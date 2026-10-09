After 7 days, Drishyam 3's net earnings in India reached Rs 245.50 crore. The film has crossed the Rs 200 crore mark overall since its release.
'Drishyam 3' Wreaks Havoc On Day 7, Sweeps 'Mirzapur The Movie', Sets Two Big Records For 2026
Ajay Devgn’s Drishyam 3 has completed its first week in theatres, earning an estimated Rs 13 crore on Thursday. With its seven-day India net collection reaching Rs 245.50 crore, the film has surpassed Mirzapur The Movie at the box office.
- Drishyam 3 grossed Rs 245.50 crore in its first week.
- It collected Rs 13 crore on its seventh day.
- The film became 4th highest-grossing film of 2026.
Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has completed a week of theatrical release. The film opened to strong numbers, and even though its earnings slowed during the weekdays, it has performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office overall, grossing over Rs 200 crore (approximately $200 million). It has also broken several major records. With that in mind, let's find out how much Drishyam 3 collected on Thursday, the seventh day of its release.
What Were The Seventh-Day Earnings Of Drishyam 3?
Drishyam 3 is currently dominating the box office. While there are many films available for audiences to see in theaters, Ajay Devgn's film is receiving the highest footfalls. Along with this, the film is earning a lot of money. Although its collections have seen a decline during the weekdays, it is still moving forward strongly at the box office, registering crores of rupees in its collection register every day. Now that it has completed a week in theaters, let's talk about its earnings.
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- Drishyam 3 earned Rs 62 crore on the first day, Rs 53.50 crore on the second day, Rs 61 crore on the third day, Rs 21 crore on the fourth day, Rs 19 crore on the fifth day, and Rs 15.50 crore on the sixth day.
- According to the early trend report of SacNilk, Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 13 crore on the 7th day of its release i.e., Thursday.
- With this, the net earnings of this film in India after 7 days have now become Rs 245.50 crore.
The Second Highest Grossing Film Of The Year
Drishyam 3, saw a slight slowdown in its earnings on the first Thursday, i.e., on the 7th day, but it has created a big record. In fact, by collecting Rs 13 crore, it has become the third highest-grossing film of the year 2026 on the first Thursday. It has defeated the first Thursday collection of Rs 10.55 crore of Mirzapur The Movie. It narrowly missed beating the first Thursday collection of Rs 13.14 crore of Border 2.
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Top Movies For The First Thursday Of 2026
- Dhurandhar 2 – 102 crore
- Border 2 – 13.14 crore
- Drishyam 3 – 13 crore
- Mirzapur The Movie – ₹10.55 crore
- Dhamaal 4 – 6.17 crore
- Awarapan 2 – 6.03 crores
'Drishyam 3' Becomes The Fourth Highest-Grossing Film Of The Year
On its seventh day, Drishyam 3 surpassed Mirzapur The Movie's lifetime collection of Rs 233.2 crore. This makes it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2026. Fortunately, the film achieved this feat in just its first week. Now, it's targeting Hanuman Ansh.
Top 5 Films Of The Year 2026
- Dhurandhar 2 – Rs 1186.32 crores
- Border 2 – Rs 362.76 crore
- Hanuman Ansh – Rs 326.48 crore
- Drishyam 3 – Rs 245.50 crore (7 days)
- Mirzapur The Movie – Rs 233.2 crore
Frequently Asked Questions
What is the total net collection of Drishyam 3 in India after its first week?
How much did Drishyam 3 earn on its seventh day of release?
Drishyam 3 earned Rs 13 crore on its seventh day, which was a Thursday. This collection represents a slight slowdown compared to its opening weekend.
What is Drishyam 3's ranking among the highest-grossing films of 2026?
After its first week, Drishyam 3 became the fourth highest-grossing film of 2026 with Rs 245.50 crore. It surpassed Mirzapur The Movie's lifetime collection to achieve this feat.
How did Drishyam 3's box office collection trend during its first week?
The film opened strongly with high numbers, but its earnings slowed down during the weekdays. Despite this, it continued to register crores of rupees daily, maintaining a strong box office presence.