Spiritual preacher Aniruddhacharya has found himself at the centre of controversy after making a contentious remark about women in live-in relationships. During a recent sermon, he claimed that by the age of 25, most women have already "slept with four to five men"—a sweeping generalisation that has drawn sharp reactions online.

While opinions have been divided across social media, one voice stood out in unequivocal dissent, Khushboo Patani, the elder sister of Bollywood actor Disha Patani. Taking to her Instagram, Khushboo posted a fiery video condemning the preacher’s comments and calling out the misogynistic undertones of his message.

Khushboo Patani slams Aniruddhacharya

Khushboo didn’t mince words in her sharp rebuke. Calling Aniruddhacharya a “bastard,” she also branded his followers as “naamards” (cowards) and “anti-nationalists”, expressing anger at the way the spiritual figure had framed women’s choices in relationships.

What particularly infuriated her was the gendered nature of his sermon, criticising women in live-ins while making no mention of the men involved in those very relationships. She questioned why women alone are constantly targeted in such narratives, and why consensual adult relationships are still seen as taboo by some sections of society.

In her video, Khushboo expressed disbelief at the outrage over live-in relationships and questioned the moral policing around them. Her stance resonated with many online, especially among those who have long challenged the double standards prevalent in public discourse around women’s sexuality and autonomy.

Who is Khushboo Patani?

While many know her as Disha Patani’s elder sister, Khushboo Patani has carved her own identity through her service to the nation. A former Lieutenant in the Indian Army, she hails from Bareilly, Uttar Pradesh, and holds a degree in Electronics and Communication Engineering from DIT School of Engineering. She later cleared a government exam and served in the Indian Army with distinction.

Disha and Khushboo are known to share a close bond. The actor has often referred to her elder sister as a “Wonder Woman,” admiring her strength and resilience.