Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom Hamza Ali Mazari is now part of popular culture.

Ranveer Singh's popular character Hamza Ali Mazari from the Dhurandhar franchise has found an unusual place in this year's Diwali celebrations. The actor's look from the film has grabbed attention after a Mumbai firecracker shop featured his photograph on its crackers' packaging, along with one of the film's memorable dialogues.

Hamza Features On Firecracker Packaging

The shop, branded as 'Pataka House', has used Ranveer's intense Hamza Ali Mazari avatar to give its festive packaging a cinematic twist. Accompanying the actor's photograph is the dialogue, "Agar tumhare patake khatam ho gaye ho... toh main dhamaka shuru karu." The quirky line cleverly connects the character's larger-than-life personality with the festive spirit of Diwali.

Hamza's appearance on the firecracker boxes also reflects how the character has become recognisable beyond the film's audience.

The packaging has given the firecracker shop a distinctive festive identity by combining Bollywood buzz with Diwali celebrations.

Ranveer Singh's Double Role In 'Dhurandhar'

In the Dhurandhar franchise, Ranveer Singh portrays two distinct characters, Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari. His transformation between the two identities and the contrasting personalities has been widely appreciated by audiences.

The actor's performance has drawn attention for its intensity, versatility and commanding screen presence. While both characters have found appreciation among viewers, Hamza Ali Mazari has emerged as a particularly popular persona, with his look and dialogues becoming talking points among fans.

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Hamza Ali Mazari's Memorable Dialogue Adds A Festive Twist

The dialogue featured on the firecracker packaging is a playful take on Hamza's powerful on-screen personality. By connecting the character's signature style with the idea of a dhamaka, the shop has given the packaging a Bollywood-inspired festive touch.

The line also makes the most of the association between firecrackers and explosive action, making it a fitting addition to the shop's Diwali-themed display.

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Hamza Ali Mazari's Popularity Goes Beyond The Big Screen

The appearance of Ranveer's character on a Mumbai firecracker shop's festive packaging is another example of the film's reach beyond cinemas. From memorable dialogues to fan conversations, elements of the Dhurandhar franchise have become part of popular culture.

This Diwali, Hamza Ali Mazari has found a rather unexpected way to join the celebrations. With his photograph and dialogue featured on firecracker boxes, Ranveer Singh's on-screen persona is adding a cinematic touch to the festive season.