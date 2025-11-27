Doctor Says Palash Muchhal’s Chest Pain Was Anxiety-Driven, Not A Major Medical Emergency

Music composer Palash Muchhal, who was admitted earlier this week after the sudden postponement of his wedding to cricketer Smriti Mandhana, was discharged on Wednesday. Doctors treating him have now shared a comprehensive health update, confirming that his episode was triggered by stress and not a major cardiac event.

Doctors say Palash’s condition was stress-induced

According to medical staff who treated him, Palash first sought help at a hospital in Sangli after experiencing chest discomfort. With his condition not improving, he was later shifted to a Mumbai facility, where he arrived with severe chest pain, breathlessness and uneasiness.

“Palash’s condition appears to be linked to stress-related distress rather than a serious cardiac event,” Dr. Dipendra Tripathi, one of the senior doctors monitoring him, was quoted as saying by Mid-Day.

Once admitted to SRV Hospital, Palash underwent routine cardiac evaluations, including an ECG and 2D echocardiography.

“While certain levels were found to be slightly elevated, there was no indication of a major cardiac or medical emergency. As a basic line of treatment in such cases, oxygen therapy was started immediately. Following initial stabilisation, Palash was shifted to a general room and kept under close observation,” the doctor added.

Doctors noted that the intense emotional pressure surrounding recent events likely triggered the episode. With supportive care and rest, they observed steady improvement in his vitals and stress levels.

Palash discharged; advised three weeks of complete rest

Hospital authorities confirmed on Wednesday that Palash is now stable, recovering, and has been formally discharged. He has been advised complete rest for at least three weeks to avoid recurrence of symptoms.

The update comes shortly after news that Smriti Mandhana’s father, Shrinivas Mandhana, was discharged from Sarvhit Hospital on Monday morning.

Lead-up to the health emergency

Palash and Smriti were set to marry on November 23 in Sangli. However, hours before the ceremony, Shrinivas Mandhana reportedly developed heart attack–like symptoms and had to be rushed to Sarvhit Hospital for immediate care.

Palash’s mother later told Hindustan Times that the music composer was deeply shaken by Shrinivas’ sudden illness.

She shared that Palash and Smriti decided to delay the wedding until her father made a complete recovery, as Palash is “very close” to him. A day later, Palash himself was admitted after he began feeling unwell.

