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HomeEntertainment‘Did Peak Detailing Run Out By Dhurandhar 2?’ Shilpa Godbole Questions Aditya Dhar Over ‘Mother’ Scene

‘Did Peak Detailing Run Out By Dhurandhar 2?’ Shilpa Godbole Questions Aditya Dhar Over ‘Mother’ Scene

Shilpa Godbole questioned Aditya Dhar’s “peak detailing” in Dhurandhar 2, pointing to a scene where Ranveer Singh’s character returns home, but his mother does not recognise him.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Mar 2026 10:21 AM (IST)
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Pune-based writer Shilpa Godbole has questioned filmmaker Aditya Dhar’s much-praised “peak detailing” in Dhurandhar and its second instalment Dhurandhar 2, pointing to a scene in which Ranveer Singh’s character, Jaskirat Singh Rangi, returns home but his mother fails to recognise him. Godbole further said that even a “blind mother” would sense her child’s presence.

‘Did Peak Detailing Run Out By Dhurandhar 2?’

“Aditya Dhar, how could you do this? Did the peak detailing just run out by the end of Dhurandhar 2?” Shilpa wrote on X (formerly Twitter). She added, “A drugged friend recognises Jasi yay! Great writing. But his own mother doesn’t even look up when a rickshaw stops at the corner of their empty lane & a limping man who btw is of the same build as her missing son walks toward their house?”

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She further said that Dhar owed the mothers an explanation for the scene. “Us desi mothers possess hawk level ability when it comes to identifying missing containers from our kitchens. A limping son in an empty lane? Honestly, even a blind mother would catch that. You have some serious explaining to do to mothers, Mr Aditya Dhar.”

In an earlier post, Godbole had shared with her followers that she had finally watched the film that has been widely discussed online.

“Pinda recognising Jassi while being high on drugs is such a neat detail that shows his intelligence & by extension, Jaskirat’s. Smart people spot smart people. Peak detailing by Aditya Dhar. Ok, Dhurandhar-2 is finally watched,” she wrote.

ALSO READ| Dhurandhar 2 Box Office: Ranveer Singh’s Film Surpasses Dhurandhar, Pushpa 2 Hindi Earnings, Becomes Bollywood’s Highest Grosser

How Did Social Media Users React?

Her post started a debate online, with some users agreeing with her observations while others tried to explain the filmmaker’s intent behind the scene.

“That was my point too. Both the ladies of the house ignore the man approaching the house. Assuming that mother’s vision is not good, at least the sister had a better view from the terrace,” wrote one user.

Another added, “When you have accepted something for far too long, reality seems distorted.”

A third user offered a different interpretation: “Jassi had long been dead in her mother’s eyes. Not even in her wildest dreams could she have imagined it was him.”

A fourth commented, “It was symbolic. I think it was a dream he had while on the journey.”

Some users also drew comparisons to Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, recalling how Jaya Bachchan’s character in the film instinctively sensed when her son returned home.

 

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Frequently Asked Questions

What is Shilpa Godbole questioning about the film Dhurandhar?

Shilpa Godbole is questioning the 'peak detailing' in Dhurandhar and its sequel, specifically a scene where a mother doesn't recognize her son.

What specific scene in Dhurandhar 2 did Shilpa Godbole find unbelievable?

Godbole questioned why the mother of Jaskirat Singh Rangi didn't recognize him when he returned home, even though a drugged friend did.

How did Shilpa Godbole describe mothers' recognition abilities?

She humorously stated that 'desi mothers possess hawk level ability when it comes to identifying missing containers from our kitchens'.

What was the reaction of social media users to Godbole's observation?

Social media users were divided, with some agreeing with Godbole and others offering different interpretations of the scene's intent.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
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Published at : 30 Mar 2026 10:08 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Breaking News ABP Live Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar 2 Shilpa Godbole
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