followed a preliminary inquiry by the college’s Proctorial Committee into a complaint that he had tried to entice female students to travel to Ahmedabad for the concert by offering them money and other benefits. He is suspended till February 1, 2027, but may sit for the examination. The college has also instructed him to give a written undertaking that he will not repeat such conduct.

In the now-viral screenshots, he allegedly offered travel arrangements, VIP access, including presidential gallery or lounge passes, and payments ranging from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000, depending on the students’ profiles.

One of the messages also allegedly stated that the girls were required to be “good-looking” and possess excellent communication skills for the singer’s upcoming tour on November 21.

DUSU President On Anas Khan

DUSU President Yash Dabas said that some female students from the college have sent them screenshots of Anas allegedly threatening them over WhatsApp. He also said that suspension alone is not enough and that the perpetrators must be put behind bars.

“We found out that Ramanujan College’s NSUI unit vice president, Anas Khan created a WhatsApp group and added freshers. He then posted a message saying that based on the girls' profiles, they would be paid Rs 10,000-30,000 for a night and that they would be introduced to NRI men.”

He added that, as this was not the first such incident, he believed a larger network could be involved and demanded an NIA probe into the matter.

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“We filed a Police complaint and also spoke to the principal of Ramanujan College. We don't just want him expelled from college; we want to put anyone who makes our sisters feel unsafe and causes them trauma behind bars.”

#WATCH | Delhi: Ramanujan College suspended NSUI office-bearer Anas Khan, following allegations that he attempted to induce female students to travel to Ahmedabad for a Diljit Dosanjh concert by offering them monetary benefits, gifts and other incentives. DUSU President Yash Dabas says, "We found out that Ramanujan College's NSUI unit vice president, Anas Khan created a WhatsApp group and added freshers. He then posted a message saying that based on the girls' profiles, they would be paid Rs 10,000-30,000 for a night and that they would be introduced to NRI men. This isn't the first time NSUI workers have been accused of sexual harassment. Former NSUI national president Fairoz Khan was also charged with sexual harassment by one of his workers. There are many such incidents. We suspect this could be a network connected to NRI men. So, we demand that the NIA investigate it and take the strictest possible action against Anas Khan and everyone involved. We are in touch with the students at Ramanujan College. Some of the girls have sent us screenshots showing how he is threatening them. We filed a Police complaint and also spoke to the principal of Ramanujan College. We don't just want him expelled from college; we want to put anyone who makes our sisters feel unsafe and causes them trauma behind bars." He also says, "NSUI generated a backdated resignation letter just to save itself. But they only do all this to cover up the issue. This is an old habit of NSUI and Congress, they never stand by their workers...They did something that has humiliated them across the country, and now they want to show off a backdated resignation letter to pretend like he doesn't work for them. But we actually saw how he was conducting panel voting for the entire NSUI panel." He further says, "Suspension isn't a proper step here. We believe someone who makes girls uncomfortable, or someone with NRI links, should be sent behind bars. These are mental Naxals who message our first-year students and offer to pay them for a night..." — ANI (@ANI) November 11, 2026

On NSUI’s claims that Anas was already suspended during the DUSU Election, he said that they have generated a backdated resignation to save themselves.

ABVP Calls For Investigation

The ABVP also sought an NIA inquiry and said that women’s safety should not be turned into a tool for political posturing. “ABVP demands that the entire matter be investigated thoroughly by the National Investigation Agency (NIA), so that the role of NRI contacts, financial transactions, and possible international networks can be exposed,” ABVP said in a statement.

प्रेस विज्ञप्ति: https://t.co/Kf5qsRa7g6 एनआरआई स्पॉन्सर्ड इवेंट के नाम पर एनएसयूआई पदाधिकारी द्वारा आकर्षक देह और अच्छी बनावट वाली छात्राओं की मांग, पैसे का प्रलोभन देकर भेजने का मामला; संभावित देह व्यापार एवं संगठित अपराध की NIA जांच आवश्यक: अभाविप रामानुजन कॉलेज के एनएसयूआई उपाध्यक्ष अनस खान कॉलेज प्रशासन द्वारा निलंबित; महिला अधिकारों की बात करने वाली कांग्रेस का दोहरा चरित्र उजागर: अभाविप अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद (अभाविप) दिल्ली विश्वविद्यालय के रामानुजन कॉलेज के एनएसयूआई उपाध्यक्ष अनस खान से जुड़े छात्राओं को पैसे एवं अन्य सुविधाओं का प्रलोभन देकर एनआरआई पुरुषों के साथ भेजने तथा एनआरआई स्पॉन्सर्ड इवेंट के नाम पर संपर्क स्थापित करने से संबंधित सामने आए संदेशों को अत्यंत गंभीर मानती है। इन संदेशों में छात्राओं की शारीरिक बनावट और आकर्षक व्यक्तित्व के आधार पर चयन किए जाने की बातें भी सामने आई हैं। इस प्रकरण में कॉलेज प्रशासन द्वारा अनस खान को निलंबित किया जा चुका है। छात्राओं को आर्थिक प्रलोभन देकर इस प्रकार की गतिविधियों में शामिल करने का मामला संभावित देह व्यापार और मानव तस्करी जैसे संगठित अपराधों से जुड़े नेटवर्क की आशंका पैदा करता है। अभाविप मांग करती है कि इस पूरे प्रकरण की राष्ट्रीय जांच एजेंसी (NIA) से व्यापक जांच कराई जाए, ताकि एनआरआई संपर्कों, आर्थिक लेन-देन और संभावित अंतरराष्ट्रीय नेटवर्क की भूमिका का पर्दाफाश हो सके। यह भी उल्लेखनीय है कि पिछले माह एनएसयूआई से जुड़े व्यक्तियों द्वारा एक कार्यक्रम के लिए लड़कों को ले जाने से संबंधित इसी प्रकार की चैट सामने आई थी। लगातार सामने आ रहे ऐसे प्रकरणों से यह गंभीर सवाल उठता है कि क्या एनएसयूआई के कार्यक्रमों और आयोजनों के पीछे आर्थिक प्रलोभन एवं संदिग्ध नेटवर्क की कोई व्यवस्था काम कर रही है? वर्ष 2018 में एनएसयूआई के तत्कालीन राष्ट्रीय अध्यक्ष फिरोज खान पर संगठन की ही एक महिला पदाधिकारी ने यौन उत्पीड़न के आरोप लगाए थे, जिसके बाद उन्हें पद से इस्तीफा देना पड़ा था। एक ओर राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस महिला अधिकारों तथा पितृसत्तात्मक व्यवस्था के विरुद्ध बड़े-बड़े भाषण देते हैं, वहीं दूसरी ओर उनके संगठन से जुड़े ऐसे प्रकरण कांग्रेस के महिला सुरक्षा संबंधी दावों पर गंभीर प्रश्न खड़े करते हैं। अखिल भारतीय विद्यार्थी परिषद के राष्ट्रीय महामंत्री डॉ वीरेंद्र सिंह सोलंकी ने कहा, "महिला अधिकारों और समानता की बात करने वाली कांग्रेस को पहले अपने ही छात्र संगठन में महिलाओं की गरिमा और सुरक्षा सुनिश्चित करने की जवाबदेही लेनी चाहिए। एनएसयूआई में सामने आ रहे ऐसे गंभीर प्रकरण उसके संगठनात्मक चरित्र और जवाबदेही पर सवाल खड़े करते हैं। इस मामले में एनएसयूआई द्वारा संबंधित पदाधिकारी को हटाए जाने का दावा करते हुए पूर्व दिनांकित पत्र जारी किया गया है, जबकि संबंधित व्यक्ति के सोशल मीडिया स्टेटस में व्यक्तिगत कारणों से स्वयं इस्तीफा देने की बात प्रदर्शित की गई है। यह विरोधाभास संगठन की कार्यप्रणाली पर गंभीर प्रश्न खड़े करता है। कभी पूरी कार्यकारिणी को हटाने और कभी गंभीर आरोपों के बीच पदाधिकारी के इस्तीफे को लेकर अलग-अलग दावे करने वाली कांग्रेस आखिर जवाबदेही से कब तक बचती रहेगी? अभाविप मांग करती है कि इस पूरे प्रकरण की NIA से जांच कराई जाए, जिससे संभावित मानव तस्करी, देह व्यापार और एनआरआई नेटवर्क से जुड़े सभी पहलुओं का पर्दाफाश हो तथा दोषियों के विरुद्ध कठोरतम कार्रवाई सुनिश्चित हो सके।" — ABVP (@ABVPVoice) November 11, 2026

ABVP Delhi State Secretary Sarthak Sharma said student politics should aim to provide every student, especially women, with a safe, respectful and fearless campus environment. He described it as deeply unfortunate that some people make grand claims about women’s safety on political platforms while serious allegations surface against office-bearers linked to them, including claims of luring female students into questionable activities with financial incentives.

Sharma stressed that women's safety is a moral and organisational responsibility of every student body, and that exploiting a woman student's dignity for personal gain, political influence or money is unacceptable in any circumstances.