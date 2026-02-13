Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentDhurandhar In Pakistan Is Cheaper Than Cigarette In India? Ranveer Singh’s Film Hits Piracy Market For ‘Pocket Change’

Dhurandhar In Pakistan Is Cheaper Than Cigarette In India? Ranveer Singh’s Film Hits Piracy Market For ‘Pocket Change’

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar has reportedly surfaced in Pakistan’s piracy market and is being sold at a dirt-cheap rate, despite the film being banned in the country.

By : Arfa Javaid | Updated at : 13 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)

Despite being banned in Pakistan and several Gulf nations, Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar has reportedly entered Pakistan’s piracy market after its OTT release. The film is allegedly being sold there for less than the price of a cigarette in India. This became known only after New Zealand-based YouTuber Karl Rock shared a video showing pirated copies of director Aditya Dhar’s film being openly sold in markets across Pakistan.

Ranveer Singh’s Film Hits Piracy Market

The video opens to show Rock strolling through the streets of Pakistan, with on-screen text reading, “Indian films price in Pakistan.” As the video goes on, he says, “Indian films are banned in Pakistan. But look what I found!” turning the camera towards a small shop, where a computer screen displays Dhurandhar’s poster as the desktop wallpaper.

Karl then asks the shopkeeper if the film is from India. The shopkeeper confirms and adds that it is a new release.

“And I can tell you a thing or two about Ranveer Singh,” the YouTuber said, before adding, “He’s a Sindhi. His grandparents are from Pakistan… They came to India during partition.”

He then asks the shopkeeper about the price of the film. The shopkeeper replies that it costs Rs 16. Reacting to the amount, Karl exclaims, “Bahut sasta [It’s very cheap].”

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Karl Rock (@iamkarlrock)

The video, which has so far received over 1.1 million views, was shared with the caption, “Dhurandhar found in Pakistan!”

“A film bashing Pakistan is being loved in Pakistan…,” said a social media user after watching the video.

Another added, “It was trending no 1 on Netflix Pakistan.”

“​​Movie banned by the Pakistan govt and getting sold normally in black and top on Netflix,” commented a third. 

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 

Aditya Dhar’s directorial Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna, released in theatres on December 5. It made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30. The film’s sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, will be released on March 19 and will clash with Yash’s Toxic 



Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

Is Ranveer Singh's film 'Dhurandhar' available in Pakistan?

Despite being banned, 'Dhurandhar' has reportedly entered Pakistan's piracy market after its OTT release. Pirated copies are being openly sold.

How much does a pirated copy of 'Dhurandhar' cost in Pakistan?

A pirated copy of the film is reportedly being sold for Rs 16 in Pakistan, which is considered very cheap.

What is the current status of 'Dhurandhar' in Pakistan?

'Dhurandhar' was banned in Pakistan, but pirated versions are circulating in the market after its Netflix release.

When was 'Dhurandhar' released?

The film 'Dhurandhar', directed by Aditya Dhar and starring Ranveer Singh, was released in theaters on December 5 and had its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30.

About the author Arfa Javaid

Arfa Javaid is Deputy News Editor at ABP Live English with 7+ years of newsroom experience. She leads the Entertainment & Lifestyle desk, covers multiple beats, is an award-winning poet, and is often found reading non-fiction with her cat.

For tips and queries, you can reach out to her at arfaj@abpnetwork.com.
Read
Published at : 13 Feb 2026 01:25 PM (IST)
Tags :
Pakistan Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

India
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
Modi Hails Tarique Rahman After BNP’s Decisive Win In Bangladesh, Assures India's Support
World
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Pak PM Sharif Congratulates Tarique Rahman On 'Resounding Victory' In Bangladesh Election
Business
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
Why Did The US Stock Market Crash? AI Fears, Inflation Data Trigger $1 Trillion Selloff
India
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Will Jamaat’s Rise Recast India–Bangladesh Ties? Under BNP, New Strategic Pressures May Emerge
Advertisement

Videos

Bangladesh Election: BNP Storms to Power in Bangladesh Polls
New Chapter Ahead: BNP Eyes Pragmatic Ties with India
Message of Partnership: Dhaka Responds Swiftly to India’s Congratulations
Power Shift in Dhaka: BNP’s Massive Mandate Reshapes Bangladesh Politics
Shootout in Usmanpur: Delhi Police Arrests Three After Fierce Exchange of Fire
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Nayanima Basu
Nayanima Basu
OPINION | India, US Interim Trade Pact Slips On Russian Oil
Opinion
Embed widget