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English NewsEntertainment‘Disha Salian Deserves The Truth’: Jiah Khan’s Mother Flags Evidence Concerns After Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces

‘Disha Salian Deserves The Truth’: Jiah Khan’s Mother Flags Evidence Concerns After Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces

Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan’s mother, raised concerns over the Disha Salian case after Sooraj Pancholi was named in the FIR, alleging crucial evidence may have been lost.

Written By : Sneha |  Updated at : 15 Sep 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
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Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom
  • Jiah Khan's mother expressed concern over Disha Salian's case.
  • Rabia highlighted challenges from potential destruction of evidence.
  • CBI registered Disha Salian FIR, naming several individuals.
  • Lawyer alleged gang rape, murder, and evidence manipulation.

Rabia Khan, the mother of late actor Jiah Khan, has spoken out on the Disha Salian case after actor Sooraj Pancholi’s name surfaced in the FIR registered in connection with Salian’s death.

Reacting to the development, Rabia said she was deeply saddened to hear that the same names had surfaced in another case involving a young woman, and called it a matter that “must alarm everyone”.

“I know from Jiah’s case what happened when crucial evidence was destroyed and replaced to fool the victims. Once evidence is destroyed, truth becomes harder to recover,” she said.


‘Disha Salian Deserves The Truth’: Jiah Khan’s Mother Flags Evidence Concerns After Sooraj Pancholi’s Name Surfaces

Rabia Khan Raises Concerns Over Evidence

Rabia alleged that the investigation into Salian’s death could face serious challenges because crucial evidence may no longer be available.

“The High Court itself has recognised serious discrepancies in Disha’s investigation,” she said, adding that a fresh probe could face an “enormous handicap” if evidence had already been destroyed or lost.

She also questioned the manner in which the case was investigated, referring to the use of terms such as “abetment to suicide” and alleging that the circumstances surrounding the death were not adequately examined.

“You cannot destroy the footprints and then say you could not find the path,” Rabia said.

‘Disha Deserves The Truth, Just As Jiah Did’

Rabia further argued that an acquittal or the closure of an investigation does not necessarily establish what happened if vital evidence was never preserved or properly examined.

She said she feared that another family could be left “searching for answers” if evidence required to establish the truth was not available.

“Disha deserves the truth, just as Jiah did,” Rabia said, urging people to question why the system repeatedly fails to protect evidence that could help establish the truth.

What Is The Disha Salian Case FIR?

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead at his residence. Her death had earlier been recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Nearly six years after her death, the CBI registered an FIR following an order of the Bombay High Court directing the agency to conduct a probe.

The FIR names several individuals, including Aaditya Thackeray, Rhea Chakraborty, Sooraj Pancholi, Dino Morea and Rohan Roy, among others, whose alleged roles are being investigated.

What Has Disha Salian’s Family’s Lawyer Said?

Advocate Nilesh Ojha, who represents Disha’s father Satish Salian, told ANI that the FIR relates to allegations of gang rape, murder and a cover-up.

According to Ojha, the FIR invokes Sections 376D, 302, 201, 217 and 218, read with Section 120B of the Indian Penal Code.

He alleged that the FIR names several individuals, including Aaditya Thackeray, Dino Morea, Sooraj Pancholi, Rohan Roy and Rhea Chakraborty, along with police officers, members of the SIT, a doctor and a chemical analyst.

Ojha also alleged that records and forensic findings related to the case were manipulated. These remain allegations and are subject to investigation.

Frequently Asked Questions

Why is Rabia Khan commenting on the Disha Salian case?

Rabia Khan, Jiah Khan's mother, is speaking out because Sooraj Pancholi's name, also linked to Jiah's case, appeared in Salian's FIR. She is deeply saddened and concerned about potential evidence destruction in similar cases.

When did Disha Salian die, and what was the initial finding?

Disha Salian was found dead on June 8, 2020, days before actor Sushant Singh Rajput's death. Her death was initially recorded as an Accidental Death Report (ADR).

Why was a new FIR registered in the Disha Salian case recently?

The CBI registered an FIR nearly six years after Salian's death, following an order from the Bombay High Court. The court directed the agency to conduct a probe into the matter.

About the author Sneha

Sneha is a Senior Copy Editor at ABP Live English, covering national and global news, politics, and social developments. She approaches every story with clarity, accuracy, and a reader-focused perspective. She holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Central University of Jharkhand.
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Published at : 15 Sep 2026 10:50 PM (IST)
Tags :
Jiah Khan Rabia Khan CBI Disha Salian Case
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