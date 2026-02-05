Show Quick Read Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom







Dhurandhar has broken all records since its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30. Directed by Aditya Dhar and featuring Ranveer Singh and Akshaye Khanna in key roles, the film has recorded the biggest opening weekend for a Hindi movie after its theatrical run. It has recorded 7.6 million views in its opening weekend. With this, it surpassed Ranbir Kapoor’s Animal, Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter and Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2: The Rule, which clocked 6.2 million, 5.9 million and 5.8 million views respectively.

Dhurandhar Claims No 1 Spot In Pakistan Despite Ban

According to Netflix’s Tudum data, Dhurandhar has also led the global weekly Top 10 list for non-English films in seven countries. The film has logged 26.1 million viewing hours so far and has even climbed to the No 1 spot in Pakistan, despite being banned from theatrical release there.

The Top 10 list also features Ajay Devgn’s Raid 2 and Crew, starring Kareena Kapoor Khan, Kriti Sanon and Tabu. Both films posted strong debut numbers, crossing 5.6 million and 5.4 million views in their opening weekends.

Alia Bhatt’s Gangubai Kathiawadi ranks seventh with 5.3 million views. The eighth position is shared by Shah Rukh Khan’s Jawan and Tamil hit Idli Kadai, both pulling in 5.2 million views. Dulquer Salmaan’s Lucky Baskhar rounds off the list at No 10 with 5.1 million views.

Rank Movie Name 1st Weekend Views 1 Dhurandhar 7.6 Million 2 Animal 6.2 Million 3 Fighter 5.9 Million 4 Pushpa 2: The Rule 5.8 Million 5 Raid 2 5.6 Million 6 Crew 5.4 Million 7 Gangubai Kathiawadi 5.3 Million 8 Jawan 5.2 Million 9 Idli Kadai 5.2 Million 10 Lucky Baskhar 5.1 Million

Dhurandhar 2 Will Be An Eid Release

Dhurandhar was released in theatres on December 5, 2025. The spy-action film sees Ranveer Singh in a double role as Jaskirat Singh Rangi and Hamza Ali Mazari. The story follows his character being deployed to Lyari in Pakistan as part of a covert mission assigned by the Indian government.

The film has earned Rs 1,303 crore globally, making it one of the biggest box office successes in recent times. Following its strong run, the makers have already announced a sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, scheduled for an Eid release on March 19, 2026. The upcoming film is set to face competition at the box office from Yash’s highly awaited Toxic: A Fairytale for Grown-Ups.