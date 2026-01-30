Muted Dialogues, 10-Minute Cut: Dhurandhar’s Netflix Release Disappoints Fans

Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
HomeEntertainmentMuted Dialogues, 10-Minute Cut: Dhurandhar’s Netflix Release Disappoints Fans

Dhurandhar OTT Release: Despite its ‘A’ rating, Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer film featured muted dialogues, trimmed scenes, and poor quality.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 30 Jan 2026 11:07 AM (IST)
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna-starrer Dhurandhar began streaming on Netflix at midnight, following a teaser by the platform on social media asking viewers to “get ready” and claiming that their “sabr and nazar paid off”. Excited fans quickly logged in to watch the film, which was made available in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

However, the excitement around Ranveer Singh’s film soon turned into disappointment for several users. You may ask why? Well, complained that the OTT version featured muted dialogues and trimmed scenes, despite the film carrying an ‘A’ certificate. Some even talked about the poor quality of the film. 

‘Censoring A-Rated Movie On OTT’

One social media user took to X (formerly Twitter) to talk about his frustrating experience. “They are censoring an A-rated movie on OTT by muting dialogues and trimming 10 mins of footage from the theatrical release. Shame on you, Netflix India. Even ANIMAL is uncensored on Netflix. What's the problem with DHURANDHAR?”

“You certify the film as A, but you have muted/censored words! Like, are we a bunch of 5y/o or what? Everyone in this app is over 18; there’s no meaning in watching a film with lots of cuts and censoring. You’re just stealing the natural raw vibe from it,” wrote another. 

A third echoed similar disappointment, “Damn, was hoping for an uncut version, this has muted the cursed words, same as the theatre one.”

Trimmed Version Released On Netflix?

According to reports, Dhurandhar had a theatrical runtime of about 3 hours and 34 minutes, but the Netflix version runs for around 3 hours and 25 minutes, making it nearly 10 minutes shorter. 

One Internet user asked, “Dhurandhar on Netflix with muted dialogues + censored abuses. If OTT isn’t giving us the uncut version, who is? Unrated, my foot. Expected the censored version.”

Apart from censorship concerns, several viewers also raised issues about poor video and audio quality.

“Why no 4K? Is this why I bought the Netflix subscription?” asked one disappointed user. 

Another added, “It's not the uncensored version, disappointed. Alas, still watching at 12 am.”

“No HDR, No Dolby Vision Atmos. We are living in 2026, so any new content should be of this specification! Aditya Dhar, why can’t it be provided with such specifications?” said a third. 

Dhurandhar was originally released in theatres on December 5, 2025, and went on to earn Rs 1000 crore at the global box office before its OTT release. Riding on the success of the first part, the makers have already announced Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19 (Eid). The sequel is expected to clash with KGF star Yash’s upcoming film Toxic.



Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Dhurandhar about?

Dhurandhar is an epic saga starring Ranveer Singh. It was released in theaters on December 5, 2025, and has now begun streaming on Netflix.

What languages is Dhurandhar available in on Netflix?

Dhurandhar is available to stream on Netflix in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu.

Why are viewers disappointed with the Netflix release of Dhurandhar?

Some viewers are disappointed because the Netflix version of Dhurandhar reportedly features muted dialogues and trimmed scenes, despite its 'A' certificate. There are also complaints about poor video and audio quality.

Is the Netflix version of Dhurandhar shorter than the theatrical release?

Yes, reports suggest the Netflix version of Dhurandhar is nearly 10 minutes shorter than its theatrical runtime, which was about 3 hours and 34 minutes.

Has a sequel to Dhurandhar been announced?

Yes, the makers have announced Dhurandhar 2, which is scheduled to release on March 19 (Eid). It is expected to clash with Yash's film Toxic.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Published at : 30 Jan 2026 10:25 AM (IST)
Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar Dhurandhar Ott Dhurandhar Netflix Ranveer Singh Dhurandhar OTT Dhurandhar Muted Dialogues Dhurandhar 10 Minute Cut
