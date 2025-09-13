Disha Patani’s Family Speaks Out After Firing Incident At Their Bareilly Home

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentDisha Patani’s Family Speaks Out After Firing Incident At Their Bareilly Home

Shots were fired at Disha Patani's Bareilly home after her sister, Khushboo, criticised a spiritual leader. The attack was claimed by the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 13 Sep 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
Preferred Sources

In a shocking turn of events, shots were fired at the Bareilly residence of Bollywood actress Disha Patani and her sister, Retd. Major Khushboo Patani, on September 12. This incident comes months after Khushboo made headlines in July for calling out Mathura-based spiritual leader Aniruddhacharya over his sexist remarks about women above the age of 25 in live-in relationships.

At the time, Khushboo had clarified that her remarks were aimed at Aniruddhacharya, but many netizens mistakenly assumed she was criticising another spiritual leader, Premanand Ji Maharaj. With this firing incident, the controversy has taken a serious and dangerous turn.

Retired CO Jagdish Patani Issues Clarification

Following the attack, Disha and Khushboo’s father, retired CO Jagdish Patani, broke his silence. Speaking to ANI, he explained: “…Khushboo was misrepresented. Her name was dragged into the matter of Premanand Ji Maharaj. We are Sanatanis, and we respect the sadhus and saints. If someone is misrepresenting her statement, it is a conspiracy to demean us…”

In another interview with NDTV, Jagdish further stated: “I don't think anyone has made any indecent remark. If Acharya ji made a statement on women, then my daughter also made one. Everyone has free…”

 

Gang Claims Responsibility for Firing

Soon after the incident, the Rohit Godara and Goldy Brar gang claimed responsibility in a Facebook post, writing: “Next time, if she or anyone else shows any disrespect towards our religion, we will not let them leave alive from their house.”

They further warned: “This message is not only for her but also for all the film artists and people associated with her. If anyone does any such disrespectful act related to our religion and saints in the future, then be ready to face the consequences. We are ready to go to any extent to protect our religion. For us, religion and the whole society are always one, and protecting them is our first duty.”

 

Published at : 13 Sep 2025 08:37 PM (IST)
