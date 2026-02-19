Englishहिन्दीमराठीਪੰਜਾਬੀবাংলাગુજરાતીநாடுదేశం
T20 World Cup 2026Web StoriesEventsIdeas of IndiaIndia At 2047
Explorer
Live NowPremiumVideoReelsWeb StoriesPhoto GalleryPodcastMovie ReviewOpinion
Useful
IFSC Code Finder Pin Code Finder Home Loan EMI Calculator Personal Loan EMI Calculator Car Loan EMI Calculator Education Loan EMI Calculator Age calculator BMI Calculator Petrol Prices Diesel Prices Gold Prices Silver Prices AQI
HomeEntertainmentRanveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Nears 300 Crore Overseas, Breaks 5 Big Records

Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Nears 300 Crore Overseas, Breaks 5 Big Records

Ranveer Singh’s spy thriller Dhurandhar narrowly missed the Rs 300 crore worldwide collection, minting Rs 299.35 crore. Despite this, it’s a major directorial success for Aditya Dhar.

By : ABP Live Entertainment | Updated at : 19 Feb 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Show Quick Read
Key points generated by AI, verified by newsroom

Ranveer Singh’s latest spy action thriller, Dhurandhar, has wrapped up its overseas run with blockbuster earnings. However, it narrowly missed the 300 crore mark. Directed by Aditya Dhar, the film not only exceeded expectations at the Indian box office but also set five major records internationally.

Dhurandhar Box Office Collection Worldwide

As per the latest data, Dhurandhar earned Rs 299.35 crore overseas. Despite this, it marked a significant milestone for Aditya Dhar and his team as the film was made on a budget of around Rs 250 crore. For comparison, Dhar’s previous film ‘Uri: The Surgical Strike’ made only Rs 48 crore internationally, meaning Dhurandhar earned 523 per cent more.

ALSO READ| BMC Blacklists Aditya Dhar’s Studio: Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Miss Its March 19 Release Date?

Ranveer Singh Makes History Again After 7 Years

Ranveer Singh first achieved an overseas collection of over Rs 175 crore with his film Padmavat in 2018, which also stars the actor and his wife, Deepika Padukone. Seven years later, he has scripted history, and Dhurandhar now ranks among the actor’s all-time highest-grossing films internationally. Talking about his highest-grossing films overseas, Dhurandhar follows the chart, followed by Padmavat, Rocky Aur Rani ki Prem Kahani, Simba and Gully Boy. 

1- Dhurandhar - Rs 299.35 crore

2- Padmavat - Rs 176 crore

3- Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani - Rs 168 crore

4- Simba - Rs 94 crore

5- Gully Boy - Rs 71 crore

ALSO READ| Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Becomes Longest-Trending Indian Film Ever, 13-15 Mn Tickets Sold

Dhurandhar Achieves 5 Major Overseas Records

  1. Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar’s highest-grossing film internationally.
  2. Bollywood’s highest-grossing ‘adult’ film overseas.
  3. Eighth-highest-grossing Bollywood film of all time internationally.
  4. Top-grossing Indian film overseas in 2025.
  5. The only Indian film in 2025 to cross Rs 200 crore overseas.

With its stellar international run, Dhurandhar has cemented its place as one of Bollywood’s biggest overseas successes, further solidifying Ranveer Singh’s box office dominance. The film made its OTT debut on Netflix on January 30, and it is still ranking number one on the streaming platform. Fans are now awaiting the release of its sequel, Dhurandhar: The Revenge, which is expected to release on March 19. 

Related Video

Salman Khan Birthday: Salman Khan Celebrates 60th Birthday in Grand Style at Panvel Farmhouse

Frequently Asked Questions

What was the worldwide box office collection of Dhurandhar?

Dhurandhar earned Rs 299.35 crore overseas, narrowly missing the 300 crore mark. This was a significant achievement for the film and its team.

How did Dhurandhar perform compared to Aditya Dhar's previous film, Uri: The Surgical Strike?

Dhurandhar earned 523% more internationally than 'Uri: The Surgical Strike'. While 'Uri' made Rs 48 crore internationally, 'Dhurandhar' achieved Rs 299.35 crore.

What records did Dhurandhar set internationally?

Dhurandhar set five major international records, including being the highest-grossing film for Ranveer Singh and Aditya Dhar, and Bollywood's highest-grossing 'adult' film overseas.

How does Dhurandhar rank among Ranveer Singh's highest-grossing films?

Dhurandhar is now among Ranveer Singh's all-time highest-grossing films internationally. It surpassed his previous record of Rs 175 crore set by Padmavat in 2018.

About the author ABP Live Entertainment

ABP Live Entertainment brings you the latest from the world of films, OTT, television and celebrity culture, tracking box office numbers, streaming trends, star buzz and pop culture moments across India and beyond, with crisp, credible reporting that keeps readers plugged into everything that’s trending, talking, and taking over screens.
Read
Published at : 19 Feb 2026 09:58 AM (IST)
Tags :
Aditya Dhar Ranveer SIngh Dhurandhar
Advertisement

Top Headlines

Entertainment
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Nears 300 Crore Overseas, Breaks 5 Big Records
Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar Nears 300 Crore Overseas, Breaks 5 Big Records
Entertainment
Daniel Radcliffe Predicts HBO’s New Harry Potter Will ‘Be Better Than Me', Urges Fans To Be Kind
Daniel Radcliffe Predicts HBO’s New Harry Potter Will ‘Be Better Than Me', Urges Fans To Be Kind
Entertainment
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Gun From Accused
Rohit Shetty House Firing Case: Mumbai Crime Branch Recovers Gun From Accused
Entertainment
BMC Blacklists Aditya Dhar’s Studio: Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Miss Its March 19 Release Date?
BMC Blacklists Aditya Dhar’s Studio: Will Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar 2 Miss Its March 19 Release Date?
Advertisement

Videos

Breaking News: UP Deputy CM Brijesh Pathak Calls Touching Brahmin Shikha a Crime
Breaking Update: Sahil’s Mother Demands Arrest of Minor’s Father, Shares Exclusive Footage
Breaking Update: 23-Year-Old Sahil Killed in Delhi Scorpio Hit-and-Run, CCTV Footage Shows
Breaking Update: Salman Khan’s Father Salim Khan Stable in ICU, Doctors Monitoring
Breaking Update: NEET Student’s Family in Bihar Receives Threats Again, CBI Investigating
Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Advertisement
25°C
New Delhi
Rain: 100mm
Humidity: 97%
Wind: WNW 47km/h
See Today's Weather
powered by
Accu Weather

Trending Opinion

Sayantan Ghosh
Sayantan Ghosh
Opinion | Jamaat’s Borderland Breakthrough: Why Polarisation In West Bengal Will Intensify Before & After 2026 Assembly Poll
Opinion
Embed widget