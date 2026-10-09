'Drishyam 3' Wreaks Havoc On Day 7, Sweeps 'Mirzapur The Movie', Sets Two Big Records For 2026

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 grossed Rs 245.50 crore in its first week.

It collected Rs 13 crore on its seventh day.

The film became 4th highest-grossing film of 2026.

Ajay Devgn's Drishyam 3 has completed a week of theatrical release. The film opened to strong numbers, and even though its earnings slowed during the weekdays, it has performed exceptionally well at the Indian box office overall, grossing over Rs 200 crore (approximately $200 million). It has also broken several major records. With that in mind, let's find out how much Drishyam 3 collected on Thursday, the seventh day of its release.

What Were The Seventh-Day Earnings Of Drishyam 3?

Drishyam 3 is currently dominating the box office. While there are many films available for audiences to see in theaters, Ajay Devgn's film is receiving the highest footfalls. Along with this, the film is earning a lot of money. Although its collections have seen a decline during the weekdays, it is still moving forward strongly at the box office, registering crores of rupees in its collection register every day. Now that it has completed a week in theaters, let's talk about its earnings.

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Drishyam 3 earned Rs 62 crore on the first day, Rs 53.50 crore on the second day, Rs 61 crore on the third day, Rs 21 crore on the fourth day, Rs 19 crore on the fifth day, and Rs 15.50 crore on the sixth day.

According to the early trend report of SacNilk, Drishyam 3 has earned Rs 13 crore on the 7th day of its release i.e., Thursday.

With this, the net earnings of this film in India after 7 days have now become Rs 245.50 crore.

The Second Highest Grossing Film Of The Year

Drishyam 3, saw a slight slowdown in its earnings on the first Thursday, i.e., on the 7th day, but it has created a big record. In fact, by collecting Rs 13 crore, it has become the third highest-grossing film of the year 2026 on the first Thursday. It has defeated the first Thursday collection of Rs 10.55 crore of Mirzapur The Movie. It narrowly missed beating the first Thursday collection of Rs 13.14 crore of Border 2.

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Top Movies For The First Thursday Of 2026

Dhurandhar 2 – 102 crore

Border 2 – 13.14 crore

Drishyam 3 – 13 crore

Mirzapur The Movie – ₹10.55 crore

Dhamaal 4 – 6.17 crore

Awarapan 2 – 6.03 crores

'Drishyam 3' Becomes The Fourth Highest-Grossing Film Of The Year

On its seventh day, Drishyam 3 surpassed Mirzapur The Movie's lifetime collection of Rs 233.2 crore. This makes it the fourth-highest-grossing film of 2026. Fortunately, the film achieved this feat in just its first week. Now, it's targeting Hanuman Ansh.

Top 5 Films Of The Year 2026