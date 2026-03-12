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Bahraini rapper Flipperachi will not be performing at the upcoming UN40: Music & Beyond festival at NICE Grounds and Live In Mumbai’s Dublin Square due to the ongoing tensions in West Asia. The artist gained recognition among Indian audiences after his track FA9LA was featured in Dhurandhar: The Revenge, where it plays during Akshaye Khanna’s entry scene.

Flipperachi Bengaluru Performance

Announcing the update on Instagram, Saregama India said the rapper would not be able to travel for the festival.

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“Unfortunately, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN40 this weekend due to the current situation in the Middle East,” the caption of the Instagram post by Saregama India read.

It added, “We’ll miss him in the lineup, but the UN40 weekend is still packed with incredible performances and experiences. See you there.”

Official Statement From Saregama India

In a statement, Saregama India reiterated the reason behind the cancellation.

“In light of the current situation in the Middle East and Bahrain, Flipperachi will not be able to perform at UN4O this weekend,” the statement by Saregama India read.

It added, “While we were excited to have him on the lineup, the circumstances make it difficult for him to travel at this time. We continue to look forward to an amazing weekend of performances and unforgettable moments at UN4O.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Saregama India (@saregama_official)

Flipperachi Mumbai Show

Apart from Bengaluru, Flipperachi was also scheduled to perform in Mumbai on March 13 at Phoenix Marketcity Mumbai. While the rapper has not released an official statement about the Mumbai show, ticketing platform District by Zomato currently lists the event as “cancelled”.

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About UN40: Music & Beyond

UN40: Music & Beyond is a two-day multilingual music festival taking place in Bengaluru. The event features a diverse lineup of artists, including Himesh Reshammiya, Talwiinder, Paradox, comedian Hash Gujral, and RJ Princy.

The festival will be held on March 14 and 15, with tickets available on BookMyShow. Festival passes start at Rs 4,499, while Day 1 passes begin at Rs 1,899 and Day 2 passes start at Rs 2,199.