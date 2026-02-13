Despite being banned in Pakistan and several Gulf nations, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has reportedly entered Pakistan’s piracy market after its OTT release. The film is allegedly being sold there for less than the price of a cigarette in India. This became known only after New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock shared a video showing pirated copies of director Aditya Dhar’s film being openly sold in markets across Pakistan.

Ranveer Singh’s Film Hits Piracy Market

The video opens to show Rock strolling through the streets of Pakistan, with on-screen text reading, “Indian films price in Pakistan.” As the video goes on, he says, “Indian films are banned in Pakistan. But look what I found!” turning the camera towards a small shop, where a computer screen displays Dhurandhar’s poster as the desktop wallpaper.

Karl then asks the shopkeeper if the film is from India. The shopkeeper confirms and adds that it is a new release.

“And I can tell you a thing or two about Ranveer Singh,” the YouTuber said, before adding, “He’s a Sindhi. His grandparents are from Pakistan… They came to India during partition.”

He then asks the shopkeeper about the price of the film. The shopkeeper replies that it costs Rs 16. Reacting to the amount, Karl exclaims, “Bahut sasta [It’s very cheap].”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock)

The video, which has so far received over 1.1 million views, was shared with the caption, “Dhurandhar found in Pakistan!”

“A film bashing Pakistan is being loved in Pakistan…,” said a social media user after watching the video.

Another added, “It was trending no 1 on Netflix Pakistan.”

“​​Movie banned by the Pakistan govt and getting sold normally in black and top on Netflix,” commented a third.

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, released in theatres on December 5. It made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released on March 19 and will clash with Yash’s Toxic





