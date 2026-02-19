Dhurandhar earned Rs 299.35 crore overseas, narrowly missing the 300 crore mark. This was a significant achievement for the film and its team.
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Nears 300 Crore Overseas, Breaks 5 Big Records
Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar narrowly missed the Rs 300 crore worldwide collection, minting Rs 299.35 crore. Despite this, it’s a major directorial success for Aditya Dhar.
Ranveer Singh’s latest spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, has wrapped up its overseas run with blockbuster earnings. However, it narrowly missed the 300 crore mark. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film not only exceeded expectations at the Indian box office but also set five major records internationally.
Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Worldwide
As per the latest data, Dhurandhar earned Rs 299.35 crore overseas. Despite this, it marked a significant milestone for Aditya Dhar and his team as the film was made on a budget of around Rs 250 crore. For comparison, Dhar’s previous film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ made only Rs 48 crore internationally, meaning Dhurandhar earned 523 per cent more.
Ranveer Singh Makes History Again After 7 Years
Ranveer Singh first achieved an overseas collection of over Rs 175 crore with his film Padmavat in 2018, which also stars the actor and his wife, Deepika Padukone. Seven years later, he has scripted history, and Dhurandhar now ranks among the actor’s all-time highest-grossing films internationally. Talking about his highest-grossing films overseas, Dhurandhar follows the chart, followed by Padmavat, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, Simba and Gully Boy.
1- Dhurandhar - Rs 299.35 crore
2- Padmavat - Rs 176 crore
3- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - Rs 168 crore
4- Simba - Rs 94 crore
5- Gully Boy - Rs 71 crore
Dhurandhar Achieves 5 Major Overseas Records
- Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s highest-grossing film internationally.
- Bollywood’s highest-grossing ‘adult’ film overseas.
- Eighth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time internationally.
- Top-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025.
- The only Indian film in 2025 to cross Rs 200 crore overseas.
With its stellar international run, Dhurandhar has cemented its place as one of Bollywood’s biggest overseas successes, further solidifying Ranveer Singh’s box office dominance. The film made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30, and it is still ranking number one on the streaming platform. Fans are now awaiting the release of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is expected to release on March 19.
