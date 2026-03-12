Flipperachi will not perform due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia, which make it difficult for him to travel at this time.
Dhurandhar Fame Fa9la Rapper Flipperachi To Skip Bengaluru, Mumbai Performances Due To West Asia Tensions
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi cancelled his UN40 festival performance in Bengaluru and Live Show in Mumbai due to escalating tensions in West Asia.
Bahraini rapper Flipperachi will not be performing at the upcoming UN40: Music & Beyond festival at NICE Grounds and Live In Mumbai’s Dublin Square due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The artist gained recognition among Indian audiences after his track FA9LA was featured in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where it plays during Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene.
Flipperachi Bengaluru Performance
Announcing the update on Instagram, Saregama India said the rapper would not be able to travel for the festival.
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“Unfortunately, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend due to the current situation in the Middle East,” the caption of the Instagram post by Saregama India read.
It added, “We’ll miss him in the lineup, but the UN40 weekend is still packed with incredible performances and experiences. See you there.”
Official Statement From Saregama India
In a statement, Saregama India reiterated the reason behind the cancellation.
“In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN4O this weekend,” the statement by Saregama India read.
It added, “While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN4O.”
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Flipperachi Mumbai Show
Apart from Bengaluru, Flipperachi was also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on March 13 at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. While the rapper has not released an official statement about the Mumbai show, ticketing platform District by Zomato currently lists the event as “cancelled”.
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About UN40: Music & Beyond
UN40: Music & Beyond is a two-day multilingual music festival taking place in Bengaluru. The event features a diverse lineup of artists, including Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Paradox, comedian Hash Gujral, and RJ Princy.
The festival will be held on March 14 and 15, with tickets available on BookMyShow. Festival passes start at Rs 4,499, while Day 1 passes begin at Rs 1,899 and Day 2 passes start at Rs 2,199.
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Frequently Asked Questions
Why is Flipperachi not performing at the UN40 festival?
Where was Flipperachi scheduled to perform in India?
Flipperachi was scheduled to perform in Bengaluru at the UN40: Music & Beyond festival and in Mumbai on March 13.
What is UN40: Music & Beyond?
UN40: Music & Beyond is a two-day multilingual music festival held in Bengaluru, featuring various artists.
Is the Mumbai show also cancelled?
The Mumbai show at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai, scheduled for March 13, is currently listed as 'cancelled' on the ticketing platform.