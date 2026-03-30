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Pune-based writer Shilpa Godbole has questioned filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s much-praised “peak detailing” in Dhurandhar and its second instalment Dhurandhar 2, pointing to a scene in which Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, returns home but his mother fails to recognise him. Godbole further said that even a “blind mother” would sense her child’s presence.

‘Did Peak Detailing Run Out By Dhurandhar 2?’

“Aditya Dhar, how could you do this? Did the peak detailing just run out by the end of Dhurandhar 2?” Shilpa wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She added, “A drugged friend recognises Jasi yay! Great writing. But his own mother doesn’t even look up when a rickshaw stops at the corner of their empty lane & a limping man who btw is of the same build as her missing son walks toward their house?”

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She further said that Dhar owed the mothers an explanation for the scene. “Us desi mothers possess hawk level ability when it comes to identifying missing containers from our kitchens. A limping son in an empty lane? Honestly, even a blind mother would catch that. You have some serious explaining to do to mothers, Mr Aditya Dhar.”

Aditya Dhar, how could you do this?⁰Did the peak detailing just run out by the end of Dhurandhar-2 ?

A drugged friend recognizes Jasi yay! Great writing.⁰But his own mother doesn’t even look up when a rickshaw stops at the corner of their empty lane & a limping man who btw is… — Shilpa Godbole (@godbole_shilpa) March 30, 2026

In an earlier post, Godbole had shared with her followers that she had finally watched the film that has been widely discussed online.

“Pinda recognising Jassi while being high on drugs is such a neat detail that shows his intelligence & by extension, Jaskirat’s. Smart people spot smart people. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar. Ok, Dhurandhar-2 is finally watched,” she wrote.

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How Did Social Media Users React?

Her post started a debate online, with some users agreeing with her observations while others tried to explain the filmmaker’s intent behind the scene.

“That was my point too. Both the ladies of the house ignore the man approaching the house. Assuming that mother’s vision is not good, at least the sister had a better view from the terrace,” wrote one user.

Another added, “When you have accepted something for far too long, reality seems distorted.”

A third user offered a different interpretation: “Jassi had long been dead in her mother’s eyes. Not even in her wildest dreams could she have imagined it was him.”

A fourth commented, “It was symbolic. I think it was a dream he had while on the journey.”

Some users also drew comparisons to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, recalling how Jaya Bachchan’s character in the film instinctively sensed when her son returned home.