Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Diljit Dosanjh announced India leg of his Aura tour.

Six major cities confirmed; Chandigarh concert details pending.

Tickets via BookMyShow; pre-sale begins October 6.

Concerts start at 4 PM, lasting six hours.

Diljit Dosanjh has announced the India leg of his Aura Tour, with performances scheduled across seven cities. The singer has revealed the dates, timings, and venues for six shows, while details for the Chandigarh concert are yet to be announced. He has also shared ticket booking information, including pre-sale and general sale dates, along with the platform where tickets will be available.

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour: Date, City, Venue And Timings

Diljit announced the India leg of his tour through Instagram on Sunday, featuring the dates and venues for his upcoming concerts.

The tour will kick off on November 1 at Delhi’s JLN Stadium, followed by a concert at C21 Estate in Indore on November 15. He will then perform at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on November 21, followed by a show at Mahalaxmi Race Course in Mumbai on November 27.

The fifth concert will take place at Nice Grounds in Bengaluru on November 29, while the sixth is scheduled for 19th National Jamboree Ground in Lucknow on December 5.

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Diljit will conclude the India leg with a performance in Chandigarh, although the date and venue for the concert have not yet been announced.

Sharing the tour announcement on Instagram, Diljit wrote, “Panjabi Aa Gaye Oye. Is Your City On This List?”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh)

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour: Tickets, Pre-Sale Details

The India leg of the Aura Tour is being organised by BookMyShow. The pre-sale for RuPay credit card holders will begin on October 6 at 12 PM, while the general sale will open on October 9 at 2 PM.

Ticket prices vary depending on the city and seating category. In Delhi, prices start at Rs 1,999 for seated stands, subject to seat selection. The Standing Floor Gold category starts at Rs 5,999, while the RuPay Lounge starts at Rs 11,999 and the Fanpit at Rs 14,999.

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In Mumbai, tickets start at Rs 2,499 for the Silver Deck, while Gold tickets start at Rs 8,999. The Fanpit starts at Rs 11,999, and the RuPay Lounge starts at Rs 14,999.

Diljit Dosanjh Aura India Tour: Timings

According to BookMyShow, the concerts will start at 4 pm and will be six hours long, with the age limit set at 5 years and above.

Diljit’s Aura Tour began in April in Vancouver and has taken him across North America, including the US and Canada, as well as Europe, including the UK, and Oceania, including Australia and New Zealand.