Diljit Dosanjh Concert: No Parking At JLN Stadium, Delhi Police Urge Fans To Use Metro

Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Delhi Police initially denied, then granted, concert permission.

Traffic advisory issued; metro use, limited parking suggested.

Strict security measures in place; excited fans gathered.

The concert is part of a larger India tour.

Diljit Dosanjh's concert in India is just a few hours away at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium in the national capital on Friday, with tight security arrangements in place.

Delhi Traffic Police has issued a detailed traffic advisory ahead of the concert at Jawaharlal Nehru (JLN) Stadium, warning of traffic restrictions on Bhishma Pitamah Marg between Lodhi Road and Kotla Red Light.

The Delhi Police have also urged concert-goers to use the metro, citing the proximity of JLN Stadium Metro Station and the lack of parking facilities at the venue.

While talking to ANI, DCP Traffic Southern Range Sandeep Gupta said, "For the concert, we've issued a detailed advisory for the people. The Bhishma Pitamah Marg will be affected from Lodhi Road to Kotla Red Light. We've given multiple pickup and drop-off points for people coming by road. There are no parking available at the arena, which is why we've requested people to come mostly by the metro. JLN Stadium metro station is very close by. Otherwise, if they're coming in their own vehicle or by cab, they can utilise the pickup and drop-off points. These pickup and drop points have been conveyed to Ola, Uber, and Google Maps."

He added, "Whenever they search for JLN Stadium, they have to feed their gate numbers, and as per the gate number, the nearest pickup and drop-off location will be shown on Ola, Uber, and Google. Apart from that, we request people not to park their vehicles randomly on the road, whether on BP Marg, Lala Lajpat Rai Marg, or on Barapullah, because these are the main carriageways from where people will come."

With heavy security in place, the fans have started rushing into the stadium. One of the fans has expressed his excitement for the show.

While talking to ANI, he said, "I have attended several concerts of Diljit, but for this concert, a huge crowd is coming here. Management has given a strict notice for people to come on time and that there will be proper checking. We have come from Majlis Park. There is very tight security here."

Diljit Dosanjh’s Delhi concert recently made headlines after reports emerged that the Delhi Police had denied permission for his performance at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium, citing security threats, short notice, and festive-season law-and-order commitments.

However, a day later, the Delhi Police granted permission for Diljit's concert at Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium. The decision came after multiple meetings between Delhi Police officials and the organisers, who presented detailed security plans to address the concerns raised.

Following the Delhi show, the India leg of the tour will move to Indore, Ahmedabad, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Lucknow. Chandigarh will also be part of the tour, with details of the show to be announced later.

(Disclaimer: This report has been published as part of the auto-generated syndicate wire feed. Apart from the headline, no editing has been done in the copy by ABP Live.)