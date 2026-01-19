Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Veteran actor Govinda has hit back strongly after his wife Sunita Ahuja levelled serious allegations against him, including claims of an affair with a younger woman and accusations that he failed to support their son Yashvardhan Ahuja’s career. Breaking his silence, Govinda suggested that the controversy is part of a larger plot to malign him and appealed to his family to stop airing personal matters in public, saying such statements were “suffocating” him.

Govinda responds to Sunita Ahuja’s remarks

Reacting to Sunita’s comment urging him to “improve himself”, Govinda told ANI, “How many times have I gotten married? It has been 40 years. Have I gotten married 2-3 times? Those who have gotten married so many times their wives don’t say anything and they roam around and have fun in life. People who are in the film line don’t discuss these things socially. I have rarely seen anybody spotless in this industry. However, when you get cornered, you think about how to get out of this.”

The actor’s statement reflects his belief that personal issues are often exaggerated in the film industry, especially when someone is under pressure.

‘Krushna Abhishek being used to insult me’

Govinda went on to allege that even his close family members, including his wife and nephew Krushna Abhishek, are being dragged into what he described as a calculated attempt to target him. “Even if you see Krushna Abhishek’s TV programmes, you will notice how writers would make him say things that would insult me. I told him that he is being used to insult me and told him to be cautious of this. When I warned Krushna, Sunita would get upset. Also, I don’t know when these people would get upset with each other and when they are okay with each other. I more of a steady person,” he told ANI.

Why Govinda avoids networking for his children

Addressing the criticism that he hasn’t helped his children establish industry connections, Govinda clarified his stand. “I am doing work according to my aukat (ability). I don’t discuss my kids with producers and directors. The industry is my family, I have earned money and fame from this and which is why I don’t want to put a black spot on it,” he explained.

However, the actor also hinted that recent developments are far from coincidental. “But you have to be alert in this industry because it is not that these conversations are happening just like that. There is some conspiracy going on, people are trying to create notions about me,” he added.

‘Don’t suffocate me with public statements’

Clearly distressed by the situation, Govinda made an emotional appeal to his family to refrain from speaking about him publicly. “I want to request not to create circumstances in my life that suffocate me, I request this especially from my own family,” he said.

‘People should reflect on their own karma’

The actor also recalled how he faced resistance early in his career as an outsider when he announced multiple films at once. “When I started work in film industry and I announce three films or mere baap ki tauba isne kaise himmat kari films announce karne ki. This is what people did, and now when I have joined Shiv Sena and I have just become a pracharak is when this has started. I have stayed in the house without work for 19–20 years. It is a long time. I have spent my whole life working for people and to do this to me is not fair,” he said.

Concluding his remarks, Govinda issued a firm message to his critics: “Don’t think of me as a weak person. People should look back and before speaking should see the karma of a person and also their own karma.”