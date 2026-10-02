Ajay Devgn’s ‘Drishyam 3’ Adds Late-Night Shows In Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad Amid High Demand

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Drishyam 3 added round-the-clock shows due to audience demand.

New screenings begin across Mumbai, Pune, Ahmedabad cities.

Shows extend past midnight, including early morning slots.

Film grossed Rs 33.62 crore on its opening.

Drishyam 3, starring Ajay Devgn, Tabu, Shriya Saran, Jaideep Ahlawat, Prakash Raj and Rajat Kapoor in key roles, has added round-the-clock shows across Mumbai, Pune and other cities amid strong audience interest. Fans have been calling the film “peak cinema” and praising its “satisfying climax”.

Moviegoers in the cities mentioned above can catch Drishyam: The Conclusion at several theatres well past midnight, with shows going as late as 1:45 AM. However, there’s a twist - the additional shows will begin from tomorrow.

Late-Night Shows Added In Mumbai

According to BookMyShow, several theatres across Mumbai and neighbouring areas have added late-night and early-morning shows.

INOX Megaplex, Sky City Mall, Borivali: Saturday shows at 1:00 AM, 1:30 AM and 8:00 AM. Cinepolis Lake Shore, Thane: 1:40 AM, 7:00 AM, 7:45 AM and 8:30 AM on Saturday. The last show of the day is at 11:55 PM. PVR ICON, Oberoi Mall: Shows begin at 1:00 AM. The last screening is at 11:59 PM. Maxus Cinemas, Bhayander: The most extensive overnight schedule, with shows at 12:35 AM, 1:05 AM, 2:05 AM, 3:05 AM, 4:05 AM, 5:05 AM, 6:05 AM, 7:00 AM, 7:30 AM and 8:00 AM. PVR, Market City, Kurla: 1:00 AM. INOX, Marine Lines: 1:15 AM. PVR, Andheri East: 1:10 AM and 2:10 AM, plus a morning show at 7:10 AM. BMX Cinemas, Kopar Khairane: 12:20 AM, followed by morning shows at 7:30 AM and 8:30 AM. PVR, Orion Mall, Panvel: 1:10 AM and 8:00 AM. Cinepolis, Magnet Mall, Bhandup: 12:20 AM and 8:00 AM. PVR, Xperia Mall, Kalyan, and PVR, Juhu: Both have 1:10 AM shows. PVR, Infiniti Mall, Andheri West: 12:35 AM. Cinepolis VIP, Lake Shore, Thane: 1:20 AM and 7:30 AM. Miraj Cinemas, Anupam Mall, Goregaon: 1:40 AM and 8:15 AM. PVR Lido Cinema, Juhu: 1:30 AM and 7:30 AM. MovieMax, Sion Circle: 1:15 AM and 8:15 AM. MovieMax, Mira Road: 1:15 AM and 2:15 AM, followed by 8:15 AM. Maxus Cinemas, Borivali: 12:50 AM, 3:05 AM, 4:35 AM, 6:05 AM, 6:50 AM and 7:30 AM. INOX, Raghuleela Mall: 1:00 AM. Cinepolis, Fun Republic Mall, Andheri: 1:25 AM and 8:00 AM. MovieMax, Huma Mall, Kanjurmarg: 12:30 AM and 1:30 AM, followed by 8:15 AM. PVR, Citi Mall, Andheri West: 1:15 AM, followed by morning shows at 7:00 AM and 8:20 AM. PVR, Infiniti Mall, Malad: 1:35 AM and 7:40 AM.

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Pune Gets Late-Night Shows Too

Pune has also seen several theatres add late-night and early-morning screenings.

INOX, Bund Garden Road: Three late-night shows at 1:10 AM, 1:30 AM and 2:10 AM. MovieMax Gold, Mariplex Mall, Kalyani Nagar: 1:15 AM and 2:15 AM, followed by morning shows at 6:05 AM, 7:00 AM and 8:15 AM. INOX, Jai Ganesh Vision Mall, Akurdi: 1:40 AM, followed by 6:50 AM and 7:50 AM. INOX, Royal Heritage Mall: 1:00 AM. PVR, Kumar Pacific Mall: 12:40 AM. Miraj Cinemas, Spine City Mall: 1:30 AM and 7:30 AM. PVR, Grand Highstreet Mall, Hinjawadi: 12:55 AM and 1:55 AM. MovieMax, Amanora Town Centre: 12:30 AM, 12:50 AM and 1:15 AM, followed by 8:15 AM and 8:30 AM. PVR, Pavilion Mall: 1:10 AM and 2:10 AM. INOX, Elpro City Square Mall: 1:10 AM, followed by 7:05 AM and 8:50 AM. Cinepolis, Seasons Mall: 12:50 AM, 1:00 AM and 1:20 AM, plus 8:30 AM. PVR, Phoenix Marketcity: Three late-night shows at 1:10 AM, 1:35 AM and 1:45 AM. INOX Megaplex, Phoenix Mall: 12:35 AM and 1:05 AM, followed by multiple early-morning screenings starting at 6:00 AM across different screens.

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Ahmedabad Also Gets Late-Night Shows

A select few theatres in Ahmedabad are also running late-night shows.

PVR, Acropolis Mall: 1:00 AM. Classic Cinema, Pramukh Anand Mall, Gandhinagar: 12:25 AM. PVR, Motera: 1:00 AM. CONNPLEX Luxuriance Cinemas, SBR: 1:35 AM. CONNPLEX Luxuriance Cinemas, Prahladnagar: 12:45 AM. The Cinestar Miniplex, Bhat Circle: 1:45 AM. CLEXA Cinema, Bhuyangdev Cross Road: 12:20 AM and 12:30 AM.

‘Drishyam 3’ Collection So Far



Drishyam 3 has sold 8.82 lakh tickets in advance for Day 1 across 16,125 shows, generating a gross of Rs 31.65 crore. According to Sacnilk, the film had collected Rs 33.62 crore by 3 PM. With its Rs 33 crore-plus collection by 3 PM, Drishyam 3 has emerged as Ajay Devgn’s second-biggest opening film, according to the latest figures. The film is continuing to add to its first-day total as theatrical shows progress.